Meet Women Who Rock Real Estate

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Making Moves (& Money) In Real Estate. Both men and women invest in real estate. But honesty, women have certain “challenges” that men just don’t have to think about. Men have no clue what is referred to, but women know exactly. So please join the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association monthly meeting, Thursday night, May 11, 2023, 6:30 to 9:30 pm, where attendees will learn how to confront these challenges and become successful real estate investors.
Guest Speakers: This month LAC-REIA will have a unique panel of four women who are kicking butt in Real Estate? These women have been in the trenches, confronted and conquered challenges, and know how to swing a hammer (though they’ve learned they don’t have to). And that’s what they will share with attendees. Their stories are as different as their personalities, but they all share two things in common: They are successful at what they do and they earn a good living doing it! Attend and learn what advantages women have when investing in real estate. (Men; you can attend too, but at your own risk.) During this panel discussion, attendees will learn:
• How to find deals in a changing market
• Meet experts in development, flipping, wholesaling & raising money
• How to structure deals with multiple exits strategies in mind
• The key resources to grow real estate business
• Unlock full potential as a real estate investor
• Why women are smarter, tougher and better-looking than men
Panel Members. Moderator will be the incomparable Deborah Razo, President of the Women’s Real Estate Network (“WREN”). Deborah is an investor, including fixing and flipping houses, residential construction, and multi-residential properties in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The panel will feature Cindy Coleman discussing note investing, Courtney Jones discussing wholesaling and creative financing techniques, and Jen Maldonado discussing raising capital for your projects. All of these successful ladies are members of WREN, a group formed by women investors, for women and about women.
Vendor Expo. "Vendor Expo," 6:30 to 7:30 pm (right before our general meeting). 40 real estate vendors with opportunities for to "meet and greet" real estate professionals offering products and services investors will utilize in real estate investing.
Date & Time: Thursday night, May 11, 2023, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.
Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034 (between National and Palms).
Parking: Metered street parking. Plus, there are also two FREE parking structures just two blocks away. The first structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and Palms. The second structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and National. From either lot it’s short two block walk to the Iman.
Free Admission: Admission to our meetings is always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended.
RSVP: To register, please go to LaRealEstateInvestors.com home page and press the red button “Register Here” located directly below the WREN flyer.
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association (“LAC-REIA”). Founded in 1996, LAC-REIA is the oldest and largest investor group in California. Our Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring. If investors need help with any of our services, please go to www.LARealEstateInvestors.
Lloyd Segal
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association
+1 310-409-8310 email us here
Visit us on social media: Other
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Lloyd Segal
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association
+1 310-409-8310
email us here