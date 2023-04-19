San Diego Sector Border Patrol surpasses 100,000 encounters this fiscal year

SAN DIEGO— With the release of updated statistics from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector (SDC) has eclipsed the 100,000-encounter mark.

From Oct. 1, 2022, to April 4, 2023, San Diego Sector agents encountered 109,274 people making illegal entry into the U.S. between the designated ports of entry. This is a 30 percent increase from the same time last year when San Diego Sector agents encountered 83,884 individuals. Nearly 60 percent of the individuals encountered in the San Diego Sector were from countries other than Mexico. Single adults made up 77 percent of these encounters reaching 84,620 individuals.

Fiscal year to date, agents have seized 817 pounds of fentanyl. The current upward trend for this fiscal year puts SDC on track to surpass the record set last fiscal year when the sector accounted for 1,052 pounds of fentanyl. SDC seizures represent nearly 60% of all the fentanyl seized by the U.S. Border Patrol nationwide. While fentanyl remains at the forefront of most discussions, SDC agents have been also responsible for the seizure of 1,123 pounds of methamphetamine, 824 pounds of cocaine, and 57 pounds of heroin.

San Diego Sector continues to see substantial numbers of entries, by large groups of migrants. While this stresses our limited manpower and detention space, San Diego Sector remains steadfast in our commitment to conduct our primary national security mission.

“Our agents show an uncanny willingness to thrive during these challenging times. Their actions at the border reverberate throughout all American communities, and do not go unnoticed.” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.