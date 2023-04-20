Global Rare Earth Metals Market to 2031: Players Include Lynas Rare Earths, Arafura Resources, Rare Element Resources and Quest Rare Minerals

There were 2,246 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,577 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rare Earth Metals Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global rare earth metals market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
The report provides revenue of the global rare earth metals market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global rare earth metals market from 2022 to 2031.
The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the rare earth metals market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Segmentation
2.2. Market Trends
2.3. Market Dynamics
2.3.1. Drivers
2.3.2. Restraints
2.3.3. Opportunities
2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.5. Regulatory Analysis
2.6. Value Chain Analysis
2.6.1. List of Rare Earth Metals Manufacturers
2.6.2. List of Dealers/Distributors
2.6.3. List of Potential Customers
2.7. Cost Structure Analysis
3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
3.1. Impact on the Supply Chain of Rare Earth Metals Sector
3.2. Impact on the Rare Earth Metals Market - Pre & Post Crisis
4. Production Output Analysis, 2020
5. Price Trend Analysis
6. Global Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type, 2020-2031
6.1. Introduction and Definitions
6.2. Global Rare Earth Metals Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Type, 2020-2031
6.2.1. Lanthanum
6.2.2. Praseodymium
6.2.3. Cerium
6.2.4. Neodymium
6.2.5. Samarium
6.2.6. Promethium
6.2.7. Europium
6.2.8. Dysprosium
6.2.9. Holmium
6.2.10. Gadolinium
6.2.11. Terbium
6.2.12. Scandium
6.2.13. Yttrium
6.2.14. Erbium
6.2.15. Ytterbium
6.2.16. Lutetium
6.3. Global Rare Earth Metals Market Attractiveness, by Type
7. Global Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application, 2020-2031
7.1. Introduction and Definitions
7.2. Global Rare Earth Metals Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Application, 2020-2031
7.2.1. Magnets
7.2.2. Catalysts
7.2.3. Metallurgy
7.2.4. Phosphors
7.2.5. Ceramics
7.2.6. Glass
7.2.7. Polishing
7.3. Global Rare Earth Metals Market Attractiveness, by Application
8. Global Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Global Rare Earth Metals Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031
8.2.1. North America
8.2.2. Europe
8.2.3. Asia Pacific
8.2.4. Middle East & Africa
8.2.5. Latin America
8.3. Global Rare Earth Metals Market Attractiveness, by Region
9. North America Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031
10. Europe Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031
11. Asia Pacific Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031
12. Latin America Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031
13. Middle East & Africa Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031
14. Competition Landscape
15. Primary Research: Key Insights
16. Appendix
