Nana Adjoa Sifa Amponsah wins the Agribusiness Award at 40 under 40 in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - Nana Adjoa Sifa Amponsah, a renowned social entrepreneur and advocate for women's economic empowerment, has been honored with the prestigious Agribusiness Award by Africa 40 under 40, recognizing her outstanding contributions to the agribusiness sector in Africa.

Africa 40 under 40, a renowned award platform established to celebrate and acknowledge exceptional young African business leaders under the age of 40, recognized Nana Adjoa Sifa Amponsah for her remarkable achievements in the field of agribusiness. Her exemplary leadership as the lead at Guzakuza, a social enterprise that empowers women to build resilient agribusinesses in Africa, has directly impacted over 7000 women in Africa and the diaspora.

Nana Adjoa Sifa Amponsah

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition, which is a testament to the unwavering efforts of our team at Guzakuza and the impactful work we do to connect, catalyze, and create opportunities for women in the agribusiness sector," said Nana Adjoa Sifa Amponsah. "I hope this award serves as an inspiration to more young women entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams and contribute to the growth and development of our continent."

Guzakuza, through its various initiatives such as African Women in Agribusiness Fellowship-Ignite, Women in Agribusiness Week, African Women in Agribusiness Awards, MentorHer, Dopal, and SheFarms, provides women with agribusiness training, mentorship, access to finance, and access to markets, enabling them to generate income and make a meaningful impact as agribusiness entrepreneurs.

As a global advocate for female empowerment, Nana Adjoa Sifa Amponsah's recognition as Africa 40 under 40 in the Agribusiness category highlights the vital role that young women can play in transforming Africa's agribusiness sector. She continues to be a role model and a beacon of hope for aspiring young women entrepreneurs in the private sector.

