Greenberg Traurig's Doreen U. Saia, Steven C. Russo, & Zackary D. Knaub Named to City & State's 2023 Energy & Environment Power 100

NEW YORK (PRWEB) April 19, 2023

Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Doreen U. Saia, Steven C. Russo, and Zackary D. Knaub were named to City & State's "2023 Energy & Environment Power 100" list.

According to the publication, the "Energy & Environment Power 100 puts a spotlight on the most influential individuals in New York's vibrant energy industry and the state's thriving environmental movement as well as the government officials who are determining where all of us get our power." City & State notes "Greenberg Traurig is one of the leading government affairs firms in Albany and New York City, and one area where it excels is in influencing energy and environmental policy in New York."

The list includes the following Greenberg Traurig attorneys:

Saia, chair of the Albany office's Energy & Natural Resources Practice, has a wide-ranging energy law practice focused on the representation of national and international corporations that own and operate electric generating facilities and engage in financial transactions trading electricity products. She has been actively involved in state and federal regulatory proceedings concerning the deregulation of electricity markets throughout the Northeast, the siting of new generating facilities and cost-of-service ratemaking. Saia was instrumental in developing the structure of the New York Independent System Operator, the independent administrator of the New York wholesale electric markets, and continues to play a pivotal role in the ongoing development of the competitive wholesale market in New York. She has also been engaged in the development of the competitive markets in New England and the Mid-Atlantic states, including efforts to design pay for performance mechanisms to address market power mitigation considerations and to address the accommodation of State public policy issues.

Russo, co-chair of the Environmental Practice and chair of the New York Environmental Practice, focuses his practice on environmental law and litigation, environmental permitting, including energy and transportation facility siting and approvals, National Environmental Policy Act, State Environmental Quality Review Act review, toxic tort litigation, environmental crimes, Brownfields redevelopment, government, energy, and the environmental aspects of land use and real estate law.

Knaub, a shareholder in the Environmental and Government Law & Policy practices, focuses on a wide array of energy and environmental legal and government affairs matters, including litigation, dispute resolution, government procurement, and regulatory matters, representing renewable and fossil fuel generators, transmission developers, real estate developers, and other highly regulated industries, before the Public Service Commission, Department of Environmental Conservation, and in federal and state courts. Before joining Greenberg Traurig, from 2012-2019, he served as the acting chief legal counsel, first assistant counsel, and energy and environmental counsel to the Governor of New York, and as the Department of Environmental Conservation's regional attorney for the lower Hudson River Valley.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/greenberg_traurigs_doreen_u_saia_steven_c_russo_zackary_d_knaub_named_to_city_states_2023_energy_environment_power_100/prweb19292628.htm