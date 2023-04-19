Submit Release
Frontera Energy Provides Notice of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, AB, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Frontera Energy Corporation FEC ("Frontera" or the "Company") announces that its first quarter 2023 results will be released after markets close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants will include Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Orlando Cabrales, Chief Executive Officer, René Burgos, Chief Financial Officer and other members of the senior management team.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number (Toll Free North America):

1-888-664-6383

Participant Number (Toll Free Colombia):

01-800-518-4036

Participant Number (International):

1-416-764-8650

Conference ID:

49513969

Webcast Audio:

www.fronteraenergy.ca


A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 11, 2023.

Encore Toll free Dial-in Number:                               

1-888-390-0541

International Dial-in Number:

1-416-764-8677

Encore ID:

513969

About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 31 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

