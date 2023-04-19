Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on CDC’s Recommendation Allowing Older and Immunocompromised Adults to Receive Second Dose of Updated Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines are free, and safe and effective at providing protection against the virus’s worst health outcomes.

Today, in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) actions to simplify COVID-19 vaccine recommendations and allow more flexibility for people at higher risk who want the option to receive an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the statement below:

“The COVID-19 vaccines remain our best defense against the most devastating health consequences of the virus, which is why we continue to encourage all people who are eligible to stay current with their vaccinations or get vaccinated if they have not yet done so. With this CDC recommendation, the Administration is ensuring vulnerable populations, seniors over 65 years old and immunocompromised adults, have access to an additional updated bivalent vaccine.”

Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration’s progress made on COVID-19, we are in a much better place in our response to the pandemic. The Administration implemented the largest adult vaccination program in U.S. history, with nearly 700 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines given to 270 million Americans. In the U.S., since the end of January 2022: