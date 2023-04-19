Province Approves Online Learning Applications

CANADA, April 19 - Released on April 19, 2023

Three organizations are approved to offer Kindergarten to Grade 12 online learning to Saskatchewan students for the 2023-24 school year, in addition to the new Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC). Regina Catholic Schools, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools and FlexED have met the requirements of the Provincial Quality Assurance Framework (QAF).

The QAF sets out requirements, effective practices, roles and responsibilities for approved online schools. Sask DLC and all approved online schools will be guided by QAF, ensuring that all students accessing online learning receive high-quality education no matter where they live in Saskatchewan.

"The Government of Saskatchewan worked with all three applicants to make sure their existing online learning platforms provide a consistent learning experience," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "Adding additional high quality online learning options provides students with more educational choice."

Approved online education providers must commit to a three-year agreement with the Ministry of Education, which can be extended or terminated upon mutual agreement. A Memorandum of Understanding will be signed with the three organizations in the coming days.

All online schools operating for the 2023-24 school year will have course offerings available publicly in the coming months to ensure students and families can make informed choices on the courses that best meet the students' needs as they plan for their future.

