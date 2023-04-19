Never Before Listed for Sale, Houston’s Prestigious Thrash Estate Heads to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

306 Longwoods Lane in Houston, Texas combines Eastern and Western inspiration in design Contemporary showplace in Houston’s compelling Memorial area Expansive spaces designed for entertaining at large scale Statuesque gathering space with formal dais and 44-foot interior pool Breathtakingly lush landscaped grounds with mature trees can be admired out of every window

With halls graced by celebrities, royalty, diplomats and more, 306 Longwoods Lane is set to be auctioned with No Reserve in May.

The streamlined auction method ensures that both buyers and sellers can achieve a transparent and efficient transaction and guarantees my clients a definitive timeline.” — Jay Monroe, Listing Agent

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome to 306 Longwoods Lane, a magnificent fusion of Eastern and Western elegance, where the designs of I.M. Pei, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe's architectural prowess resonates around every turn. Owned by Chief Executive Officer of the Houston energy company eCORP International LLC, John Thrash, and famed Houston socialite and philanthropist Becca Cason Thrash, the nearly 20,000-square-foot masterpiece has never previously been offered for sale and is set to auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Jay Monroe of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding in the No Reserve auction is scheduled to be held 18–23 May via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“There are few modern homes in the world today that can boast the material palette and essence like this estate does,” said Becca Cason Thrash. “I’m very proud of our home and John for bringing to life his vision at the highest level. I’ve found serenity, camaraderie, ambition, inspiration, and purpose within these walls over the years, and I hope the next owner of our exquisite home will feel the same.”

Nestled amidst the verdant tranquility of Houston's exclusive Memorial area, this mid century brick home has blossomed into a contemporary architectural masterpiece. Throughout the three-bedroom estate, every room tells a story of art, design, and a harmonious connection to the natural world. Natural light bounces off exquisite granite, slate, and rift-sawn oak finishes, while sweeping glass vistas transform the emerald surroundings and meandering bayou into living masterpieces of organic art. With spaces designed for the grandest of gatherings, no detail has been spared. From the expansive kitchen that beckons the most skilled caterers, to the awe-inspiring atrium-like dining room, and the enchanting gathering space with its 44-foot-long pool, this unparalleled estate celebrates the spirit of philanthropy and togetherness. Over the years, the current owners have hosted an array of luminaries at festive galas, and the halls linger with memories of esteemed guests, such as the likes of former presidents, George Clooney, Anna Wintour, and more. Yet, for private moments, the residence offers three bedrooms and a separate one-bedroom guest apartment.

“Having worked with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions on the recent successful sale of 3996 Inverness Drive, I can say the auction process is truly an essential tool in the luxury real estate space,” stated Monroe. “The streamlined auction method ensures that both buyers and sellers can achieve a transparent and efficient transaction and guarantees my clients a definitive timeline. We couldn’t ask for a better suited property for this process, and we look forward to another successful auction.”

“This once-in-a-lifetime property exemplifies one of the finest real estate offerings in the world, and it's sure to generate a competitive field of bidders,” added Chad Roffers, President of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “In today’s high-end real estate market, we're seeing more and more savvy buyers and sellers turning to auction as the optimal solution to navigate the competitive landscape, especially with the ability to attract a global audience of potential buyers, with a sale generated in as little as 60 days, anywhere in the world.”

Revered for its towering trees, spacious properties, manicured lawns, and some of the most admired homes in the city, Houston’s Memorial area remains one of its most desirable neighborhoods. For decades, people have flocked to this lush, somewhat pastoral area west of downtown for its privacy and seclusion from the bustle of the city. Homes range from luxurious high-rises to new generously proportioned estates on expansive homesites, often in exclusive gated communities. Quiet lanes wind through wooded terrain and neighborhoods with lakes for boating, swimming, and fishing. The Houston Country Club, shops, restaurants, entertainment venues, art studios and galleries, and other activities and amenities are all within easy reach. Nearby Memorial Park offers miles of trails, green space, an arboretum and nature center, tennis and croquet courts, a driving range and golf course, and a fitness center.

306 Longwoods Lane is available for showings daily 1-4PM by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

