Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed

CANADA, April 19 - Today Prime Minister Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed.

The Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Abiy on the peace agreement signed in November 2022, and on the country’s progress implementing the agreement. The two leaders discussed ongoing efforts to establish a lasting peace in Ethiopia and Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s ongoing commitment to supporting these efforts.

The two leaders also discussed the next steps for the National Dialogue Commission and the ongoing work to secure financing for reconstruction and recovery in Ethiopia’s conflict zones.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Abiy discussed the ongoing military confrontation in Sudan and the current Africa-led mediation efforts to find a resolution to the crisis. They expressed their deep concerns about the impacts of these events, including on civilians and on regional stability.

The Prime Ministers agreed to stay in close touch.