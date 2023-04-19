Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates CCFNB Bancorp, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. ("CCFNB Bancorp" or the "Company") CCFN, in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. MYBF ("Muncy Bank").  The transaction is valued at approximately $65.6 million.

If you own CCFNB Bancorp shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ccfn 
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY  10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) CCFNB Bancorp's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per share merger consideration is fair to CCFNB Bancorp's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. 

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

