Synovus announces earnings for the first quarter 2023

Diluted earnings per share of $1.32 vs. $1.11 in 1Q22
Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.33 vs. $1.08 in 1Q22
Synovus Financial Corp. SNV today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. "Our first quarter results reflect a disciplined approach to execution, with pre-provision net revenue of $292 million, a 30% increase year over year," said Synovus Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair. "Our stable deposit base and record deposit production are testaments to the quality of our clients and ability to expand existing and attract new relationships even in this environment. The recent J.D. Power recognition as the Southeast's number one bank in retail client satisfaction and trust affirms the value of our commitment to tailored solutions, local market presence and personal relationships. Our team continues to exercise prudence and perseverance as we focus on profitable growth and meet the future needs of clients and communities we serve."
First Quarter 2023 Highlights
(1) As of April 17, 2023
|
First Quarter Summary
|
|
Reported
|
|
Adjusted
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
1Q23
|
|
|
|
4Q22
|
|
|
|
1Q22
|
|
|
|
1Q23
|
|
|
|
4Q22
|
|
|
|
1Q22
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
193,868
|
|
|
$
|
197,479
|
|
|
$
|
162,746
|
|
|
$
|
195,276
|
|
|
$
|
197,576
|
|
|
$
|
158,368
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
1.32
|
|
|
|
1.35
|
|
|
|
1.11
|
|
|
|
1.33
|
|
|
|
1.35
|
|
|
|
1.08
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
613,877
|
|
|
|
603,785
|
|
|
|
497,582
|
|
|
|
599,469
|
|
|
|
603,359
|
|
|
|
499,742
|
|
Total loans
|
|
44,044,939
|
|
|
|
43,716,353
|
|
|
|
40,169,150
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
49,953,936
|
|
|
|
48,871,559
|
|
|
|
48,656,244
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Return on avg assets
|
|
1.36
|
%
|
|
|
1.38
|
%
|
|
|
1.22
|
%
|
|
|
1.37
|
%
|
|
|
1.39
|
%
|
|
|
1.19
|
%
|
Return on avg common equity
|
|
19.23
|
|
|
|
20.93
|
|
|
|
14.20
|
|
|
|
19.37
|
|
|
|
20.94
|
|
|
|
13.82
|
|
Return on avg tangible common equity
|
|
21.94
|
|
|
|
24.21
|
|
|
|
16.02
|
|
|
|
22.09
|
|
|
|
24.22
|
|
|
|
15.59
|
|
Net interest margin(1)
|
|
3.43
|
|
|
|
3.56
|
|
|
|
3.01
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Efficiency ratio-TE(2)(3)
|
|
52.33
|
|
|
|
51.08
|
|
|
|
54.66
|
|
|
|
50.48
|
|
|
|
50.58
|
|
|
|
55.50
|
|
NCO ratio-QTD
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
NPA ratio
|
|
0.41
|
|
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
(1) NIM reflects Actual/Actual day count and includes other immaterial adjustments versus NIM previously reported.
|
(2) Taxable equivalent
|
(3) Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio
|
Balance Sheet
|
Loans*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in millions)
|
|
1Q23
|
|
|
4Q22
|
|
Linked
|
|
Linked
|
|
|
1Q22
|
|
Year/Year
|
|
Year/Year
|
Commercial & industrial
|
$
|
22,600.2
|
|
$
|
22,066.7
|
|
$
|
533.5
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
$
|
20,352.3
|
|
$
|
2,247.9
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
12,996.8
|
|
|
12,650.3
|
|
|
346.4
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
11,145.3
|
|
|
1,851.4
|
|
|
17
|
|
Consumer
|
|
8,448.0
|
|
|
8,999.4
|
|
|
(551.4
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
8,671.5
|
|
|
(223.5
|
)
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Total loans
|
$
|
44,044.9
|
|
$
|
43,716.4
|
|
$
|
328.6
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
$
|
40,169.2
|
|
$
|
3,875.8
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
*Amounts may not total due to rounding
|
Deposits*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in millions)
|
|
1Q23
|
|
|
4Q22
|
|
Linked
|
|
Linked
|
|
|
1Q22
|
|
Year/Year
|
|
Year/Year
|
Non-interest-bearing DDA
|
$
|
13,827.6
|
|
$
|
14,574.5
|
|
$
|
(746.9
|
)
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
|
$
|
15,526.7
|
|
$
|
(1,699.1
|
)
|
|
(11
|
)%
|
Interest-bearing DDA
|
|
5,837.0
|
|
|
5,761.4
|
|
|
75.7
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
6,685.4
|
|
|
(848.3
|
)
|
|
(13
|
)
|
Money market
|
|
11,780.0
|
|
|
12,480.7
|
|
|
(700.8
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
14,596.9
|
|
|
(2,816.9
|
)
|
|
(19
|
)
|
Savings
|
|
1,312.7
|
|
|
1,396.4
|
|
|
(83.8
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
1,476.7
|
|
|
(164.0
|
)
|
|
(11
|
)
|
Public funds
|
|
6,888.2
|
|
|
6,635.6
|
|
|
252.6
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
6,048.7
|
|
|
839.5
|
|
|
14
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
4,060.3
|
|
|
2,724.1
|
|
|
1,336.2
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
2,284.2
|
|
|
1,776.1
|
|
|
78
|
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
6,248.3
|
|
|
5,299.0
|
|
|
949.2
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
2,037.7
|
|
|
4,210.6
|
|
|
207
|
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
49,953.9
|
|
$
|
48,871.6
|
|
$
|
1,082.4
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
$
|
48,656.2
|
|
$
|
1,297.7
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
*Amounts may not total due to rounding
|
Income Statement Summary**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
1Q23
|
|
|
|
4Q22
|
|
|
Linked
|
|
Linked
|
|
|
1Q22
|
|
|
Year/Year
|
|
Year/Year
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
480,751
|
|
|
$
|
501,346
|
|
|
$
|
(20,595
|
)
|
|
(4
|
)%
|
|
$
|
392,248
|
|
|
$
|
88,503
|
|
23
|
%
|
Non-interest revenue
|
|
133,126
|
|
|
|
102,439
|
|
|
|
30,687
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
105,334
|
|
|
|
27,792
|
|
26
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
321,852
|
|
|
|
308,996
|
|
|
|
12,856
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
272,450
|
|
|
|
49,402
|
|
18
|
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
|
32,154
|
|
|
|
34,884
|
|
|
|
(2,730
|
)
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
11,400
|
|
|
|
20,754
|
|
182
|
|
Income before taxes
|
$
|
259,871
|
|
|
$
|
259,905
|
|
|
$
|
(34
|
)
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
$
|
213,732
|
|
|
$
|
46,139
|
|
22
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
|
57,712
|
|
|
|
54,135
|
|
|
|
3,577
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
42,695
|
|
|
|
15,017
|
|
35
|
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
8,291
|
|
|
|
8,291
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
8,291
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
193,868
|
|
|
$
|
197,479
|
|
|
$
|
(3,611
|
)
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
|
$
|
162,746
|
|
|
$
|
31,122
|
|
19
|
%
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|
|
146,727
|
|
|
|
146,528
|
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
146,665
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
—
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.32
|
|
|
$
|
1.35
|
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
$
|
1.11
|
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
19
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
|
1.33
|
|
|
|
1.35
|
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
1.08
|
|
|
|
0.25
|
|
23
|
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
22.21
|
%
|
|
|
20.83
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19.98
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
** Amounts may not total due to rounding
Core Performance
|
Capital Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q23
|
|
|
4Q22
|
|
|
1Q22
|
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio
|
9.76
|
%
|
*
|
9.63
|
%
|
|
9.49
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital ratio
|
10.79
|
|
*
|
10.68
|
|
|
10.63
|
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
12.69
|
|
*
|
12.54
|
|
|
12.56
|
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
9.14
|
|
*
|
9.07
|
|
|
8.87
|
|
Tangible common equity ratio
|
6.12
|
|
|
5.84
|
|
|
6.80
|
|
* Ratios are preliminary.
Capital
First Quarter Earnings Conference Call
Synovus will host an earnings highlights conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on April 20, 2023. The earnings call will be accompanied by a slide presentation. Shareholders and other interested parties may listen to this conference call via simultaneous internet broadcast. For a link to the webcast, go to investor.synovus.com/event. The replay will be archived for 12 months and will be available 30-45 minutes after the call.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $62 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has 245 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through Synovus' use of words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "may," "will," "assumes," "should," "predicts," "could," "would," "intends," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," "potential" and other similar words and expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for Synovus' future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance; expectations on our growth strategy, expense and revenue initiatives, capital management, balance sheet management, and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; and the assumptions underlying our expectations. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Synovus to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, Synovus' management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Many of these factors are beyond Synovus' ability to control or predict.
These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to Synovus' management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in Synovus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under the captions "Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" and in Synovus' quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as otherwise may be required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The measures entitled adjusted non-interest revenue, non-interest expense; adjusted revenue; adjusted tangible efficiency ratio; adjusted net income available to common shareholders; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average common equity; return on average tangible common equity; adjusted return on average tangible common equity; and tangible common equity ratio are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures to these measures are total non-interest revenue; total non-interest expense; total TE revenue; efficiency ratio-TE; net income available to common shareholders; diluted earnings per share; return on average assets; return on average common equity; and the ratio of total shareholders' equity to total assets, respectively.
Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Synovus to assist management and investors in evaluating Synovus' operating results, financial strength, the performance of its business, and the strength of its capital position. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant items and other factors, and since they are not required to be uniformly applied, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures at other companies. Adjusted non-interest revenue and adjusted revenue are measures used by management to evaluate non-interest revenue and TE revenue exclusive of net investment securities gains (losses), fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation, and other items not indicative of ongoing operations that could impact period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted non-interest expense and the adjusted tangible efficiency ratio are measures utilized by management to measure the success of expense management initiatives focused on reducing recurring controllable operating costs. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, and adjusted return on average common equity are measures used by management to evaluate operating results exclusive of items that are not indicative of ongoing operations and impact period-to-period comparisons. Return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity are measures used by management to compare Synovus' performance with other financial institutions because it calculates the return available to common shareholders without the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization, thereby allowing management to evaluate the performance of the business consistently. The tangible common equity ratio is used by management to assess the strength of our capital position. The computations of these measures are set forth in the tables below.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
1Q23
|
|
4Q22
|
|
1Q22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted non-interest revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-interest revenue
|
$
|
133,126
|
|
|
$
|
102,439
|
|
|
$
|
105,334
|
|
Investment securities (gains) losses, net
|
|
(1,030
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Recovery of NPA
|
|
(13,126
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation
|
|
(1,371
|
)
|
|
|
(1,557
|
)
|
|
1,295
|
|
Adjusted non-interest revenue
|
$
|
117,599
|
|
|
$
|
100,882
|
|
|
$
|
106,629
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted non-interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
$
|
321,852
|
|
|
$
|
308,996
|
|
|
$
|
272,450
|
|
Loss on other loans held for sale
|
|
(16,750
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(677
|
)
|
Restructuring (charges) reversals
|
|
733
|
|
|
|
2,372
|
|
|
|
6,424
|
|
Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2,500
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation
|
|
(1,371
|
)
|
|
|
(1,557
|
)
|
|
|
1,295
|
|
Adjusted non-interest expense
|
$
|
304,464
|
|
|
$
|
307,311
|
|
|
$
|
279,492
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
1Q23
|
|
4Q22
|
|
1Q22
|
Adjusted revenue and tangible efficiency ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted non-interest expense
|
$
|
304,464
|
|
|
$
|
307,311
|
|
|
$
|
279,492
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
(1,857
|
)
|
|
|
(2,118
|
)
|
|
|
(2,118
|
)
|
Adjusted tangible non-interest expense
|
$
|
302,607
|
|
|
$
|
305,193
|
|
|
$
|
277,374
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
480,751
|
|
|
$
|
501,346
|
|
|
$
|
392,248
|
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
|
1,119
|
|
|
|
1,131
|
|
|
|
865
|
|
Total non-interest revenue
|
|
133,126
|
|
|
|
102,439
|
|
|
|
105,334
|
|
Total TE revenue
|
$
|
614,996
|
|
|
$
|
604,916
|
|
|
$
|
498,447
|
|
Recovery of NPA
|
|
(13,126
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Investment securities losses (gains), net
|
|
(1,030
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation
|
|
(1,371
|
)
|
|
|
(1,557
|
)
|
|
|
1,295
|
|
Adjusted revenue
|
$
|
599,469
|
|
|
$
|
603,359
|
|
|
$
|
499,742
|
|
Efficiency ratio-TE
|
|
52.33
|
%
|
|
|
51.08
|
%
|
|
|
54.66
|
%
|
Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio
|
|
50.48
|
|
|
|
50.58
|
|
|
|
55.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted return on average assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
202,159
|
|
|
$
|
205,770
|
|
|
$
|
171,037
|
|
Recovery of NPA
|
|
(13,126
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Loss on other loans held for sale
|
|
16,750
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
677
|
|
Restructuring charges (reversals)
|
|
(733
|
)
|
|
|
(2,372
|
)
|
|
|
(6,424
|
)
|
Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Investment securities losses (gains), net
|
|
(1,030
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Tax effect of adjustments(1)
|
|
(453
|
)
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
|
1,369
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
203,567
|
|
|
$
|
205,867
|
|
|
$
|
166,659
|
|
Net income annualized
|
$
|
819,867
|
|
|
$
|
816,370
|
|
|
$
|
693,650
|
|
Adjusted net income annualized
|
$
|
825,577
|
|
|
$
|
816,755
|
|
|
$
|
675,895
|
|
Total average assets
|
$
|
60,133,561
|
|
|
$
|
58,963,417
|
|
|
$
|
56,855,898
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
1.36
|
%
|
|
|
1.38
|
%
|
|
|
1.22
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average assets
|
|
1.37
|
|
|
|
1.39
|
|
|
|
1.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
193,868
|
|
|
$
|
197,479
|
|
|
$
|
162,746
|
|
Recovery of NPA
|
|
(13,126
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Loss on other loans held for sale
|
|
16,750
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
677
|
|
Restructuring charges (reversals)
|
|
(733
|
)
|
|
|
(2,372
|
)
|
|
|
(6,424
|
)
|
Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Investment securities losses (gains), net
|
|
(1,030
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Tax effect of adjustments(1)
|
|
(453
|
)
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
|
1,369
|
|
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
195,276
|
|
|
$
|
197,576
|
|
|
$
|
158,368
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|
|
146,727
|
|
|
|
146,528
|
|
|
|
146,665
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.32
|
|
|
$
|
1.35
|
|
|
$
|
1.11
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
|
1.33
|
|
|
|
1.35
|
|
|
|
1.08
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
1Q23
|
|
4Q22
|
|
1Q22
|
Adjusted return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
193,868
|
|
|
$
|
197,479
|
|
|
$
|
162,746
|
|
Recovery of NPA
|
|
(13,126
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Loss on other loans held for sale
|
|
16,750
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
677
|
|
Restructuring charges (reversals)
|
|
(733
|
)
|
|
|
(2,372
|
)
|
|
|
(6,424
|
)
|
Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Investment securities losses (gains), net
|
|
(1,030
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Tax effect of adjustments(1)
|
|
(453
|
)
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
|
1,369
|
|
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
195,276
|
|
|
$
|
197,576
|
|
|
$
|
158,368
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders annualized
|
$
|
791,953
|
|
|
$
|
783,861
|
|
|
$
|
642,270
|
|
Amortization of intangibles, tax effected, annualized
|
|
5,699
|
|
|
|
6,358
|
|
|
|
6,543
|
|
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized
|
$
|
797,652
|
|
|
$
|
790,219
|
|
|
$
|
648,813
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders annualized
|
$
|
786,242
|
|
|
$
|
783,476
|
|
|
$
|
660,025
|
|
Amortization of intangibles, tax effected, annualized
|
|
5,699
|
|
|
|
6,358
|
|
|
|
6,543
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized
|
$
|
791,941
|
|
|
$
|
789,834
|
|
|
$
|
666,568
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total average shareholders' equity less preferred stock
|
$
|
4,088,777
|
|
|
$
|
3,742,927
|
|
|
$
|
4,647,426
|
|
Average goodwill
|
|
(452,390
|
)
|
|
|
(452,390
|
)
|
|
|
(452,390
|
)
|
Average other intangible assets, net
|
|
(26,245
|
)
|
|
|
(28,174
|
)
|
|
|
(34,576
|
)
|
Total average tangible shareholders' equity less preferred stock
|
$
|
3,610,142
|
|
|
$
|
3,262,363
|
|
|
$
|
4,160,460
|
|
Return on average common equity
|
|
19.23
|
%
|
|
|
20.93
|
%
|
|
|
14.20
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average common equity
|
|
19.37
|
|
|
|
20.94
|
|
|
|
13.82
|
|
Return on average tangible common equity
|
|
21.94
|
|
|
|
24.21
|
|
|
|
16.02
|
|
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|
|
22.09
|
|
|
|
24.22
|
|
|
|
15.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
61,840,025
|
|
|
$
|
59,731,378
|
|
|
$
|
56,419,549
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
(452,390
|
)
|
|
|
(452,390
|
)
|
|
|
(452,390
|
)
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
(25,267
|
)
|
|
|
(27,124
|
)
|
|
|
(33,478
|
)
|
Tangible assets
|
$
|
61,362,368
|
|
|
$
|
59,251,864
|
|
|
$
|
55,933,681
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$
|
4,770,130
|
|
|
$
|
4,475,801
|
|
|
$
|
4,824,635
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
(452,390
|
)
|
|
|
(452,390
|
)
|
|
|
(452,390
|
)
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
(25,267
|
)
|
|
|
(27,124
|
)
|
|
|
(33,478
|
)
|
Preferred Stock, no par value
|
|
(537,145
|
)
|
|
|
(537,145
|
)
|
|
|
(537,145
|
)
|
Tangible common equity
|
$
|
3,755,328
|
|
|
$
|
3,459,142
|
|
|
$
|
3,801,622
|
|
Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
|
|
7.71
|
%
|
|
|
7.49
|
%
|
|
|
8.55
|
%
|
Tangible common equity ratio
|
|
6.12
|
|
|
|
5.84
|
|
|
|
6.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) An assumed marginal tax rate of 24.3% for 1Q23 and 4Q22 and 23.8% for 1Q22 was applied.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Synovus
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
First
|
Fourth
|
Third
|
Second
|
First
|
'23 vs '22
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
$
|
716,879
|
|
654,654
|
|
551,299
|
453,772
|
|
416,062
|
|
72
|
%
|
Interest expense
|
|
236,128
|
|
153,308
|
|
73,380
|
|
28,384
|
|
23,814
|
|
892
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
480,751
|
|
501,346
|
|
477,919
|
|
425,388
|
|
392,248
|
|
23
|
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
|
32,154
|
|
34,884
|
|
25,581
|
|
12,688
|
|
11,400
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
|
448,597
|
|
466,462
|
|
452,338
|
|
412,700
|
|
380,848
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
22,974
|
|
23,639
|
|
23,398
|
|
23,491
|
|
22,539
|
|
2
|
|
Fiduciary and asset management fees
|
|
19,696
|
|
18,836
|
|
19,201
|
|
20,100
|
|
20,277
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Card fees
|
|
15,824
|
|
15,887
|
|
15,101
|
|
16,089
|
|
14,756
|
|
7
|
|
Brokerage revenue
|
|
22,558
|
|
19,996
|
|
17,140
|
|
15,243
|
|
14,655
|
|
54
|
|
Mortgage banking income
|
|
3,858
|
|
2,554
|
|
5,065
|
|
3,904
|
|
5,953
|
|
(35
|
)
|
Capital markets income
|
|
13,725
|
|
6,998
|
|
6,839
|
|
7,393
|
|
5,472
|
|
151
|
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
|
7,262
|
|
7,206
|
|
6,792
|
|
9,165
|
|
6,556
|
|
11
|
|
Investment securities gains (losses), net
|
|
1,030
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
nm
|
|
Recovery of NPA
|
|
13,126
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
nm
|
|
Other non-interest revenue
|
|
13,073
|
|
7,323
|
|
10,762
|
|
1,881
|
|
15,126
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-interest revenue
|
|
133,126
|
|
102,439
|
|
104,298
|
|
97,266
|
|
105,334
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and other personnel expense
|
|
188,924
|
|
182,629
|
|
173,334
|
|
161,063
|
|
164,684
|
|
15
|
|
Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense
|
|
42,860
|
|
45,192
|
|
43,462
|
|
43,199
|
|
42,877
|
|
—
|
|
Third-party processing and other services
|
|
21,833
|
|
23,130
|
|
22,539
|
|
21,952
|
|
20,996
|
|
4
|
|
Professional fees
|
|
8,963
|
|
11,096
|
|
6,755
|
|
10,865
|
|
8,474
|
|
6
|
|
FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees
|
|
10,268
|
|
8,232
|
|
7,707
|
|
6,894
|
|
6,250
|
|
64
|
|
Restructuring charges (reversals)
|
|
(733
|
)
|
(2,372
|
)
|
956
|
|
(1,850
|
)
|
(6,424
|
)
|
nm
|
|
Loss on other loans held for sale
|
|
16,750
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
nm
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
32,987
|
|
41,089
|
|
39,257
|
|
39,928
|
|
35,593
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
321,852
|
|
308,996
|
|
294,010
|
|
282,051
|
|
272,450
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
259,871
|
|
259,905
|
|
262,626
|
|
227,915
|
|
213,732
|
|
22
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
57,712
|
|
54,135
|
|
59,582
|
|
49,863
|
|
42,695
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
202,159
|
|
205,770
|
|
203,044
|
|
178,052
|
|
171,037
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Preferred stock dividends
|
|
8,291
|
|
8,291
|
|
8,291
|
|
8,291
|
|
8,291
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
193,868
|
|
197,479
|
|
194,753
|
|
169,761
|
|
162,746
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share, basic
|
$
|
1.33
|
|
1.36
|
|
1.34
|
|
1.17
|
|
1.12
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share, diluted
|
|
1.32
|
|
1.35
|
|
1.33
|
|
1.16
|
|
1.11
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
|
0.38
|
|
0.34
|
|
0.34
|
|
0.34
|
|
0.34
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets *
|
|
1.36
|
%
|
1.38
|
|
1.39
|
|
1.26
|
|
1.22
|
|
14
|
bps
|
Return on average common equity *
|
|
19.23
|
|
20.93
|
|
18.66
|
|
16.48
|
|
14.20
|
|
503
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|
|
145,799
|
|
145,467
|
|
145,386
|
|
145,328
|
|
145,273
|
|
—
|
%
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|
|
146,727
|
|
146,528
|
|
146,418
|
|
146,315
|
|
146,665
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
nm - not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bps - basis points
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* - ratios are annualized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Synovus
|
|
|
|
BALANCE SHEET DATA
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
638,150
|
|
$
|
624,097
|
|
$
|
557,178
|
|
Interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank
|
|
2,656,953
|
|
|
1,280,684
|
|
|
941,272
|
|
Interest earning deposits with banks
|
|
34,779
|
|
|
34,632
|
|
|
27,411
|
|
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|
|
35,518
|
|
|
38,367
|
|
|
27,642
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
3,365,400
|
|
|
1,977,780
|
|
|
1,553,503
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|
|
9,732,618
|
|
|
9,678,103
|
|
|
10,463,101
|
|
Loans held for sale (includes $44,400, $51,136 and $111,992 measured at fair value, respectively)
|
|
669,447
|
|
|
391,502
|
|
|
723,921
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|
|
44,044,939
|
|
|
43,716,353
|
|
|
40,169,150
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
(457,010
|
)
|
|
(443,424
|
)
|
|
(414,956
|
)
|
Loans, net
|
|
43,587,929
|
|
|
43,272,929
|
|
|
39,754,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|
|
1,094,072
|
|
|
1,089,280
|
|
|
1,075,175
|
|
Premises, equipment, and software, net
|
|
367,089
|
|
|
370,632
|
|
|
386,631
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
452,390
|
|
|
452,390
|
|
|
452,390
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
25,267
|
|
|
27,124
|
|
|
33,478
|
|
Other assets
|
|
2,545,813
|
|
|
2,471,638
|
|
|
1,977,156
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
61,840,025
|
|
$
|
59,731,378
|
|
$
|
56,419,549
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
14,642,677
|
|
$
|
15,639,899
|
|
$
|
16,611,344
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
35,311,259
|
|
|
33,231,660
|
|
|
32,044,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
49,953,936
|
|
|
48,871,559
|
|
|
48,656,244
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
|
195,695
|
|
|
146,588
|
|
|
501,124
|
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
|
253,152
|
|
|
603,384
|
|
|
400,389
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
5,146,252
|
|
|
4,109,597
|
|
|
805,259
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
1,520,860
|
|
|
1,524,449
|
|
|
1,231,898
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
57,069,895
|
|
|
55,255,577
|
|
|
51,594,914
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock - no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 22,000,000
|
|
537,145
|
|
|
537,145
|
|
|
537,145
|
|
Common stock - $1.00 par value. Authorized 342,857,143 shares; issued 170,713,864, 170,141,492 and 169,912,021 respectively; outstanding 146,059,006, 145,486,634 and 145,334,763 respectively
|
|
170,714
|
|
|
170,141
|
|
|
169,912
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
3,925,449
|
|
|
3,920,346
|
|
|
3,899,269
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost; 24,654,858, 24,654,858, and 24,577,258 shares, respectively
|
|
(944,484
|
)
|
|
(944,484
|
)
|
|
(941,168
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
|
|
(1,289,327
|
)
|
|
(1,442,117
|
)
|
|
(662,065
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
2,370,633
|
|
|
2,234,770
|
|
|
1,821,542
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
4,770,130
|
|
|
4,475,801
|
|
|
4,824,635
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
61,840,025
|
|
$
|
59,731,378
|
|
$
|
56,419,549
|
|
Synovus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, AND YIELDS/RATES
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter 2023
|
Fourth Quarter 2022
|
First Quarter 2022
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial loans (1) (2) (3)
|
$
|
35,030,809
|
|
$
|
526,529
|
6.10
|
%
|
$
|
34,103,384
|
|
$
|
474,439
|
5.52
|
%
|
$
|
30,756,752
|
|
$
|
280,588
|
3.70
|
%
|
Consumer loans (1) (2)
|
|
8,762,631
|
|
|
104,147
|
|
4.78
|
|
|
9,041,520
|
|
|
101,905
|
|
4.50
|
|
|
8,594,009
|
|
|
81,368
|
|
3.81
|
|
Less: Allowance for loan losses
|
|
(445,192
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
(427,525
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
(423,953
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
Loans, net
|
|
43,348,248
|
|
|
630,676
|
|
5.89
|
|
|
42,717,379
|
|
|
576,344
|
|
5.36
|
|
|
38,926,808
|
|
|
361,956
|
|
3.76
|
|
Investment securities available for sale
|
|
11,293,958
|
|
|
61,054
|
|
2.16
|
|
|
11,296,449
|
|
|
58,840
|
|
2.08
|
|
|
11,259,800
|
|
|
47,250
|
|
1.68
|
|
Trading account assets
|
|
11,338
|
|
|
124
|
|
4.39
|
|
|
15,552
|
|
|
68
|
|
1.75
|
|
|
9,078
|
|
|
39
|
|
1.73
|
|
Other earning assets(4)
|
|
1,513,800
|
|
|
17,212
|
|
4.55
|
|
|
1,148,099
|
|
|
10,490
|
|
3.58
|
|
|
1,919,531
|
|
|
815
|
|
0.17
|
|
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|
|
306,935
|
|
|
3,355
|
|
4.37
|
|
|
270,822
|
|
|
2,805
|
|
4.14
|
|
|
160,065
|
|
|
685
|
|
1.71
|
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
|
36,497
|
|
|
566
|
|
6.20
|
|
|
46,240
|
|
|
688
|
|
5.95
|
|
|
103,887
|
|
|
882
|
|
3.40
|
|
Other loans held for sale
|
|
443,690
|
|
|
5,011
|
|
4.52
|
|
|
514,811
|
|
|
6,550
|
|
4.98
|
|
|
597,062
|
|
|
5,300
|
|
3.55
|
|
Total interest earning assets
|
|
56,954,466
|
|
$
|
717,998
|
|
5.11
|
%
|
|
56,009,352
|
|
$
|
655,785
|
|
4.65
|
%
|
|
52,976,231
|
|
$
|
416,927
|
|
3.19
|
%
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
643,502
|
|
|
|
|
651,189
|
|
|
|
|
548,684
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment
|
|
370,275
|
|
|
|
|
375,352
|
|
|
|
|
398,774
|
|
|
|
Other real estate
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
11,759
|
|
|
|
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|
|
1,091,080
|
|
|
|
|
1,085,394
|
|
|
|
|
1,070,886
|
|
|
|
Other assets(5)
|
|
1,074,238
|
|
|
|
|
842,130
|
|
|
|
|
1,849,564
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
60,133,561
|
|
|
|
$
|
58,963,417
|
|
|
|
$
|
56,855,898
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
9,088,533
|
|
$
|
23,218
|
|
1.04
|
%
|
$
|
8,627,386
|
|
$
|
14,160
|
|
0.65
|
%
|
$
|
9,549,527
|
|
$
|
2,372
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
Money market accounts
|
|
14,397,683
|
|
|
72,618
|
|
2.05
|
|
|
14,771,308
|
|
|
46,671
|
|
1.25
|
|
|
16,045,627
|
|
|
5,349
|
|
0.14
|
|
Savings deposits
|
|
1,370,173
|
|
|
211
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
1,450,153
|
|
|
176
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
1,460,648
|
|
|
67
|
|
0.02
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
3,601,288
|
|
|
21,496
|
|
2.42
|
|
|
2,567,979
|
|
|
7,648
|
|
1.18
|
|
|
3,009,795
|
|
|
2,138
|
|
0.29
|
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
5,553,970
|
|
|
56,392
|
|
4.12
|
|
|
4,986,542
|
|
|
39,500
|
|
3.14
|
|
|
2,788,124
|
|
|
3,733
|
|
0.54
|
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
|
133,360
|
|
|
670
|
|
2.01
|
|
|
141,707
|
|
|
437
|
|
1.21
|
|
|
194,352
|
|
|
11
|
|
0.02
|
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
|
1,677,519
|
|
|
18,994
|
|
4.53
|
|
|
660,295
|
|
|
6,383
|
|
3.78
|
|
|
4,773
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
3,148,062
|
|
|
42,529
|
|
5.41
|
|
|
3,446,306
|
|
|
38,333
|
|
4.39
|
|
|
982,423
|
|
|
10,144
|
|
4.13
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
38,970,588
|
|
$
|
236,128
|
|
2.46
|
%
|
|
36,651,676
|
|
$
|
153,308
|
|
1.66
|
%
|
|
34,035,269
|
|
$
|
23,814
|
|
0.28
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
15,014,224
|
|
|
|
|
16,569,275
|
|
|
|
|
16,491,643
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
1,522,827
|
|
|
|
|
1,462,394
|
|
|
|
|
1,144,415
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
4,625,922
|
|
|
|
|
4,280,072
|
|
|
|
|
5,184,571
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
60,133,561
|
|
|
|
$
|
58,963,417
|
|
|
|
$
|
56,855,898
|
|
|
|
Net interest income and net interest margin, taxable equivalent (6) (7)
|
|
$
|
481,870
|
|
3.43
|
%
|
|
$
|
502,477
|
|
3.56
|
%
|
|
$
|
393,113
|
|
3.01
|
%
|
Less: taxable-equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
1,119
|
|
|
|
|
1,131
|
|
|
|
|
865
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$
|
480,751
|
|
|
|
$
|
501,346
|
|
|
|
$
|
392,248
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Average loans are shown net of deferred fees and costs. NPLs are included.
|
(2)
|
Interest income includes net loan fees as follows: First Quarter 2023 — $11.5 million, Fourth Quarter 2022 — $11.7 million, and First Quarter 2022 — $20.7 million.
|
(3)
|
Reflects taxable-equivalent adjustments, using the statutory federal tax rate of 21%, in adjusting interest on tax-exempt loans to a taxable-equivalent basis.
|
(4)
|
Includes interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank, interest earning deposits with banks, and federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.
|
(5)
|
Includes average net unrealized gains/(losses) on investment securities available for sale of $(1.52) billion, $(1.69) billion, and $(247.4) million for the First Quarter 2023, Fourth Quarter 2022, and First Quarter 2022, respectively.
|
(6)
|
The net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income-taxable equivalent by average total interest earning assets.
|
(7)
|
Net interest margin reflects Actual/Actual day count and includes other immaterial adjustments versus NIM previously reported.
|
Synovus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOANS OUTSTANDING BY TYPE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Total Loans
|
|
Total Loans
|
|
Linked Quarter
|
|
Total Loans
|
|
Year/Year
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Type
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
%
|
|
March 31,
|
|
%
|
Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural
|
|
$
|
14,201,398
|
|
$
|
13,874,416
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
$
|
12,659,611
|
|
12
|
%
|
Owner-Occupied
|
|
|
8,398,778
|
|
|
|
8,192,240
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
7,692,714
|
|
|
9
|
|
Total Commercial & Industrial
|
|
|
22,600,176
|
|
|
|
22,066,656
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
20,352,325
|
|
|
11
|
|
Multi-Family
|
|
|
3,374,129
|
|
|
|
3,134,571
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
2,288,497
|
|
|
47
|
|
Hotels
|
|
|
1,737,163
|
|
|
|
1,708,194
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1,593,983
|
|
|
9
|
|
Office Buildings
|
|
|
3,071,236
|
|
|
|
3,011,911
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2,521,381
|
|
|
22
|
|
Shopping Centers
|
|
|
1,332,078
|
|
|
|
1,403,928
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
1,500,768
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
Warehouses
|
|
|
1,020,921
|
|
|
|
1,035,152
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
814,756
|
|
|
25
|
|
Other Investment Property
|
|
|
1,441,303
|
|
|
|
1,350,291
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
1,327,760
|
|
|
9
|
|
Total Investment Properties
|
|
|
11,976,830
|
|
|
|
11,644,047
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
10,047,145
|
|
|
19
|
|
1-4 Family Construction
|
|
|
201,896
|
|
|
|
229,263
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
229,038
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
1-4 Family Investment Mortgage
|
|
|
394,754
|
|
|
|
387,670
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
391,636
|
|
|
1
|
|
Total 1-4 Family Properties
|
|
|
596,650
|
|
|
|
616,933
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
620,674
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
Commercial Development
|
|
|
63,004
|
|
|
|
79,889
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
102,757
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
Residential Development
|
|
|
106,872
|
|
|
|
108,661
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
193,580
|
|
|
(45
|
)
|
Land Acquisition
|
|
|
253,399
|
|
|
|
200,783
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
181,162
|
|
|
40
|
|
Land and Development
|
|
|
423,275
|
|
|
|
389,333
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
477,499
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
Total Commercial Real Estate
|
|
|
12,996,755
|
|
|
|
12,650,313
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
11,145,318
|
|
|
17
|
|
Consumer Mortgages
|
|
|
5,246,640
|
|
|
|
5,214,443
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
5,052,003
|
|
|
4
|
|
Home Equity
|
|
|
1,757,250
|
|
|
|
1,757,038
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,416,341
|
|
|
24
|
|
Credit Cards
|
|
|
184,595
|
|
|
|
203,612
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
188,247
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Other Consumer Loans
|
|
|
1,259,523
|
|
|
|
1,824,291
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
|
2,014,916
|
|
|
(37
|
)
|
Total Consumer
|
|
|
8,448,008
|
|
|
|
8,999,384
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
8,671,507
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Total
|
|
$
|
44,044,939
|
|
|
$
|
43,716,353
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
$
|
40,169,150
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-PERFORMING LOANS COMPOSITION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Total
|
|
Total
|
|
Linked Quarter
|
|
Total
|
|
Year/Year
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Type
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
%
|
|
March 31,
|
|
%
|
Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural
|
|
$
|
94,196
|
|
|
$
|
59,307
|
|
|
59
|
%
|
|
$
|
64,888
|
|
|
45
|
%
|
Owner-Occupied
|
|
|
25,591
|
|
|
|
10,104
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
10,854
|
|
|
136
|
|
Total Commercial & Industrial
|
|
|
119,787
|
|
|
|
69,411
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
75,742
|
|
|
58
|
|
Multi-Family
|
|
|
1,806
|
|
|
|
1,857
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
2,639
|
|
|
(32
|
)
|
Office Buildings
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
309
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
|
2,205
|
|
|
(91
|
)
|
Shopping Centers
|
|
|
727
|
|
|
|
735
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
915
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
Warehouses
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
482
|
|
|
(54
|
)
|
Other Investment Property
|
|
|
668
|
|
|
|
349
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
1,047
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
Total Investment Properties
|
|
|
3,613
|
|
|
|
3,473
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
7,288
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
1-4 Family Construction
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
(100
|
)
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
(100
|
)
|
1-4 Family Investment Mortgage
|
|
|
3,515
|
|
|
|
3,067
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
2,187
|
|
|
61
|
|
Total 1-4 Family Properties
|
|
|
3,515
|
|
|
|
3,122
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
2,242
|
|
|
57
|
|
Commercial Development
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
nm
|
|
|
|
625
|
|
|
(100
|
)
|
Residential Development
|
|
|
267
|
|
|
|
267
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
407
|
|
|
(34
|
)
|
Land Acquisition
|
|
|
886
|
|
|
|
891
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
1,021
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
Land and Development
|
|
|
1,153
|
|
|
|
1,158
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,053
|
|
|
(44
|
)
|
Total Commercial Real Estate
|
|
|
8,281
|
|
|
|
7,753
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
11,583
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
Consumer Mortgages
|
|
|
39,536
|
|
|
|
36,847
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
29,997
|
|
|
32
|
|
Home Equity
|
|
|
7,967
|
|
|
|
6,830
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
8,854
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
Other Consumer Loans
|
|
|
6,889
|
|
|
|
7,220
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
5,955
|
|
|
16
|
|
Total Consumer
|
|
|
54,392
|
|
|
|
50,897
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
44,806
|
|
|
21
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
182,460
|
|
|
$
|
128,061
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
|
$
|
132,131
|
|
|
38
|
%
|
Synovus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREDIT QUALITY DATA
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
First
|
|
Fourth
|
|
Third
|
|
Second
|
|
First
|
|
'23 vs '22
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing Loans (NPLs)
|
$
|
182,460
|
|
128,061
|
122,094
|
109,024
|
132,131
|
38
|
%
|
Impaired Loans Held for Sale
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
447
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
nm
|
|
Other Real Estate and Other Assets
|
|
—
|
|
15,320
|
|
15,320
|
|
26,759
|
|
26,759
|
|
(100
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing Assets (NPAs)
|
|
182,460
|
|
143,381
|
|
137,861
|
|
135,783
|
|
158,890
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for Loan Losses (ALL)
|
|
457,010
|
|
443,424
|
|
421,359
|
|
407,837
|
|
414,956
|
|
10
|
|
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
|
|
57,473
|
|
57,455
|
|
57,936
|
|
50,559
|
|
47,317
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)
|
|
514,483
|
|
500,879
|
|
479,295
|
|
458,396
|
|
462,273
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Charge-Offs - Quarter
|
|
18,550
|
|
13,300
|
|
4,682
|
|
16,565
|
|
18,609
|
|
|
Net Charge-Offs - YTD
|
|
18,550
|
|
53,156
|
|
39,856
|
|
35,174
|
|
18,609
|
|
|
Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans - Quarter (1)
|
|
0.17
|
%
|
0.12
|
|
0.04
|
|
0.16
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans - YTD (1)
|
|
0.17
|
|
0.13
|
|
0.13
|
|
0.18
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
NPLs / Loans
|
|
0.41
|
|
0.29
|
|
0.29
|
|
0.26
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
NPAs / Loans, ORE and specific other assets
|
|
0.41
|
|
0.33
|
|
0.32
|
|
0.33
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
ACL/Loans
|
|
1.17
|
|
1.15
|
|
1.13
|
|
1.11
|
|
1.15
|
|
|
ALL/Loans
|
|
1.04
|
|
1.01
|
|
0.99
|
|
0.99
|
|
1.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACL/NPLs
|
|
281.97
|
|
391.13
|
|
392.56
|
|
420.45
|
|
349.86
|
|
|
ALL/NPLs
|
|
250.47
|
|
346.26
|
|
345.11
|
|
374.08
|
|
314.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Past Due Loans over 90 days and Still Accruing
|
$
|
3,529
|
|
3,373
|
|
3,443
|
|
2,251
|
|
3,067
|
|
15
|
|
As a Percentage of Loans Outstanding
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
0.01
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Past Due Loans and Still Accruing
|
$
|
55,053
|
|
65,568
|
|
63,545
|
|
56,160
|
|
45,385
|
|
21
|
|
As a Percentage of Loans Outstanding
|
|
0.12
|
%
|
0.15
|
|
0.15
|
|
0.14
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Ratio is annualized.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SELECTED CAPITAL INFORMATION (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|
|
9.76
|
%
|
9.63
|
|
9.49
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|
|
10.79
|
|
10.68
|
|
10.63
|
|
|
|
|
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|
|
12.69
|
|
12.54
|
|
12.56
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|
|
9.14
|
|
9.07
|
|
8.87
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shareholders' Equity as a Percentage of Total Assets
|
|
7.71
|
|
7.49
|
|
8.55
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (2) (4)
|
|
6.12
|
|
5.84
|
|
6.80
|
|
|
|
|
Book Value Per Common Share (3)
|
$
|
28.98
|
|
27.07
|
|
29.50
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (2)
|
|
25.71
|
|
23.78
|
|
26.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Current quarter regulatory capital information is preliminary.
|
|
|
|
(2) Excludes the carrying value of goodwill and other intangible assets from common equity and total assets.
|
|
|
(3) Book Value Per Common Share consists of Total Shareholders' Equity less Preferred Stock divided by total common shares outstanding.
|
|
(4) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for applicable reconciliation.
|
|
