Royal South Mazda in Bloomington, Illinois, is providing a special offer on financing the 2023 Mazda CX-30

Drivers can finance the 2023 Mazda CX-30 at a special price only at Royal South Mazda in Bloomington, Illinois.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royal South Mazda, an automotive dealership in Bloomington, Illinois, is offering the 2023 Mazda CX-30 at special prices. Interested buyers can finance the 2023 CX-30 at 0.9% APR for up to thirty-six months. Customers can take advantage of this offer by contacting the dealership before May 1, 2023.

The 2023 Mazda CX-30 is a highly anticipated vehicle with a perfect combination of style, design and technology. It has an updated exterior design with sleek lines, a bold grille and a distinctively contoured body to enhance its dynamic appearance which make it stand out from the crowd. Not only does the 2023 Mazda CX-30 have a striking exterior, but it has an equally impressive interior. With ample space for passengers and cargo, it is thoughtfully designed to offer maximum comfort for everyone.

Moreover, its cabin has been upgraded with new materials and technology, providing a more luxurious and comfortable experience for drivers as well as passengers. Some of the advanced technology features of the 2023 CX-30 include Mazda Connect™ Infotainment System, 8.8-inch center-mounted display, Apple CarPlay® integration, 12-speaker Bose® sound system and much more.

Under the hood, the 2023 Mazda CX-30 is powered by a 2.5-liter turbo engine, delivering 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque to provide a smooth and responsive driving experience. In addition to offering an exhilarating performance, the 2023 CX-30 is equipped with Mazda's i-ACTIVSENSE® safety suite to help the driver on the road. This safety system includes advanced driver-assist features such as blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking.

Car buyers interested in getting behind the wheel of the 2023 Mazda CX-30 can purchase it from the Royal South Mazda dealership. Additionally, customers can contact the dealership's team in Bloomington, Illinois, for further information.

