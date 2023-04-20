Myers-Holum Recognized as Partner of the Year for North America by the Stripe Partner Ecosystem

Myers-Holum has been named the 2022 Partner of the Year for North America by the Stripe Partner Ecosystem.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Myers-Holum, a leading provider of enterprise systems and financial infrastructure consulting services, has been named the 2022 Partner of the Year for North America by the Stripe Partner Ecosystem. The award recognizes Myers-Holum's expertise in bringing Stripe to clients’ existing business systems.

Stripe enables businesses to accept payments, grow their revenue, and accelerate new business opportunities.

“We are honored to receive this award,” said Sadie Perrotta, Vice President of Sales at Myers-Holum. “Our partnership with Stripe enables us to deliver best-in-class payment solutions to our clients that accelerate their online transactions and ensure the customer payment experience is easy and straightforward.”

A fundamental shift in how high-growth businesses handle revenue operations over the past few years has occurred, according to Perrotta. Instead of treating revenue management as simply a back-office process, businesses have begun to leverage payment processes in novel ways. As a result, companies’ goals and expectations for payment solutions have also changed. Payment solutions must increase revenue, springboard from customer loyalty, reduce involuntary churn, and facilitate testing new product pricing as well as venturing into new markets.

“By leveraging Stripe with our expertise in ERP and other systems, businesses are really able to streamline their payment infrastructure in ways that just weren’t possible before,” explained Darius Kemeklis, CTO at Myers-Holum. “This unified approach to revenue allows companies to exponentially grow new and recurring revenue.”

Myers-Holum and Stripe enable clients to accelerate their online revenue and streamline billing, payments, and subscriptions. In addition to customized integrations with ERP and CRM systems, Myers-Holum's services also include advisory and tactical support to ensure clients optimally implement their Stripe products.

“Partnering with Myers-Holum is enabling more businesses on Stripe to grow their online revenue and streamline revenue operations,” said Matt Miller, GTM partnerships lead at Stripe.



About Myers-Holum, Inc.

Myers-Holum, Inc. is a privately held enterprise systems, data integration and financial infrastructure platform consulting firm founded in 1981, in NY, NY. An award-winning leader in delivering Stripe, NetSuite, Boomi and Google Cloud Platform solutions, Myers-Holum helps enterprises streamline operations, financials and business processes. Contact Us to discuss your next project.