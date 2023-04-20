Rule’s bill extends a tax break to farmers and food processors

OLYMPIA— Helping farmers and food producers is the theme of a bill sponsored by Rep. Alicia Rule (D-Blaine) that is now headed to the Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk for his signature.

HB 1573 passed the House on March 17 and passed unanimously off the Senate floor today.

This bill will extend a tax break—through 2035—to the state’s dairy farmers, fruit and vegetable producers, seafood processors, and winemakers.

“This bill will keep Washington state competitive, which is now more important than ever in times of high inflation and rising costs. Not only does this give an important tax break to support our farmers and food producers, but it also keeps costs down and food on the table for our working families and seniors,” said Rule.