Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,242 in the last 365 days.

Slam City Films Announces Logo/Trademark Usage Rights for Speed Shift: Origins Film

Speed Shift: Origins feature film

Speed Shift: Origins feature film

Fuel Your Passion

Everyone loves action-themed race car films, and audiences continue to flock to them in ever-increasing numbers to see car chases and explosions.”
— Susan Abrams, Movie Journalist
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

Slam City Films is excited to announce an update on our logo/trademark usage rights in the new action-packed racing film Speed Shift: Origins. 

In addition to brands like GoPro, Snap-On, Lagunitas, McPherson Guitars, Summit, and Black Rifle Coffee, we added Goodyear Tire, a global brand with solid roots in the world of racing.

Filming has already begun, and Principal Photography with the cast is expected to be completed to maintain the Q4 2023 release availability date. 

Director Michael Vincent adds, "It's outstanding to include iconic brands in a movie like Speed Shift: Origins, as all forms of racing are a favorite pastime by enthusiasts worldwide."
 
About the Film:
Speed Shift: Origins is a feature film with the "hero" algorithm and proven film formulas. It incorporates themes of romance, action, coming-of-age, and rising to life's challenges.

This coming-of-age story is about a young man, Colton Harris, who grows up racing on rural Midwest roads, eventually leading him to the high-octane tracks of drift racing.

Speed Shift: Origins is a new high-production film positioned to capitalize on the male 13+ along with a broader spectrum of demographics of consumers while tapping into the established audience of racing both domestically and worldwide, where this entertainment brand is in high demand.

About Slam City Films: 
Slam City Films (US), in collaboration with film studio Mean Alien Media Corporation, is working on developing, producing, and marketing entertainment for a global audience. ©2023 All rights reserved MAMC Intellectual Property.

Jamie Osbourne
Slam City Films, LLC
+1 818-456-0345
jamie@slam-city.com

You just read:

Slam City Films Announces Logo/Trademark Usage Rights for Speed Shift: Origins Film

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more