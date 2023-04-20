Submit Release
Cenovus to hold first-quarter conference call and webcast, virtual annual meeting of shareholders on April 26

CALGARY, Alberta, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE CVE will release its first-quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, April 26. The news release will provide consolidated first-quarter operating and financial information. The company's financial statements will be available on Cenovus's website, cenovus.com.

Conference call: 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET) 

To join the conference call without operator assistance, please register here approximately 5 minutes in advance to receive an automated call-back when the session begins.

Alternatively, you can dial 877-400-0505 (toll-free in North America) or 647-484-0475 to reach an operator who will place you in the call.

Access the live audio webcast here.

Annual meeting of shareholders
Cenovus's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Shareholders Meeting) will be held on April 26, 2023 starting at 11 a.m. MT (1 p.m. ET) in a virtual-only format. The webcast link to the Shareholders Meeting will be available under Presentations and Events in the Investors section of cenovus.com.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Cenovus contacts:

Investors Media

Investor Relations general line

403-766-7711

 Media Relations general line

403-766-7751

