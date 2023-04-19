Another Month of Growth for Saskatchewan Housing Starts

CANADA, April 19 - Released on April 19, 2023

Saskatchewan leads key economic indicators once again, with urban housing starts increasing by 53 per cent through the first three months of 2023 compared to the same time last year, ranking first among the provinces.

"Our province's economy continues to grow and today's numbers are another example of the important investments being made in Saskatchewan," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Increased housing starts mean families and investors see Saskatchewan's potential as a great place to live, work and raise a family. This is growth that works for everyone."

In March 2023, urban housing starts in Saskatchewan increased by 33.8 per cent, compared to March 2022, ranking fourth among the provinces in percentage change.

Saskatchewan has had a strong economic start to the year. Merchandise exports are up by 43.7 per cent for January and February 2023, compared to the same time last year. These numbers ranked first among the provinces. Wholesale trade numbers ranked second highest among the provinces, with an increase of 30.3 per cent in February 2023 compared to February 2022. Investment in building construction was also positive in February 2023, with an increase of 2.7 per cent over February 2022. In March 2023, 9,500 new jobs were created compared to March 2022, an increase of 1.7 per cent.

