Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Gravy/Sauces
Allergens
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Undeclared milk

Company Name:
JABSONS FOODS PVT LTD
Brand Name:
Product Description:

Product Description

Chick peas, Peanuts, Peanut Spread, Cashew Nuts

Company Announcement

For Immediate release -April 19, 2023 JABSONS FOODS PVT LTD is voluntarily recalling Tandoori Roasted Chana (Chick Peas), Tandoori Roasted Peanut, Tandoori KajuCashew Nuts , Tandoori Peanut Spread, Thai sweet Chilli Roasted Peanut because they contains undeclared Milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Recalled products Tandoori Roasted Chana (Chick Peas), Tandoori Roasted Peanut, Tandoori Kaju- Cashew Nuts, Tandoori Peanut Spread , Thai sweet Chilli Roasted Peanut were sold at retail stores in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Los Angeles, Oakland, Chicago as well as our online JABSON store at Amazon.com

Lot number/Batch Number

Expiry dates
US4-09 APRIL 30, 2024
US4-08 DECEMBER 31, 2023
US5-07 March 31, 2024
US5-05 JUNE 30, 2023
US3-11 APRIL 30, 2024
US3-12 JULY 31, 2024
US3-10 OCTOBER 31, 2023

US3-09

JULY 31, 2023
US1-20 JULY 31, 2024
US1-19 APRIL 30, 2024
US1-15 AUGUST 31, 2023
US1-14 JULY 31, 2023
US1-13 APRIL 30, 2023
NIC59-LA JULY 31, 2024

The recalled product is identifiable as follows.

  1. Tandoori Roasted Chana (Chick Peas), in Dark Orange colored 4.94oz. Standup pouch kept in CFB tray and artworks includes these words on the front “TANDOORI ROASTED CHANA (CHICK PEAS)”. Please refer to the best by/lot number located on back of the package. The product UPC is 8904067710990.
NIC58-CHICAGO JULY 31, 2024
NIC57-LA JUNE 30, 2024
NIC54 APRIL 30, 2024
  1. Tandoori Roasted Peanut: In Pale orange colored 4.94oz. Standup pouch kept in CFB tray and artworks includes these words on the front “TANDOORI ROASTED PEANUTS”. Please refer to the best by/lot number located on back of the package. The product UPC is 8904067709840

Lot number/Batch Number

Expiry dates
US4-09 APRIL 30, 2024
US5-07 March 31, 2024
US5-06 DECEMBER 31, 2023
US5-05 JUNE 30, 2023
US3-11 APRIL 30, 2024
US3-12 JULY 31, 2024
US3-10 OCTOBER 31, 2023
US3-09 JULY 31, 2023
US1-20 JULY 31, 2024
US1-19 APRIL 30, 2024
US1-18 FEBRUARY 29, 2024
US1-16 DECEMBER 31, 2023
US1-15 AUGUST 31, 2023
US1-14 JULY 31, 2023
US1-13 NIC59-LA APRIL 30, 2023
JULY 31, 2024
NIC58-CHICAGO JULY 31, 2024
NIC54 APRIL 30, 2024
  1. Tandoori Kaju- Cashew Nuts: In Orange colored 3.53oz. Standup pouch kept in CFB dispenser and artworks includes these words on the front “TANDOORI KAJU CASHEW NUTS”. Please refer to the best by/lot number located on back of the package. The product UPC is 8904067711577.

Lot number/Batch Number

Expiry dates

US4-09

APRIL 30, 2024

US4-08

DECEMBER 31, 2023

US4-07

AUGUST 31, 2023

US5-06

DECEMBER 31, 2023

US5-05

JUNE 30, 2023

US1-20

JULY 31, 2024

US1-19

APRIL 30, 2024

US1-18

FEBRUARY 29, 2024

US1-17

JANUARY 31, 2024

US1-16

DECEMBER 31, 2023
US1-15 AUGUST 31, 2023
US1-14 JULY 31, 2023
US1-13 APRIL 30, 2023
NIC58-CHICAGO JULY 31, 2024
NIC54 APRIL 30, 2024
  1. Thai sweet Chilli Roasted Peanut: In Dark red colored 4.94oz. Standup pouch kept in CFB tray and artworks includes these words on the front “THAI SWEET CHILLI ROASTED PEANUTS”. Please refer to the best by/lot number located on back of the package. The product UPC is 8904067709833.

Lot number/Batch Number

Expiry dates
US4-09 APRIL 30, 2024
US5-07 March 31, 2024
US5-05 JUNE 30, 2023
US3-11 APRIL 30, 2024
US3-12 JULY 31, 2024
US3-10 OCTOBER 31, 2023
US3-09 JULY 31, 2023
US1-20 JULY 31, 2024
US1-19 APRIL 30, 2024
US1-15 AUGUST 31, 2023
US1-14 JULY 31, 2023
US1-13 APRIL 30, 2023
NIC59-LA JULY 31, 2024
NIC58-CHICAGO JULY 31, 2024
NIC56-OAK APRIL 30, 2024
NIC54 APRIL 30, 2024
  1. Tandoori Peanut Spread: PET JAR 11.28 oz artworks includes these words on the front “TANDOORI PEANUT SPREAD” Please Also refer to the best by/lot number located on back of the Jar. The product UPC is 8904067712635.

Lot number/Batch Number

Expiry dates
US3-12 JULY 31, 2024

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Subsequent Firm investigation indicates the problem was caused by an oversight in identifying the milk allergen during receiving the seasoning mix.

Consumers who might still have the recalled product should discard and not consume them. Consumers with questions may contact the company at Krupa.Pandya@jabsons.com to Krutika Joshi