3fold Communications Wins 9 Awards in 30 Days at Prestigious Creative Competitions, Highlighting the Power of Cause Performance Marketing

3fold Communications, a Sacramento-based marketing and advertising agency, has won an impressive 9 awards across 3 prestigious creative competitions around the globe in just 30 days. These awards recognize the exceptional work of 3fold's marketing campaigns, which aim to uplift communities while enhancing brands - what they refer to as Cause Performance Marketing.

One of the most notable awards was in the Novelty and Wild Card categories for their innovative drone show for the Los Rios Community College District in Sacramento, California, winning Gold awards at both the Community College Public Relations Officers Awards (CCPRO) and American Advertising Federation's ADDY Awards. The drone show was a collaborative effort with 3fold's partners, including the Sacramento Republic FC, and was designed to create an unforgettable experience for the audience. Christie Pierce, 3fold's Media Director, expressed his excitement about the recognition, stating: "We are absolutely thrilled that our innovative drone show was recognized by both the CCPRO and ADDY Awards. It was a collaborative effort with our partners, and we are proud to have created an experience that captivated audiences and left lasting impressions. This is a testament to the power of creativity and technology when combined with a stronger message." The Los Rios Colleges went on to increase their Spring 2023 enrollment by 5.2% the following semester.

In addition to the drone show, 3fold won multiple awards for their advertising campaigns, including the International Student Campaign category for Southwestern College in Chula Vista, California; Los Rios' "Meet Future You," and Sacramento Green Team's SB-1383 organics campaign. The awards reflect 3fold's commitment to Cause Performance Marketing, an approach that uses advertising to improve lives and communities, in turn enhancing brands.

At the Hermes Creative Awards, one of the oldest and largest global creative competitions, 3fold took away a Gold award for their "Pride is a Protest" campaign and an Honorable Mention for their "Communities Against Sexual Harm" creative.

Jason Malmberg, Creative Director at 3fold Communications, said: "We believe creativity drives positive change in communities. Our collaborative work with partners and clients pushes boundaries to solve real-world problems. These prestigious awards recognize our passion and dedication to impactful campaigns that look great and make a difference."

3fold Communications is located in Sacramento, California with a nationwide service area. They specialize in Cause Performance Marketing, a method of advertising that improves lives and communities, while enhancing brands by focusing on return-on-objectives. 3fold works with education and workforce development, public agency, and healthcare brands and initiatives. Clients have included Electrify America, Sutter Health, University of Pacific, and more.

