Green Home Systems partners with Chariot to launch Lumen & Radiant, a new home solar offerings for Texas residents

Green Home Systems

Green Home Systems Launches 2 new innovative solar offerings that will maximize the value of solar energy for Texas residents.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Home Systems, a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with Chariot, Qcells and Enphase ,to launch 2 new innovative solar offerings that will maximize the value of residential solar energy for Texas residents.

By storing self-generated solar energy throughout the day, Lumen and Radiant offer Texas residents a Buy Back subscriptions that provide the best value of their home solar system. The two new offerings optimize the potential customer savings of going solar as well as providing them with cutting-edge new technology and solar systems that are backed up with microinverters that are attached to each solar panel, individually.

By joining forces with Qcells, Enphase, and Chariot, Green Home Systems will be able to offer comprehensive solar and electricity packages at highly competitive prices and dollar to dollar bill credit for excess solar generation. The new collaboration aims to offer sustainable energy solutions to Texans, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions and decreasing reliance on fossil fuels.

Qcells, a leading manufacturer of high-performance solar panels, will provide Green Home Systems with the latest solar panel technology to ensure maximum efficiency and reliability. Enphase, a leading supplier of microinverters, will provide their latest microinverters to ensure optimal power output for each solar panel. Chariot, a prominent electricity supplier, will provide competitive electricity rates, ensuring that customers receive the lowest possible rates for their electricity usage. Additionally, Chariot has the most attractive Net Metering policy which credits homeowners for excess energy sent back-to-the grid when their system over-produces what they utilize.

"We are thrilled to partner with Qcells, Enphase, and Chariot to provide Texans with the lowest price solar and electricity solutions," said Barry Durand, Director Green Home Systems. "Our partnership will enable us to offer highly competitive pricing and industry-leading technology, providing Texas residents with the most sustainable and affordable energy options."

Green Home Systems is committed to promoting sustainability and reducing carbon emissions. The company believes that through collaboration and innovation, they can provide Texans with a cleaner, greener future.

For more information about Green Home Systems and their sustainable energy solutions, visit www.greenhomesystems.com.