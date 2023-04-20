Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,239 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,620 in the last 365 days.

Rule’s bill extends a tax break to farmers and food processors

OLYMPIA— Helping farmers and food producers is the theme of a bill sponsored by Rep. Alicia Rule (D-Blaine) that is now headed to the Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk for his signature.

HB 1573 passed the House on March 17 and passed unanimously off the Senate floor today.

This bill will extend a tax break—through 2035—to the state’s dairy farmers, fruit and vegetable producers, seafood processors, and winemakers.

“This bill will keep Washington state competitive, which is now more important than ever in times of high inflation and rising costs. Not only does this give an important tax break to support our farmers and food producers, but it also keeps costs down and food on the table for our working families and seniors,” said Rule.


You just read:

Rule’s bill extends a tax break to farmers and food processors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more