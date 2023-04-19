Governor Abbott Advocates For Parental Rights In Fort Worth

April 19, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today advocated for expanding school choice options to all Texas students and defending parents’ right to be in charge of their child’s education at a Parent Empowerment Day with a packed crowd of over 950 Texans at Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth.



¬“When it comes to the education of your child, there is a six-word sentence that is paramount: mom and dad are in charge,” said Governor Abbott. "When we are able to establish that mom and dad are in charge, that automatically puts a child onto a better pathway toward academic excellence. We as a state must put parents front and center as it concerns the future of education in Texas. Parents deserve access to their child’s school curriculum, what books are in their school libraries, and exactly what their children are being taught—and we will achieve that during this legislative session.”



Speaking to a gymnasium packed with parents, students, educators, and parent empowerment advocates, Governor Abbott highlighted legislative efforts currently underway that will empower parents to choose the best educational pathway for their child by expanding Education Saving Accounts to all Texas students. The Governor mentioned the educational success in states across the country that have implemented school choice programs, emphasizing that robust school choice policies help improve public education. The Governor also noted that a majority of Texans from urban, suburban, and rural areas support increasing parental rights in the education of their child.



The Governor was joined by Bishop Michael F. Olsen of the Diocese of Fort Worth, Nolan Catholic High School Chaplain Reverend Maurice Moon, Nolan Catholic High School President Kristy Webb, Nolan Catholic High School Principal Oscar Ortiz, and other parent empowerment advocates.



In his 2023 State of the State address, Governor Abbott announced education freedom for Texans as an emergency item for the 88th Legislative Session. Read the Governor’s education freedom for all Texans emergency item.

