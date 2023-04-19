The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLA is Now Available for Purchase at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

Interested Customers in and around Peoria, Arizona, can Now Buy the Latest 2023 Mercedes Benz GLA.

PEORIA, Ariz., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, a leading automotive dealership in Peoria, Arizona, is excited to announce the arrival of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLA, the latest addition to the Mercedes-Benz SUV lineup.

Featuring a seamless blend of luxury, cutting-edge technology, and performance, the 2023 GLA is a vehicle that is sure to turn heads. Onlookers will be drawn to its dynamic design and powerful engine options. Equipped with a turbocharged 2-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 221 horsepower, the GLA-class can be configured with either front or all-wheel drive and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle's interior is just as impressive, boasting a spacious cabin and advanced features like the latest MBUX infotainment system, wireless charging, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety is a top priority for Mercedes-Benz and the 2023 GLA comes equipped with advanced safety technologies such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking. These features give the drivers peace of mind on the road.

The Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead dealership offers a wide range of new and used vehicles and prioritizes its customers' satisfaction by providing various services. They understand the importance of their client's time and hence offer convenient appointment scheduling, efficient services and transparent pricing to make the entire process as effortless and hassle-free as possible for their customers.

To schedule a test drive, interested buyers can visit the dealership's website at https://www.arrowheadmb.com/ or call 623-815-3900 to speak with the professional customer care team. Additionally, the website provides comprehensive information about the latest Mercedes-Benz models, current promotions and exceptional services available at the dealership.

Drivers in Peoria and the surrounding areas can now experience the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLA by visiting the Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead dealership at 9260 W Bell Road, Peoria, Arizona 85382.

