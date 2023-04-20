Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show Returns to Celebrate 20 Years, Announces Speakers and New Design Partnership with Kravet/Lee Jofa

The Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show will be celebrating 20 years of fine antiques in Omaha from September 28 to October 1, 2023. Chaired by Carrie Jenkins and Cindy Tooher, and guided by honorary chairs, Emily and Clark Lauritzen and Mimi and Jeff Post, the show will bring together the worlds of design, art and entertaining and welcome nearly 25 antiques exhibitors. A new design partnership with Kravet/Lee Jofa will result in visuals featuring Lee Jofa's Tree of Life pattern, as well as additional opportunities for show patrons to explore their inspired product lines and learn from the company's experts. Designers, authors, and tastemakers Alessandra Branca, Corey Damen Jenkins, Alexa Hampton, Sarah Bartholomew, Serena Dugan, and Sam Sifton are the show's featured speakers and will offer profound insights and fascinating presentations that fit the show's theme "Reimagine".

OMAHA, Nebraska (PRWEB) April 19, 2023

2023 general chairs, Carrie Jenkins and Cindy Tooher, have revealed the exciting details and schedules for the Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show, to be held September 28 to October 1, 2023. This year's show also marks the 20th anniversary of this cherished event weekend that brings together the worlds of design, art and entertaining. The theme for the 2023 Show is "Reimagine" and will feature and highlight a new design sponsorship with Kravet/Lee Jofa, inspired by Lee Jofa's Tree of Life pattern. The honorary chairs for this year's event are Emily and Clark Lauritzen and Mimi and Jeff Post.

In its twentieth year, the Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show celebrates the beauty of nature, art, antiques, and design-delivering an exclusive experience and raising money for the continued cultivation of Lauritzen Gardens. Funds raised help the public garden continue its commitment to steward and preserve nature and to provide memorable educational and aesthetic experiences for all.

"The Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show is very special to our community and to the garden it supports. We are honored to be part of this 20th anniversary year and to be able to highlight the past, present and future of this historic show", said Carrie Jenkins. "Cindy and I are thrilled to share the new elements that have been created to reimagine the way we think about antiques and make this year's event extraordinary."

"We are particularly excited about our partnership with Lee Jofa and to deliver a unique guest experience that harmoniously weaves interior design with antiques", said Cindy Tooher. "The partnership, combined with amazing speakers, antiques dealers and events, will provide something for every attendee".

"Lee Jofa is thrilled to be celebrating their momentous 200th anniversary in alignment with the Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show's 20th. To honor the brand's rich heritage, which includes beloved patterns of flora and fauna, and bring a preview of the anniversary collection's new colors to the designers and design enthusiasts of Omaha will be an event not to be missed.", said Lee Jofa's Vice President of Communications, Alana Moskowitz

The entire event weekend will be held against the backdrop of the vibrant fall garden and will bring nearly 26 antiques exhibitors to Omaha. From mid-century modern to traditional, and everything in-between, the show will feature antiques of exceptional quality and extraordinary style. The show will also offer multiple opportunities to learn about fine antiques and art from the experts and engage with top names in design and the culinary scene through educational lectures and book signings. The event will also feature design academies and designer walks throughout the weekend.

The featured speakers for the weekend bridge the worlds of design and entertaining. The inspiring lineup includes a mix of favorite speakers from past shows and others who will debut at this year's show.

The speaker lineup includes:



Kravet/Lee Jofa will be featuring a product launch and trunk shows throughout the event weekend. The Kravet & Lee Jofa lines also feature fabrics from speakers Corey Damen Jenkins & Sarah Bartholomew. There will be a new Saturday format that provides for two panels featuring some of the industry's best new talent. Additionally, the show will highlight the 20th anniversary and history of the Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show and will feature photos and memories honoring the event, its founders, and its past chairs.

To learn more about the show, schedule of events and additional information, visit omahaantiqueshow.com and follow the Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show on Instagram and Facebook.

# # #

Lauritzen Gardens is an urban oasis of beauty and tranquility. This 100-acre botanical garden, comprised of more than 20 themed gardens and an indoor conservatory, creates a living museum of unique four-season plant displays, maintained to the highest standards consistent with environmental stewardship. The garden strives to impact every visitor through the natural beauty of its horticultural displays, enriching educational programs, entertaining special events, or via its research to conserve the endangered plants of the Great Plains.

Since 2004, the Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show has inspired patrons with a four-day celebration of design and culture. This event has captured the imagination of more than 88,000 people and has grown to be an important and steady source of revenue for Lauritzen Gardens, allowing it to develop into the community jewel that it is.

Lauritzen Gardens is conveniently located in the beautiful riverfront hills at First and Bancroft Streets and is close to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and the Old Market. For more information, please visit http://www.lauritzengardens.org or call (402) 346-4002.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/4/prweb19287333.htm