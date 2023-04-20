Submit Release
FP Newspapers Inc Announces Appointment of Secretary

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / FP Newspapers Inc. FP ("FPI") today announced that David Wei from within the organization will take on the responsibilities of Secretary to the Board of Directors.

About FPI

FP Newspapers Inc. owns securities entitling it to 49% of the distributable cash flow of FP Canadian Newspapers Limited Partnership ("FPLP"). FPLP owns and operates the Winnipeg Free Press, along with several other Manitoba based news and media publications that are available in both print and digital formats. The informative and engaging content we produce has an extensive reach throughout the province of Manitoba. The breadth of our reach provides compelling platforms for those looking to effectively reach a Manitoba audience. Further information can be found at www.fpnewspapers.com and in disclosure documents filed by FP Newspapers Inc. with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Mike Power, President and CEO
FP NEWSPAPERS INC.
Phone 204-697-7547

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("Exchange") nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: FP Newspapers Inc.

https://www.accesswire.com/750284/FP-Newspapers-Inc-Announces-Appointment-of-Secretary

