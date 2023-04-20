John Wayne Hill launches “Design Is Hard”, a Substack to Empower & Entertain Designers in San Francisco and Everywhere

John Wayne Hill, a renowned design leader with over 15 years of experience, has announced the launch of a new Substack, "Design Is Hard", dedicated to helping new and young product designers navigate the complex world of design. This unique platform not only equips aspiring designers with invaluable insights, practical tips, and guidance to excel in their careers in the competitive San Francisco design scene but also provides an entertaining twist with a touch of satire to keep readers engaged.
About "Design Is Hard"
Drawing from his extensive experience leading and growing multi-disciplinary teams at companies like Twitter, Ancestry, and True, John Wayne Hill has created a valuable and entertaining resource for budding product designers. His Substack, "Design Is Hard", will cover essential topics such as design leadership, management, strategy, and execution, all while showcasing his energetic, creative, and versatile approach to design, along with a satirical take on the industry.
Subscribers to the Substack can expect to receive regular updates featuring expert advice, industry trends, personal anecdotes from John Wayne Hill's illustrious career, and light-hearted, satirical content to add an enjoyable spin to the learning process.
Why Subscribe to "Design Is Hard"
Joining "Design Is Hard" will provide young and aspiring product designers in San Francisco with a unique opportunity to learn from a seasoned design leader while being entertained. By subscribing, designers will gain access to exclusive content tailored to their needs, empowering them to excel in the competitive world of design.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your product design career with a touch of humor. Subscribe to "Design Is Hard" Substack today and take the first step towards becoming a successful design leader in San Francisco.
To subscribe, visit: https://johnwaynehill.substack.com/
About John Wayne Hill
John Wayne Hill is an accomplished design leader with over 15 years of experience in the industry. He has held leadership and management positions at design agencies and companies like Twitter, Ancestry, and True. With a highly strategic approach to understanding customer problems and implementing their vision, John Wayne Hill has coached and mentored designers at all levels of their careers, helping them navigate the tricky waters of leadership and management.
