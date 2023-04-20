James Hardie Industries To Announce Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on 16 May 2023

James Hardie Industries plc (JHXJHX will announce financial results, for its fourth quarter and full year ended 31 March 2023, on the ASX before market on Tuesday, 16 May 2023.

The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30am Australian Eastern Time (AET).

For those in North America the conference call will commence at 6:30pm Eastern Time (ET), Monday 15 May.

Once registered, participants will receive a calendar invitation with global dial-in numbers and a unique PIN which will be required to join the call.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call and will be available at;

https://ir.jameshardie.com.au/financial-information/financial-results

This media release has been authorized by Mr. Aaron Erter, Chief Executive Offer.

James Hardie Industries plc is a limited liability company incorporated in Ireland with its registered office at Europa House, 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland

