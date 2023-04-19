Submit Release
Applications for fall 2023 swan controlled hunts open May 1

Applications for fall 2023 swan controlled hunts in the Panhandle Region open May 1 and runs through June 5. Successful controlled hunt applicants will be notified by July 10.

Hunters with a valid 2022 Idaho hunting license may apply for controlled hunts at any license vendor, Fish and Game office, or with a credit card online at gooutdoorsidaho.com or by calling 1-800-554-8685. There is an additional fee for online and phone orders.

Swan tags were added as controlled hunts following a Fish and Game Commission decision in July 2021, and opportunities are limited to Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, and Kootenai counties. 

The daily bag limit is one swan; any hunter killing a swan must, within three days of the date of kill, present the swan carcass (for measurement and identification) to a conservation officer, regional office or check station, and complete the relevant harvest report.

Requirements:

  • Tag – REQUIRED
  • Migratory Bird (HIP) Permit – REQUIRED
  • Federal Migratory Bird (Duck) Stamp – REQUIRED
  • Shotgun capable of carrying no more than three shells – REQUIRED
  • Nontoxic Shot – REQUIRED
  • Shot Size: No person shall take swans while in possession of shot larger than two tenths (0.2 inches) in diameter (size T)

Know your target

Swan tag holders are encouraged to take the swan orientation course.

For more information, see the 2023-2024 Swan Controlled Hunt Seasons and Rules page.

