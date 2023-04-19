When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 19, 2023 FDA Publish Date: April 19, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Gravy/Sauces

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: JABSONS FOODS PVT LTD Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Chick peas, Peanuts, Peanut Spread, Cashew Nuts

Company Announcement

For Immediate release -April 19, 2023 JABSONS FOODS PVT LTD is voluntarily recalling Tandoori Roasted Chana (Chick Peas), Tandoori Roasted Peanut, Tandoori KajuCashew Nuts , Tandoori Peanut Spread, Thai sweet Chilli Roasted Peanut because they contains undeclared Milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Recalled products Tandoori Roasted Chana (Chick Peas), Tandoori Roasted Peanut, Tandoori Kaju- Cashew Nuts, Tandoori Peanut Spread , Thai sweet Chilli Roasted Peanut were sold at retail stores in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Los Angeles, Oakland, Chicago as well as our online JABSON store at Amazon.com

Lot number/Batch Number Expiry dates US4-09 APRIL 30, 2024 US4-08 DECEMBER 31, 2023 US5-07 March 31, 2024 US5-05 JUNE 30, 2023 US3-11 APRIL 30, 2024 US3-12 JULY 31, 2024 US3-10 OCTOBER 31, 2023 US3-09 JULY 31, 2023 US1-20 JULY 31, 2024 US1-19 APRIL 30, 2024 US1-15 AUGUST 31, 2023 US1-14 JULY 31, 2023 US1-13 APRIL 30, 2023 NIC59-LA JULY 31, 2024

The recalled product is identifiable as follows.

Tandoori Roasted Chana (Chick Peas), in Dark Orange colored 4.94oz. Standup pouch kept in CFB tray and artworks includes these words on the front “TANDOORI ROASTED CHANA (CHICK PEAS)”. Please refer to the best by/lot number located on back of the package. The product UPC is 8904067710990.

NIC58-CHICAGO JULY 31, 2024 NIC57-LA JUNE 30, 2024 NIC54 APRIL 30, 2024

Tandoori Roasted Peanut: In Pale orange colored 4.94oz. Standup pouch kept in CFB tray and artworks includes these words on the front “TANDOORI ROASTED PEANUTS”. Please refer to the best by/lot number located on back of the package. The product UPC is 8904067709840