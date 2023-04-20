PHILIPPINES, April 20 - Press Release

April 20, 2023 Villar pitches anew for organic farming to ensure high value crop production Noting that the country's agricultural sector still faces limited diversity, low productivity, and only a few successful high-value agribusinesses after 28 years, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar cited the need to promote high value crop production. Since the implementation of RA No.7900 or the "High-Value Crops Development Act of 1995," Villar conceded we still have a long way to go to reach our goals. Speaking during the 28th Anniversary of the High Value Crops (HVC) implementation, Villar said the law was passed to give an opportunity to diversify crop production and promote the development of agribusiness value chain. "High-value crops refer to crops that have defined regular or niche market or has potential domestic and/or export markets, or command high prices, whether in fresh or processed form," said the chairperson of the Senate agriculture and food committee. "High-value crops provide higher net returns per hectare or crops that have competitive returns on investments," she added. But after the lapse of 28 years, she lamented that we are yet to achieve fully high-vale crops or the non-traditional crops. And Villar said we need organic farming also to manage waste and bring down input cost. According to the senator, she has 89 composting facilities in Las Piñas through their Villar Sipag Foundation and 50 nationwide through their company, Vista Land. Each facility produces a ton of compost a month or a total of 139 tons which are given for free to farmers and gardeners nationwide. "The National High Value Crops Program has been with me in promoting composting. They have been distributing shredders and composting machines thru the Bureau of Soils and Water Management to farmers to process their kitchen, garden, and farm waste to improve soil fertility to correct the degradation of our soils." Even before the pandemic, Villar said she has been promoting Home and School Vegetable Gardening in Las Piñas. "During the pandemic until now, I do it nationwide. Vegetables are efficient to generate cash even from a small plot of land in a short period of time and help farmers to improve their livelihood. In urban areas I have been encouraging Community gardens," she further related. Villar, muling itinulak ang organic farming upang matiyak ang produksiyon ng high value crop Dahil sa limitadong diversity, mababang produksyon at konting matagumpay na high-value agribusinesses sa agriculture sector pagkalipas ng 28 taon, muling isinulong ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar ang high value crop production. Simula nang ipatupad ang RA No.7900 o "High-Value Crops Development Act of 1995," inamin ni Villar na matagal pa bago natin makamit ang ating mga mithiin dito. Sa 28th Anniversary ng High Value Crops (HVC) implementation, sinabi ni Villar na ipinasa ang batas upang pag-iba ibahin ang crop production at isulong ang pag-unlad ng agribusiness value chain. "High-value crops refer to crops that have defined regular or niche market or has potential domestic and/or export markets, or command high prices, whether in fresh or processed form," sabi ng chairperson ng Senate agriculture and food committee. "High-value crops provide higher net returns per hectare or crops that have competitive returns on investments," dagdag pa niya. Pero pagkalipas ng 28 taon matapos itong maipatupad, himutok ni Villar na wala pa tayong high-value crops o ang non-traditional crops. Sanhi nito, sinabi ni Villar na kailangan natin ang organic farming para pangasiwaan ang ating basura. Binanggit niya na may 89 composting facilities siya sa Las Piñas sa pamamagitan ng Villar Sipag Foundation at 50 sa buong bansa sa kanilang kumpanya- Vista Land. Isang tonelada o 139 toneladang 'compost' ang nagagawa ng bawat pasilidad. Ito at ibinigay ng libre sa mga magsasaka at gardeners sa buong kapuluan. "The National High Value Crops Program has been with me in promoting composting. They have been distributing shredders and composting machines thru the Bureau of Soils and Water Management to farmers to process their kitchen, garden, and farm waste to improve soil fertility to correct the degradation of our soils." Bago pa nag-pandemiya, isisulong na ni Villar ang "Home and School Vegetable Gardening" sa Las Piñas. "During the pandemic until now, I do it nationwide. Vegetables are efficient to generate cash even from a small plot of land in a short period of time and help farmers to improve their livelihood. In urban areas I have been encouraging Community gardens," ayon pa rin sa senador.