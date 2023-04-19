Unique Electric Solutions (UES) obtains Executive Order from California Air Resources Board for its uniqueFCEV® Fuel Cell Electric Drivetrain

Adding to its portfolio of CARB certified battery and fuel cell vehicles and repower drivetrains, UES secures Executive Order A- 498-0006 for its New Heavy Duty Zero Emission Powertrain for GVWR 14k to 33k lbs.

HOLBROOK, N.Y., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unique Electric Solutions, a manufacturer of electric (EV) and fuel cell electric (FCEV) commercial vehicle propulsion systems, has been awarded an Executive Order from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for its uniqueFCEV® Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Powertrain for new Class 4 to 7 vehicles.

This Executive Order (EO) adds to the portfolio of EOs that Unique Electric Solutions has received from CARB including the uniqueEV® Battery Electric Powertrain for new Class 4 to 7 vehicles, the uniqueEV® battery electric conversion for Type C gasoline and diesel school buses, and the uniqueEV® battery electric conversion for International trucks.

With these awards buyers of the uniqueFCEV® and uniqueEV® Powertrain and conversion kits may qualify for California's HVIP incentives ranging from $45,000 to $170,000 depending on the DOT Class and type of vehicle applied for.

Unique Electric Solutions continues to leverage its expertise, patented control algorithms, vehicle controllers, battery-management systems, and OEM partnerships to enable the integration of reliable, efficient, and cost-effective FCEV and EV propulsion systems for a wide variety of trucks and buses.

About Unique Electric Solutions (UES)

Unique Electric Solutions, UES, manufactures electric (EV) and fuel cell electric (FCEV) vehicle propulsion systems for commercial fleets, upfitters and select OEMs. These engineered, end-to-end EV systems are deployed in both new production vehicle platforms as well as mid/high volume conversions of on-road medium and heavy-duty trucks and buses for numerous applications such as package delivery, passenger transportation and terminal trucks. The uniqueEV® platform, a Class 4-8 all-electric drive system available in both full EV and a range-extended HEV fuel-cell version, is field proven including daily service in large fleets such as United Parcel Service for over 6 years.

For more information please go to http://www.uesmfg.com

Media Contact

Michael Backman, Unique Electric Solutions, 505-333-0073 x515, mike.backman@uesmfg.com

SOURCE Unique Electric Solutions