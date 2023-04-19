COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Gravy/Sauces
Allergens
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared milk
- Company Name:
- JABSONS FOODS PVT LTD
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Chick peas, Peanuts, Peanut Spread, Cashew Nuts
Company Announcement
For Immediate release -April 19, 2023 JABSONS FOODS PVT LTD is voluntarily recalling Tandoori Roasted Chana (Chick Peas), Tandoori Roasted Peanut, Tandoori KajuCashew Nuts , Tandoori Peanut Spread, Thai sweet Chilli Roasted Peanut because they contains undeclared Milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The Recalled products Tandoori Roasted Chana (Chick Peas), Tandoori Roasted Peanut, Tandoori Kaju- Cashew Nuts, Tandoori Peanut Spread , Thai sweet Chilli Roasted Peanut were sold at retail stores in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Los Angeles, Oakland, Chicago as well as our online JABSON store at Amazon.com
|
Lot number/Batch Number
|
Expiry dates
|US4-09
|APRIL 30, 2024
|US4-08
|DECEMBER 31, 2023
|US5-07
|March 31, 2024
|US5-05
|JUNE 30, 2023
|US3-11
|APRIL 30, 2024
|US3-12
|JULY 31, 2024
|US3-10
|OCTOBER 31, 2023
|
US3-09
|
JULY 31, 2023
|US1-20
|JULY 31, 2024
|US1-19
|APRIL 30, 2024
|US1-15
|AUGUST 31, 2023
|US1-14
|JULY 31, 2023
|US1-13
|APRIL 30, 2023
|NIC59-LA
|JULY 31, 2024
The recalled product is identifiable as follows.
- Tandoori Roasted Chana (Chick Peas), in Dark Orange colored 4.94oz. Standup pouch kept in CFB tray and artworks includes these words on the front “TANDOORI ROASTED CHANA (CHICK PEAS)”. Please refer to the best by/lot number located on back of the package. The product UPC is 8904067710990.
|NIC58-CHICAGO
|JULY 31, 2024
|NIC57-LA
|JUNE 30, 2024
|NIC54
|APRIL 30, 2024
- Tandoori Roasted Peanut: In Pale orange colored 4.94oz. Standup pouch kept in CFB tray and artworks includes these words on the front “TANDOORI ROASTED PEANUTS”. Please refer to the best by/lot number located on back of the package. The product UPC is 8904067709840
|
Lot number/Batch Number
|
Expiry dates
|US4-09
|APRIL 30, 2024
|US5-07
|March 31, 2024
|US5-06
|DECEMBER 31, 2023
|US5-05
|JUNE 30, 2023
|US3-11
|APRIL 30, 2024
|US3-12
|JULY 31, 2024
|US3-10
|OCTOBER 31, 2023
|US3-09
|JULY 31, 2023
|US1-20
|JULY 31, 2024
|US1-19
|APRIL 30, 2024
|US1-18
|FEBRUARY 29, 2024
|US1-16
|DECEMBER 31, 2023
|US1-15
|AUGUST 31, 2023
|US1-14
|JULY 31, 2023
|US1-13 NIC59-LA
|APRIL 30, 2023
|JULY 31, 2024
|NIC58-CHICAGO
|JULY 31, 2024
|NIC54
|APRIL 30, 2024
- Tandoori Kaju- Cashew Nuts: In Orange colored 3.53oz. Standup pouch kept in CFB dispenser and artworks includes these words on the front “TANDOORI KAJU CASHEW NUTS”. Please refer to the best by/lot number located on back of the package. The product UPC is 8904067711577.
|
Lot number/Batch Number
|
Expiry dates
|
US4-09
|
APRIL 30, 2024
|
US4-08
|
DECEMBER 31, 2023
|
US4-07
|
AUGUST 31, 2023
|
US5-06
|
DECEMBER 31, 2023
|
US5-05
|
JUNE 30, 2023
|
US1-20
|
JULY 31, 2024
|
US1-19
|
APRIL 30, 2024
|
US1-18
|
FEBRUARY 29, 2024
|
US1-17
|
JANUARY 31, 2024
|
US1-16
|
DECEMBER 31, 2023
|US1-15
|AUGUST 31, 2023
|US1-14
|JULY 31, 2023
|US1-13
|APRIL 30, 2023
|NIC58-CHICAGO
|JULY 31, 2024
|NIC54
|APRIL 30, 2024
- Thai sweet Chilli Roasted Peanut: In Dark red colored 4.94oz. Standup pouch kept in CFB tray and artworks includes these words on the front “THAI SWEET CHILLI ROASTED PEANUTS”. Please refer to the best by/lot number located on back of the package. The product UPC is 8904067709833.
|
Lot number/Batch Number
|
Expiry dates
|US4-09
|APRIL 30, 2024
|US5-07
|March 31, 2024
|US5-05
|JUNE 30, 2023
|US3-11
|APRIL 30, 2024
|US3-12
|JULY 31, 2024
|US3-10
|OCTOBER 31, 2023
|US3-09
|JULY 31, 2023
|US1-20
|JULY 31, 2024
|US1-19
|APRIL 30, 2024
|US1-15
|AUGUST 31, 2023
|US1-14
|JULY 31, 2023
|US1-13
|APRIL 30, 2023
|NIC59-LA
|JULY 31, 2024
|NIC58-CHICAGO
|JULY 31, 2024
|NIC56-OAK
|APRIL 30, 2024
|NIC54
|APRIL 30, 2024
- Tandoori Peanut Spread: PET JAR 11.28 oz artworks includes these words on the front “TANDOORI PEANUT SPREAD” Please Also refer to the best by/lot number located on back of the Jar. The product UPC is 8904067712635.
|
Lot number/Batch Number
|
Expiry dates
|US3-12
|JULY 31, 2024
No illnesses have been reported to date.
Subsequent Firm investigation indicates the problem was caused by an oversight in identifying the milk allergen during receiving the seasoning mix.
Consumers who might still have the recalled product should discard and not consume them. Consumers with questions may contact the company at Krupa.Pandya@jabsons.com to Krutika Joshi