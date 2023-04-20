Global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market to 2030: Growing Need for Real-time Rendering for Faster Decision Making Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market, By Deployment Mode , By Application , By Industry Verticals , and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for visualization and 3D rendering software was valued at USD 2.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Chaos Group

Dassault Systems

Autodesk Inc.

Solid Iris Technologies

Act-3D B.V.

Nvidia Corporation

Christie Digital Systems USA Inc.

Inc. Solid Angle S.L.

Otoy Inc.

Next Limit Technologies

The market's growth is being fueled by factors such as the increasing demand for innovative and cost-effective visualization technologies, as well as the growing need for real-time rendering for faster decision-making. Additionally, the market is being driven by the availability of user-friendly service provider interfaces.

The process of generating an image from a model utilizing computer software is referred to as 3D rendering. This technique is commonly used in the production of visual effects for film, television, video games, architecture, and simulators.

3D rendering is the final step in an animation process and involves adding visual effects such as shading, texture mapping, shadows, reflections, and motion blur to give models and animation their final appearance. Software rendering produces the highest quality images, while hardware rendering relies on the machine's graphics card, and computation uses the CPU.

The use of 3D visualization software enables users to view, analyze, and visualize 3D designs by developing renderings and virtual models. Architects, for example, can use 3D visualization software to create interactive experiences that show clients and potential buyers what the final product will look like.

These tools allow architects, designers, and 3D artists to alter designs in real-time and conceptualize ideas more quickly. With the help of these technologies, architects and designers can better understand the qualitative and quantitative characteristics of the environments they are constructing and collaborate more effectively.

Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Growing need for real-time rendering

The construction industry has been greatly impacted by the emergence of 3D configurators, animation rendering, and computer graphics, as they have significantly reduced rendering times. Real-time rendering allows for visuals to be displayed on a computer in real-time, enabling viewers to engage with a digital environment concurrently. This technique is utilized by gaming engines such as Unreal to speed up the production of final pixels. Additionally, 3D rendering services have improved the decision-making capabilities of organizations.

For instance, Solidthinking Inc. has introduced a new version of Evolve TM with features like a streamlined workflow and user interface, comprehensive modeling interaction, interactive photorealistic rendering, and increased format and language compatibility.

Moreover, the construction sector's growing demand for real-time rendering has resulted in significant growth prospects for the market. Smart city development is being funded by many countries in North America, Europe, and Asia, such as the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, India, China, and Japan.

Building design and infrastructure modeling are critical factors that impact project costs in city planning. Visualization and 3D rendering offer precise planning and execution through advanced graphical models, rendering technologies, and virtual designs. The integration of planning and rendering into infrastructure projects in several smart cities has also contributed to the growth of the global visualization & 3D rendering solution market.

Restraint:

Rendering process is fairly slow

Many users have a common belief that rendering a project takes at least a full day to complete, starting from the moment they decide that the project is ready to render and then waiting for the devices to process their work. Despite the advancements in computer technology and hardware becoming more powerful, rendering times have not decreased significantly. This is because rendering software has become more complex and requires more resources to function properly.

Key Takeaways

Deployment Mode Outlook:

The global market for visualization and 3D rendering software has been divided into two deployment modes, namely cloud and on-premises. In 2021, the cloud segment showed a significant growth rate in revenue. Many enterprises have shifted from on-premises deployment to cloud deployment, mainly due to technological and practical advancements.

Cloud-based solutions offer high scalability, increased mobility, and on-demand resource availability, which enable businesses to optimize time and costs. Moreover, the availability of personalized and customized cloud solutions is another reason why businesses are preferring cloud deployment over on-premises deployment. The cloud segment is expected to dominate and be the most profitable in the visualization & 3D rendering software market during the forecast period.

Industry Vertical Outlook:

The global market has been divided into several industry verticals, including media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, academics, architecture, building and construction, design & engineering, and others.

Over the forecast period, the healthcare & life sciences vertical is expected to demonstrate a steady increase in revenue growth. 3D rendering and visualization software assists with staff training and education in the healthcare sector, and the use of the program enhances surgery planning, diagnoses, and outcomes by displaying anatomical images.

It also allows for secure communication between the patient's family members regarding their status. 3D-printed anatomical models based on patient scan data are useful tools in today's personalized, precision medicine. As cases become more complex and operating room efficiency becomes more critical, visual and tactile reference models can aid in comprehension and communication among operating room teams and with patients.

The use of 3D-printed anatomical models as reference tools for preoperative planning, intraoperative visualization, and sizing or pre-fitting medical equipment for both common and complex procedures has been extensively documented in hundreds of publications by medical professionals, hospitals, and research institutions around the world.

Regional Outlook:

The largest revenue share in 2021 was held by the North American market, where visualization and 3D rendering technologies are being increasingly adopted across various industry verticals due to their ability to quickly and accurately develop images, design prototypes, and provide a complete visual of the space before construction begins.

This helps businesses make optimal use of their resources and avoid mistakes. Moreover, the adoption of cutting-edge features and technologies by vendors helps draw in clients and increase market share in emerging markets, which contributes to the revenue growth of the North American market.

In Asia Pacific, the market for 3D rendering services is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to the availability of infrastructure and software, high level of technological resources, and benefits of 3D rendering software.

This technology is primarily used to design and visualize construction projects such as retail establishments, residential and commercial structures, and industrial facilities. The rapid growth of the building sector in developing countries like China and India has also greatly contributed to the development of the visualization and 3D rendering software market.

Europe is expected to register a moderate revenue growth rate over the forecast period as organizations increasingly use 3D rendering software to visually show their information and data using different elements like maps, charts, and graphs. This program also offers speed and accuracy when creating 3D models, maps, and structures, which lowers operational costs and promotes real-time virtualization.

Furthermore, the market for visualization and 3D rendering software is expected to expand as demand for virtual modeling and designing of buildings increases, and as interest in architectural ideas for creating smart cities in countries like Belgium grows.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. User-friendly service provider interface

4.2.2.2. Growing need for real-time rendering for faster decision making

4.2.2.3. Increasing need for innovative and cost-effective technologies for visualization

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Shortage of 3D content availability

4.2.3.2. Rendering Process is Fairly Slow

4.2.3.3. Shortage of visualization infrastructure

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Chapter 5. Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market by Deployment Mode Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market by Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market by Industry Verticals Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ef712n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets