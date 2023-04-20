HBCU Honors Graduate of the 1960s, Ignored by Virginia School Systems, Retired After a Five-Decade Teaching Career

The honors graduate eventually taught computer courses at two Virginia colleges: J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Emory & Henry College.
GLADE SPRING, VA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The third book of Jerry L. Jones, They Included Me, profiles his fifty-two-year teaching career. Jones, a native of Glade Spring, Virginia, had only three full-time jobs in this very long time period: high school business teacher in Baltimore, Maryland; a professor at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College in Richmond, Virginia; and a professor at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia. These jobs were in teaching, not in administration!
An added feature of this book centers around Jerry Jones’ own educational journey—from the segregated public schools of his childhood and adolescence to his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the historically-black Virginia State University.
There are also discussions of his experiences while earning a doctorate from Virginia Tech as well as studies, seminars, and workshops at several universities: Morgan State, Indiana, East Tennessee State, Virginia Commonwealth, Purdue, and the University of Memphis. There are stories about the personal, civic, and spiritual aspects of the life of Dr. Jerry L. Jones—playing church music, community service, public speaking, and local history.
