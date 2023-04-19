$92.4 Million for First Nation and Métis Communities through Gaming Payments

CANADA, April 19 - Released on April 19, 2023

The 2023-24 provincial budget sees a continued investment in First Nation and Métis communities across Saskatchewan.

This budget sets out targeted investments to support First Nation and Métis services and initiatives, including a record-setting $92.4 million in gaming payments, thanks to the estimated casino profits, as well as the estimated new online gaming profits, which are generated through PlayNow.com. The online gaming website was launched on November 3, 2022 and is the province’s first and only online gaming and sports betting site.

“These record-setting investments will have a significant impact on Indigenous communities across the province, as we continue to support and work with First Nation and Métis partners,” Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. “It is a great example of the innovative partnerships and profits that generate funding to support Indigenous-led initiatives throughout Saskatchewan.”

The Ministry of Government Relations is responsible for distributing allocated casino gaming profits to the First Nations Trust, the Community Development Corporations and the Clarence Campeau Development Fund in accordance with the 2002 Gaming Framework Agreement and The Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation Act.

In the 2023-24 Budget, $249.1 million in targeting funding has been provided for First Nation and Métis organizations, representing an increase of more than 6.8 per cent from last year. For more information on this year’s investment in First Nation and Métis communities, visit saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Corey Rhiendel

Government Relations

Regina

Phone: 306-787-6156

Email: corey.rhiendel2@gov.sk.ca