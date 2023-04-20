Real Estate Expert Uncovers Secret to 6x Revenue by Creating an Untapped Submarket in any Niche

Sandi Lanham is revolutionizing the way businesses serve the Spanish-speaking community. With her innovative approach, business owners from small- to medium-sized enterprises can now tap into a previously untapped market and increase their revenue potential by up to 6 times of what it was before.

For the last 6 years, Sandi has been dedicating herself to helping real estate markets grow by creating tailored services for Spanish-speaking clients. This has led to an estimated 9-figure growth in just that industry alone. Now, with her team and strategy, any business with at least $1 million in annual revenue can benefit from this same expertise.

With her unique model, Sandi and her team are able to provide bilingual staff members, bilingual online presence, and a fully bilingual digital infrastructure - all without requiring a business’ staff members to be bilingual themselves. Every piece of this puzzle works together like gears of a machine, with each component being essential for success in connecting with the Spanish-speaking community in order to increase profits.

These strategies have already helped businesses become more successful in their respective industries and enabled them to gain access to an extended customer base they never had before. Through Sandi’s efforts and methods, any small or medium-sized business can now take part and experience similar results.

As a recipient of Clickfunnels 2CC award winner in 2018 (just one year after launching her own business), it's clear she understands what it takes for entrepreneurs looking to succeed within their respective industries.

To learn more about Sandi Lanham and to get in touch with her, visit www.makemybizbilingual.com.

Media Contact

Lanham Digital Consulting

Sandi Lanham

Louisville

KY

United States