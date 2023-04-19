Ilham Aliyev received U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Erika Olson, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

The parties exchanged views on normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and negotiations on a peace treaty.

The head of state noted that the signing of a peace treaty with Armenia following the 44-day Patriotic War was Azerbaijan’s initiative. In this regard, our country proposed five principles that would form the basis of the peace treaty.

Erika Olson emphasized that the U.S. supports the regional peace agenda and the immediate signing of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this regard, the role of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was particularly mentioned.

During the conversation, the sides discussed regional issues and bilateral political relations between Azerbaijan and the United States, including cooperation in energy, renewables and other areas.