Learn to Make Millions Through Events With Verdell Coleman's Incredible Formula

Experts say that there are some “secrets” behind becoming a successful business owner – one of which involves utilizing live events as key components towards achieving recognition and generating massive returns each year without fail! Fortunately for entrepreneurs across all industries, expert Verdell Coleman is here to reveal some insider tips regarding what it takes specifically when you are trying to produce highly profitable live events that bring in 6-7 figures each year!

Verdell has worked on the frontline and behind the scenes for several years with the renowned New York Times bestselling author, international speaker, and billionaire, Grant Cardone. She has also produced multi-year events with Ted Lucas, founder and CEO of Technolij and the legendary independent music label Slip-N-Slide Records which has been responsible for selling over 30 million records with artists such as Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Trina, Plies, and Jagged Edge. She has demonstrated a wealth of expertise and professionalism through her diligent efforts and she has successfully managed and coordinated more than 100 live and virtual events, including a world-class in-person conference attended by an impressive 35,000 people.

Additionally, Verdell's outstanding and diverse range of skills has lead her to be featured through various forms of media, including an HBO Documentary executive produced by John Legend, a new hit TV Show on Disney Channel and Disney Plus executive produced by Marsai Martin and Norman Vance Jr., amongst numerous other prevalent music videos, commercials and productions. She has worked with both national and international companies, from startups to multi-million and multi-billion dollar corporations throughout her successful career. Her extensive experience in these prestigious platforms and operations have made Verdell a distinguished and well-respected professional in the industry.

For nearly 10 years now, Verdell Coleman has been helping a select number of organizations plan and launch highly profitable live events resulting in thousands (or sometimes even millions!) dollars’ worth of income each time around – something that most entrepreneurs struggle tremendously with before finally finding success later down their own journeys.

From Poverty to CEO: Verdell Coleman was born and raised on the outskirts of Chicago in a single-parent household, where she was not privileged with luxuries but rather surrounded by communities plagued by drugs and crime, with only a small church community in her neighborhood for support. Despite the challenges of transferring from school to school every other year, visiting her father in jail and relying on food stamps and section 8, she always knew she wanted more for herself and her family but never knew she would end up doing events, and especially at such a high-level. Today, Verdell is a wife, mother and the CEO of her own business, Rapid Event Planner, managing large-scale events for high-profile clients and earning herself a comfortable five to six figures per project.

Verdell prides herself on being able to bring her own enthusiasm for creating successful events into every project she works on – something that sets her apart from other professionals in the field. She believes strongly in empowering small businesses by giving them all the tools they need for long-term success and growth potential; this means more than just providing advice, but also offering support throughout their journey towards becoming experts themselves at launching profitable events year over year.

By leveraging her wealth of knowledge on what works best when it comes to producing high-quality (yet cost-effective) live events, Verdell offers groundbreaking insight into how companies can reach 6-7 figures in income without sacrificing quality or professionalism during any part of the process – something few people have mastered but in which she has excelled within the past decade working with various organizations around the world.

To join Verdell’s free masterclass on how you can do this for your own business, visit https://www.rapideventplannerwebinar.com/registernow.

