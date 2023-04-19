Data Driven Decisions for Retailers via New AI Platform; Partnered with Shopify, Combase and Korona POS: springbig holdings, inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG)

$SBIG SBIG Partners with $SHOP SHOP. SBIG Insiders have Purchased 1.3% more Stock than in 2022

Advanced Software Platform Providing Customer Tracking and Automation Solutions for Marketing in the U.S. and Canada.

Launched First AI Solution Using Consumer Data to Help Retail Clients Make Data-Driven Decisions Regarding Brands and Products.

Machine Learning Algorithms Analyze Shopping Habits and Identify Patterns in Customer Behavior, Preferences, and Demographics.

Recognition by Deloitte Fast 500, South Florida Business Journal, and More.

Successfully Partnered with COMBASE and Shopify and Other Leading Name in the Retail Industry.



springbig holdings, inc. SBIG is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to botanical products retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. The SBIG platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback systems, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. SBIG offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, the SBIG reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends.

SBIG Introduces Brands Marketplace Artificial Intelligence Feature That Helps Retailers Make Data-Driven Decisions



On April 19th SBIG announced the launch of its Brands Marketplace Offering. The Company’s first artificial intelligence-based (“AI”) solution uses consumer data to help its retail clients make data-driven decisions regarding the brands and products that are offered in their place of business.

SBIG designed the Brands Marketplace to enhance the retail experience for both retailers and consumers. The SBIG data-driven solution tracks pertinent consumer trends within each of its Retail Clients including time of purchase, types of products purchased, and the frequency at which customers buy particular items from said Retailer. Using advanced machine learning algorithms, the SBIG Brands Marketplace analyzes a customer’s shopping habits and identifies patterns in their behavior, preferences, and demographics. Retailers can utilize the trends identified by the Brands Marketplace to make better-informed decisions regarding the brands that will be offered in their stores. SBIG believes this will in turn yield the greatest return for the retailer and at the same time provide their consumers with the most appropriate product selection.

The Brands Marketplace is the latest addition to the SBIG suite of business solutions. This year, SBIG has launched its Build Your Own Audience, Compare Campaigns, Member Offers, Campaign Caddie, and Email Marketing Engines features. Additionally, SBIG has introduced integrations with COMBASE, Alleaves, and Flowhub. The SBIG collection of data-driven tools has garnered recognition by Deloitte Fast 500, South Florida Business Journal Miami Inno Fire Awards, and more.

SBIG Launches Into New Verticals and Successfully Partners with COMBASE and Shopify



On March 23rd SBIG announced an expansion of its partnerships with Shopify, a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, and KORONA POS, the leading cloud point-of-sale (“POS”) solution for small businesses to enterprises, from software vendor COMBASE. Both partnerships draw on the SBIG vast experience working with retailers across multiple verticals and have created new, innovative embedded loyalty solutions that help brands thrive in highly competitive industries.

In October, SBIG announced its initial partnership with Shopify to launch the first loyalty app that specifically serves botanical brands. Using its extensive experience developing advanced loyalty programs, SBIG created an embedded tool within each POS that helps retailers offer a seamless loyalty program with a plethora of digital communication features to its customer base. Recent enhancements to the partnership allow customers to redeem rewards in addition to managing their loyalty program from the point of sale. With the potential to reach Shopify’s user base of nearly three million, SBIG is positioned to be a leading loyalty marketing platform in botanicals, food and beverage, hospitality and various other industries.

SBIG has also partnered with KORONA POS to launch a bidirectional integration that allows merchants to apply and award loyalty offerings directly from KORONA POS at checkout. Merchants are also able to enroll new members into the loyalty program from either the POS or one of the many SBIG enrollment tools. SBIG universal technology allows businesses across all industries to build strong loyalty and customer communications programs. The response to date has been encouraging as SBIG begins to contract with KORONA customers from various verticals to leverage its Loyalty Marketing software. Following the success of these partnerships, SBIG aims to integrate with other POS systems in the near future.

KORONA POS and Shopify are two of the newest SBIG partners. In the first quarter of 2023, SBIG also launched new integrations with Flowhub and Alleaves.

DISCLAIMER:

The products mentioned are THC-free and/or compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses, and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or the opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for the dissemination of this article.

For more information on SBIG visit https://springbig.com/

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Media Contact

Springbig holdings, inc.

Jeffrey Harris, CEO

(800) 772-9172

621 NW 53rd St, Suite 260

Boca Raton

Florida 33487

United States