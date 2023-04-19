Submit Release
Synovus announces earnings for the first quarter 2023

Diluted earnings per share of $1.32 vs. $1.11 in 1Q22

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.33 vs. $1.08 in 1Q22

Synovus Financial Corp. SNV today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. "Our first quarter results reflect a disciplined approach to execution, with pre-provision net revenue of $292 million, a 30% increase year over year," said Synovus Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair. "Our stable deposit base and record deposit production are testaments to the quality of our clients and ability to expand existing and attract new relationships even in this environment. The recent J.D. Power recognition as the Southeast's number one bank in retail client satisfaction and trust affirms the value of our commitment to tailored solutions, local market presence and personal relationships. Our team continues to exercise prudence and perseverance as we focus on profitable growth and meet the future needs of clients and communities we serve."

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net income available to common shareholders of $193.9 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, up $0.21 compared to the first quarter 2022.
  • Total revenue of $613.9 million increased $116.3 million, or 23%, compared to the first quarter 2022, driven by loan growth and higher interest rates, in addition to growth in core client fee income, excluding mortgage, of 19% year over year.
  • Pre-provision net revenue of $292.0 million increased $66.9 million, or 30%, compared to the first quarter 2022.
  • Period-end loans increased $328.6 million sequentially, primarily driven by new commercial production offset by a decline in third-party consumer loans from both runoff and a move to held-for-sale of $424 million.
  • Total deposits increased $1.08 billion sequentially, or 2%, a result of growth in both core as well as brokered deposits.
  • Fortified our liquidity position and currently maintain over $25 billion(1) of contingent liquidity across a diverse set of sources.
  • Credit quality metrics continue to remain at strong levels with a net charge-off ratio of 0.17% and a modest increase in the ACL ratio to 1.17%. The NPL and NPA ratios both moved to 0.41%.
  • Preliminary CET1 ratio of 9.76% increased 13 bps sequentially as capital generation continued to support client loan growth while also buffering capital levels given economic and regulatory uncertainty.

(1) As of April 17, 2023

First Quarter Summary

 

Reported

 

Adjusted

(dollars in thousands)

 

1Q23

 

 

 

4Q22

 

 

 

1Q22

 

 

 

1Q23

 

 

 

4Q22

 

 

 

1Q22

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

193,868

 

 

$

197,479

 

 

$

162,746

 

 

$

195,276

 

 

$

197,576

 

 

$

158,368

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

1.32

 

 

 

1.35

 

 

 

1.11

 

 

 

1.33

 

 

 

1.35

 

 

 

1.08

 

Total revenue

 

613,877

 

 

 

603,785

 

 

 

497,582

 

 

 

599,469

 

 

 

603,359

 

 

 

499,742

 

Total loans

 

44,044,939

 

 

 

43,716,353

 

 

 

40,169,150

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

N/A

 

Total deposits

 

49,953,936

 

 

 

48,871,559

 

 

 

48,656,244

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

N/A

 

Return on avg assets

 

1.36

%

 

 

1.38

%

 

 

1.22

%

 

 

1.37

%

 

 

1.39

%

 

 

1.19

%

Return on avg common equity

 

19.23

 

 

 

20.93

 

 

 

14.20

 

 

 

19.37

 

 

 

20.94

 

 

 

13.82

 

Return on avg tangible common equity

 

21.94

 

 

 

24.21

 

 

 

16.02

 

 

 

22.09

 

 

 

24.22

 

 

 

15.59

 

Net interest margin(1)

 

3.43

 

 

 

3.56

 

 

 

3.01

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

N/A

 

Efficiency ratio-TE(2)(3)

 

52.33

 

 

 

51.08

 

 

 

54.66

 

 

 

50.48

 

 

 

50.58

 

 

 

55.50

 

NCO ratio-QTD

 

0.17

 

 

 

0.12

 

 

 

0.19

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

N/A

 

NPA ratio

 

0.41

 

 

 

0.33

 

 

 

0.40

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

N/A

 

(1) NIM reflects Actual/Actual day count and includes other immaterial adjustments versus NIM previously reported.

(2) Taxable equivalent

(3) Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio

Balance Sheet

Loans*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in millions)

 

1Q23

 

 

4Q22

 

Linked
Quarter
Change

 

Linked
Quarter %
Change

 

 

1Q22

 

Year/Year
Change

 

Year/Year
% Change

Commercial & industrial

$

22,600.2

 

$

22,066.7

 

$

533.5

 

 

2

%

 

$

20,352.3

 

$

2,247.9

 

 

11

%

Commercial real estate

 

12,996.8

 

 

12,650.3

 

 

346.4

 

 

3

 

 

 

11,145.3

 

 

1,851.4

 

 

17

 

Consumer

 

8,448.0

 

 

8,999.4

 

 

(551.4

)

 

(6

)

 

 

8,671.5

 

 

(223.5

)

 

(3

)

Total loans

$

44,044.9

 

$

43,716.4

 

$

328.6

 

 

1

%

 

$

40,169.2

 

$

3,875.8

 

 

10

%

*Amounts may not total due to rounding

  • Total loans ended the quarter at $44.04 billion, up $328.6 million sequentially.
  • Commercial and industrial (C&I) loans increased $533.5 million sequentially, led by broad-based growth within our Wholesale Banking segment across multiple industries and business lines.
  • CRE loans increased $346.4 million sequentially as low levels of production were more than offset by slower payoffs and draws related to existing commitments.
  • Consumer loans decreased $551.4 million sequentially, largely a result of third-party decline from both runoff and a $424 million move to held-for-sale.

Deposits*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in millions)

 

1Q23

 

 

4Q22

 

Linked
Quarter
Change

 

Linked
Quarter %
Change

 

 

1Q22

 

Year/Year
Change

 

Year/Year
% Change

Non-interest-bearing DDA

$

13,827.6

 

$

14,574.5

 

$

(746.9

)

 

(5

)%

 

$

15,526.7

 

$

(1,699.1

)

 

(11

)%

Interest-bearing DDA

 

5,837.0

 

 

5,761.4

 

 

75.7

 

 

1

 

 

 

6,685.4

 

 

(848.3

)

 

(13

)

Money market

 

11,780.0

 

 

12,480.7

 

 

(700.8

)

 

(6

)

 

 

14,596.9

 

 

(2,816.9

)

 

(19

)

Savings

 

1,312.7

 

 

1,396.4

 

 

(83.8

)

 

(6

)

 

 

1,476.7

 

 

(164.0

)

 

(11

)

Public funds

 

6,888.2

 

 

6,635.6

 

 

252.6

 

 

4

 

 

 

6,048.7

 

 

839.5

 

 

14

 

Time deposits

 

4,060.3

 

 

2,724.1

 

 

1,336.2

 

 

49

 

 

 

2,284.2

 

 

1,776.1

 

 

78

 

Brokered deposits

 

6,248.3

 

 

5,299.0

 

 

949.2

 

 

18

 

 

 

2,037.7

 

 

4,210.6

 

 

207

 

Total deposits

$

49,953.9

 

$

48,871.6

 

$

1,082.4

 

 

2

%

 

$

48,656.2

 

$

1,297.7

 

 

3

%

*Amounts may not total due to rounding

  • Total deposits ended the quarter at $49.95 billion, up $1.08 billion sequentially and resulted from relationship-based production in addition to increased brokered deposits as a result of proactive management of our liquidity position, partially offset by the impact of non-interest bearing DDAs decline due to commercial seasonality, normal cash deployment, and to a lesser extent, continued rate pressures.
  • Total deposit costs increased 56 bps sequentially to 1.44% and were primarily impacted by the continued rising rate environment and aforementioned mix shift.

Income Statement Summary**

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

1Q23

 

 

 

4Q22

 

 

Linked
Quarter
Change

 

Linked
Quarter %
Change

 

 

1Q22

 

 

Year/Year
Change

 

Year/Year
% Change

Net interest income

$

480,751

 

 

$

501,346

 

 

$

(20,595

)

 

(4

)%

 

$

392,248

 

 

$

88,503

 

23

%

Non-interest revenue

 

133,126

 

 

 

102,439

 

 

 

30,687

 

 

30

 

 

 

105,334

 

 

 

27,792

 

26

 

Non-interest expense

 

321,852

 

 

 

308,996

 

 

 

12,856

 

 

4

 

 

 

272,450

 

 

 

49,402

 

18

 

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

 

32,154

 

 

 

34,884

 

 

 

(2,730

)

 

(8

)

 

 

11,400

 

 

 

20,754

 

182

 

Income before taxes

$

259,871

 

 

$

259,905

 

 

$

(34

)

 

%

 

$

213,732

 

 

$

46,139

 

22

%

Income tax expense

 

57,712

 

 

 

54,135

 

 

 

3,577

 

 

7

 

 

 

42,695

 

 

 

15,017

 

35

 

Preferred stock dividends

 

8,291

 

 

 

8,291

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,291

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

193,868

 

 

$

197,479

 

 

$

(3,611

)

 

(2

)%

 

$

162,746

 

 

$

31,122

 

19

%

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

 

146,727

 

 

 

146,528

 

 

 

199

 

 

%

 

 

146,665

 

 

 

62

 

%

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.32

 

 

$

1.35

 

 

$

(0.03

)

 

(2

)

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

0.21

 

19

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

 

1.33

 

 

 

1.35

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

(1

)

 

 

1.08

 

 

 

0.25

 

23

 

Effective tax rate

 

22.21

%

 

 

20.83

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

19.98

%

 

 

 

 

** Amounts may not total due to rounding

Core Performance

  • Net interest income of $480.8 million was down $20.6 million sequentially, or 4%, and increased $88.5 million, or 23%, compared to the first quarter 2022.
    • The quarter-over-quarter decline was largely driven by lower day count, increases in deposit costs, and negative remixing from non-interest DDA deposits partially offset by higher asset yields and earning asset growth.
      • Net interest margin was 3.43%, down 13 bps sequentially, impacted by the same factors mentioned above as well as higher cash balances due to precautionary March liquidity actions.
    • The year-over-year increase resulted primarily from loan growth and interest rate increases somewhat offset by higher deposit costs and negative remixing from non-interest DDA deposits.
  • Non-interest revenue increased $30.7 million, or 30%, sequentially and increased $27.8 million, or 26%, compared to the first quarter 2022 and was impacted by a $13.1 million one-time benefit from the recovery of a non-performing asset related to the regulatory approval of our Qualpay investment. Adjusted non-interest revenue increased $16.7 million, or 17%, sequentially and increased $11.0 million, or 10%, compared to the first quarter 2022.
    • Increases primarily related to strong capital markets income from syndication fees and interest rate management products and higher wealth revenue from diverse sources including fees from short-term liquidity management products.
  • Non-interest expense increased $12.9 million, or 4%, sequentially and increased $49.4 million, or 18%, compared to the first quarter 2022 and was impacted by a $16.8 million loss associated with the move of third-party consumer loans to held-for-sale. Adjusted non-interest expense decreased $2.8 million, or 1%, sequentially and increased $25.0 million, or 9%, compared to the first quarter 2022.
    • The quarter-over-quarter increase was largely due to normal, seasonal personnel expense and planned increases in FDIC insurance expense and healthcare costs offset by lower performance-related expense and well-managed operating costs.
    • The year-over-year increase primarily resulted from new business initiatives, core operating costs including investments in and expansion of our workforce, and costs associated with the industrywide increase in FDIC insurance and healthcare costs.
  • Overall credit performance and the credit quality of our recent originations remain strong. The non-performing loan and asset ratios both moved to 0.41%; the net charge-off ratio for the quarter was 0.17%, and total past dues were 0.12% of total loans outstanding.
  • Provision for credit losses of $32.2 million decreased $2.7 million sequentially and increased $20.8 million compared to the first quarter 2022. Drivers of the year-over-year increase included loan growth and a modest increase in the allowance for credit losses coverage ratio (to loans) of 2 bps, a result of deterioration in forecasted economic scenarios mostly offset by continued strong loan portfolio performance.

Capital Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Q23

 

 

4Q22

 

 

1Q22

 

Common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio

9.76

%

*

9.63

%

 

9.49

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

10.79

 

*

10.68

 

 

10.63

 

Total risk-based capital ratio

12.69

 

*

12.54

 

 

12.56

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.14

 

*

9.07

 

 

8.87

 

Tangible common equity ratio

6.12

 

 

5.84

 

 

6.80

 

* Ratios are preliminary.

Capital

  • Preliminary CET1 ratio improved 13 bps during the quarter to 9.76%, and the preliminary total risk-based capital ratio of 12.69% increased 15 bps from the previous quarter as core earnings continued to support robust capital generation.

First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Synovus will host an earnings highlights conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on April 20, 2023. The earnings call will be accompanied by a slide presentation. Shareholders and other interested parties may listen to this conference call via simultaneous internet broadcast. For a link to the webcast, go to investor.synovus.com/event. The replay will be archived for 12 months and will be available 30-45 minutes after the call.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $62 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has 245 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through Synovus' use of words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "may," "will," "assumes," "should," "predicts," "could," "would," "intends," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," "potential" and other similar words and expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for Synovus' future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance; expectations on our growth strategy, expense and revenue initiatives, capital management, balance sheet management, and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; and the assumptions underlying our expectations. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Synovus to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, Synovus' management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Many of these factors are beyond Synovus' ability to control or predict.

These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to Synovus' management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in Synovus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under the captions "Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" and in Synovus' quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The measures entitled adjusted non-interest revenue, non-interest expense; adjusted revenue; adjusted tangible efficiency ratio; adjusted net income available to common shareholders; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average common equity; return on average tangible common equity; adjusted return on average tangible common equity; and tangible common equity ratio are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures to these measures are total non-interest revenue; total non-interest expense; total TE revenue; efficiency ratio-TE; net income available to common shareholders; diluted earnings per share; return on average assets; return on average common equity; and the ratio of total shareholders' equity to total assets, respectively.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Synovus to assist management and investors in evaluating Synovus' operating results, financial strength, the performance of its business, and the strength of its capital position. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant items and other factors, and since they are not required to be uniformly applied, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures at other companies. Adjusted non-interest revenue and adjusted revenue are measures used by management to evaluate non-interest revenue and TE revenue exclusive of net investment securities gains (losses), fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation, and other items not indicative of ongoing operations that could impact period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted non-interest expense and the adjusted tangible efficiency ratio are measures utilized by management to measure the success of expense management initiatives focused on reducing recurring controllable operating costs. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, and adjusted return on average common equity are measures used by management to evaluate operating results exclusive of items that are not indicative of ongoing operations and impact period-to-period comparisons. Return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity are measures used by management to compare Synovus' performance with other financial institutions because it calculates the return available to common shareholders without the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization, thereby allowing management to evaluate the performance of the business consistently. The tangible common equity ratio is used by management to assess the strength of our capital position. The computations of these measures are set forth in the tables below.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

1Q23

 

4Q22

 

1Q22

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-interest revenue

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-interest revenue

$

133,126

 

 

$

102,439

 

 

$

105,334

 

Investment securities (gains) losses, net

 

(1,030

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recovery of NPA

 

(13,126

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation

 

(1,371

)

 

 

(1,557

)

 

1,295

 

Adjusted non-interest revenue

$

117,599

 

 

$

100,882

 

 

$

106,629

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-interest expense

$

321,852

 

 

$

308,996

 

 

$

272,450

 

Loss on other loans held for sale

 

(16,750

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(677

)

Restructuring (charges) reversals

 

733

 

 

 

2,372

 

 

 

6,424

 

Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative

 

 

 

 

(2,500

)

 

 

 

Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation

 

(1,371

)

 

 

(1,557

)

 

 

1,295

 

Adjusted non-interest expense

$

304,464

 

 

$

307,311

 

 

$

279,492

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

1Q23

 

4Q22

 

1Q22

Adjusted revenue and tangible efficiency ratio

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-interest expense

$

304,464

 

 

$

307,311

 

 

$

279,492

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

(1,857

)

 

 

(2,118

)

 

 

(2,118

)

Adjusted tangible non-interest expense

$

302,607

 

 

$

305,193

 

 

$

277,374

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

480,751

 

 

$

501,346

 

 

$

392,248

 

Tax equivalent adjustment

 

1,119

 

 

 

1,131

 

 

 

865

 

Total non-interest revenue

 

133,126

 

 

 

102,439

 

 

 

105,334

 

Total TE revenue

$

614,996

 

 

$

604,916

 

 

$

498,447

 

Recovery of NPA

 

(13,126

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities losses (gains), net

 

(1,030

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation

 

(1,371

)

 

 

(1,557

)

 

 

1,295

 

Adjusted revenue

$

599,469

 

 

$

603,359

 

 

$

499,742

 

Efficiency ratio-TE

 

52.33

%

 

 

51.08

%

 

 

54.66

%

Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio

 

50.48

 

 

 

50.58

 

 

 

55.50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted return on average assets

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

202,159

 

 

$

205,770

 

 

$

171,037

 

Recovery of NPA

 

(13,126

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on other loans held for sale

 

16,750

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

677

 

Restructuring charges (reversals)

 

(733

)

 

 

(2,372

)

 

 

(6,424

)

Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative

 

 

 

 

2,500

 

 

 

 

Investment securities losses (gains), net

 

(1,030

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax effect of adjustments(1)

 

(453

)

 

 

(31

)

 

 

1,369

 

Adjusted net income

$

203,567

 

 

$

205,867

 

 

$

166,659

 

Net income annualized

$

819,867

 

 

$

816,370

 

 

$

693,650

 

Adjusted net income annualized

$

825,577

 

 

$

816,755

 

 

$

675,895

 

Total average assets

$

60,133,561

 

 

$

58,963,417

 

 

$

56,855,898

 

Return on average assets

 

1.36

%

 

 

1.38

%

 

 

1.22

%

Adjusted return on average assets

 

1.37

 

 

 

1.39

 

 

 

1.19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

193,868

 

 

$

197,479

 

 

$

162,746

 

Recovery of NPA

 

(13,126

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on other loans held for sale

 

16,750

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

677

 

Restructuring charges (reversals)

 

(733

)

 

 

(2,372

)

 

 

(6,424

)

Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative

 

 

 

 

2,500

 

 

 

 

Investment securities losses (gains), net

 

(1,030

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax effect of adjustments(1)

 

(453

)

 

 

(31

)

 

 

1,369

 

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders

$

195,276

 

 

$

197,576

 

 

$

158,368

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

 

146,727

 

 

 

146,528

 

 

 

146,665

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.32

 

 

$

1.35

 

 

$

1.11

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

 

1.33

 

 

 

1.35

 

 

 

1.08

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

1Q23

 

4Q22

 

1Q22

Adjusted return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

193,868

 

 

$

197,479

 

 

$

162,746

 

Recovery of NPA

 

(13,126

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on other loans held for sale

 

16,750

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

677

 

Restructuring charges (reversals)

 

(733

)

 

 

(2,372

)

 

 

(6,424

)

Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative

 

 

 

 

2,500

 

 

 

 

Investment securities losses (gains), net

 

(1,030

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax effect of adjustments(1)

 

(453

)

 

 

(31

)

 

 

1,369

 

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders

$

195,276

 

 

$

197,576

 

 

$

158,368

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders annualized

$

791,953

 

 

$

783,861

 

 

$

642,270

 

Amortization of intangibles, tax effected, annualized

 

5,699

 

 

 

6,358

 

 

 

6,543

 

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized

$

797,652

 

 

$

790,219

 

 

$

648,813

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders annualized

$

786,242

 

 

$

783,476

 

 

$

660,025

 

Amortization of intangibles, tax effected, annualized

 

5,699

 

 

 

6,358

 

 

 

6,543

 

Net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized

$

791,941

 

 

$

789,834

 

 

$

666,568

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total average shareholders' equity less preferred stock

$

4,088,777

 

 

$

3,742,927

 

 

$

4,647,426

 

Average goodwill

 

(452,390

)

 

 

(452,390

)

 

 

(452,390

)

Average other intangible assets, net

 

(26,245

)

 

 

(28,174

)

 

 

(34,576

)

Total average tangible shareholders' equity less preferred stock

$

3,610,142

 

 

$

3,262,363

 

 

$

4,160,460

 

Return on average common equity

 

19.23

%

 

 

20.93

%

 

 

14.20

%

Adjusted return on average common equity

 

19.37

 

 

 

20.94

 

 

 

13.82

 

Return on average tangible common equity

 

21.94

 

 

 

24.21

 

 

 

16.02

 

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

 

22.09

 

 

 

24.22

 

 

 

15.59

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity ratio

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

61,840,025

 

 

$

59,731,378

 

 

$

56,419,549

 

Goodwill

 

(452,390

)

 

 

(452,390

)

 

 

(452,390

)

Other intangible assets, net

 

(25,267

)

 

 

(27,124

)

 

 

(33,478

)

Tangible assets

$

61,362,368

 

 

$

59,251,864

 

 

$

55,933,681

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders' equity

$

4,770,130

 

 

$

4,475,801

 

 

$

4,824,635

 

Goodwill

 

(452,390

)

 

 

(452,390

)

 

 

(452,390

)

Other intangible assets, net

 

(25,267

)

 

 

(27,124

)

 

 

(33,478

)

Preferred Stock, no par value

 

(537,145

)

 

 

(537,145

)

 

 

(537,145

)

Tangible common equity

$

3,755,328

 

 

$

3,459,142

 

 

$

3,801,622

 

Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

 

7.71

%

 

 

7.49

%

 

 

8.55

%

Tangible common equity ratio

 

6.12

 

 

 

5.84

 

 

 

6.80

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) An assumed marginal tax rate of 24.3% for 1Q23 and 4Q22 and 23.8% for 1Q22 was applied.

 

 

 

 

 

Synovus

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME STATEMENT DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2023

 

2022

 

First Quarter

 

First
Quarter

Fourth
Quarter

Third
Quarter

Second
Quarter

First
Quarter

'23 vs '22

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

716,879

 

654,654

 

551,299

453,772

 

416,062

 

72

%

Interest expense

 

236,128

 

153,308

 

73,380

 

28,384

 

23,814

 

892

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

480,751

 

501,346

 

477,919

 

425,388

 

392,248

 

23

 

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

 

32,154

 

34,884

 

25,581

 

12,688

 

11,400

 

182

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

448,597

 

466,462

 

452,338

 

412,700

 

380,848

 

18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

22,974

 

23,639

 

23,398

 

23,491

 

22,539

 

2

 

Fiduciary and asset management fees

 

19,696

 

18,836

 

19,201

 

20,100

 

20,277

 

(3

)

Card fees

 

15,824

 

15,887

 

15,101

 

16,089

 

14,756

 

7

 

Brokerage revenue

 

22,558

 

19,996

 

17,140

 

15,243

 

14,655

 

54

 

Mortgage banking income

 

3,858

 

2,554

 

5,065

 

3,904

 

5,953

 

(35

)

Capital markets income

 

13,725

 

6,998

 

6,839

 

7,393

 

5,472

 

151

 

Income from bank-owned life insurance

 

7,262

 

7,206

 

6,792

 

9,165

 

6,556

 

11

 

Investment securities gains (losses), net

 

1,030

 

 

 

 

 

nm

 

Recovery of NPA

 

13,126

 

 

 

 

 

nm

 

Other non-interest revenue

 

13,073

 

7,323

 

10,762

 

1,881

 

15,126

 

(14

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-interest revenue

 

133,126

 

102,439

 

104,298

 

97,266

 

105,334

 

26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and other personnel expense

 

188,924

 

182,629

 

173,334

 

161,063

 

164,684

 

15

 

Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense

 

42,860

 

45,192

 

43,462

 

43,199

 

42,877

 

 

Third-party processing and other services

 

21,833

 

23,130

 

22,539

 

21,952

 

20,996

 

4

 

Professional fees

 

8,963

 

11,096

 

6,755

 

10,865

 

8,474

 

6

 

FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees

 

10,268

 

8,232

 

7,707

 

6,894

 

6,250

 

64

 

Restructuring charges (reversals)

 

(733

)

(2,372

)

956

 

(1,850

)

(6,424

)

nm

 

Loss on other loans held for sale

 

16,750

 

 

 

 

 

nm

 

Other operating expenses

 

32,987

 

41,089

 

39,257

 

39,928

 

35,593

 

(7

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-interest expense

 

321,852

 

308,996

 

294,010

 

282,051

 

272,450

 

18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

259,871

 

259,905

 

262,626

 

227,915

 

213,732

 

22

 

Income tax expense

 

57,712

 

54,135

 

59,582

 

49,863

 

42,695

 

35

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

202,159

 

205,770

 

203,044

 

178,052

 

171,037

 

18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Preferred stock dividends

 

8,291

 

8,291

 

8,291

 

8,291

 

8,291

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

193,868

 

197,479

 

194,753

 

169,761

 

162,746

 

19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share, basic

$

1.33

 

1.36

 

1.34

 

1.17

 

1.12

 

19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share, diluted

 

1.32

 

1.35

 

1.33

 

1.16

 

1.11

 

19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per common share

 

0.38

 

0.34

 

0.34

 

0.34

 

0.34

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets *

 

1.36

%

1.38

 

1.39

 

1.26

 

1.22

 

14

bps

Return on average common equity *

 

19.23

 

20.93

 

18.66

 

16.48

 

14.20

 

503

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

 

145,799

 

145,467

 

145,386

 

145,328

 

145,273

 

%

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

 

146,727

 

146,528

 

146,418

 

146,315

 

146,665

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

nm - not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

bps - basis points

 

 

 

 

 

 

* - ratios are annualized

 

 

 

 

 

 

Synovus

 

 

 

BALANCE SHEET DATA

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

March 31,
2022

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

638,150

 

$

624,097

 

$

557,178

 

Interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank

 

2,656,953

 

 

1,280,684

 

 

941,272

 

Interest earning deposits with banks

 

34,779

 

 

34,632

 

 

27,411

 

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements

 

35,518

 

 

38,367

 

 

27,642

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

3,365,400

 

 

1,977,780

 

 

1,553,503

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

 

9,732,618

 

 

9,678,103

 

 

10,463,101

 

Loans held for sale (includes $44,400, $51,136 and $111,992 measured at fair value, respectively)

 

669,447

 

 

391,502

 

 

723,921

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

 

44,044,939

 

 

43,716,353

 

 

40,169,150

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(457,010

)

 

(443,424

)

 

(414,956

)

Loans, net

 

43,587,929

 

 

43,272,929

 

 

39,754,194

 

 

 

 

 

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

 

1,094,072

 

 

1,089,280

 

 

1,075,175

 

Premises, equipment, and software, net

 

367,089

 

 

370,632

 

 

386,631

 

Goodwill

 

452,390

 

 

452,390

 

 

452,390

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

25,267

 

 

27,124

 

 

33,478

 

Other assets

 

2,545,813

 

 

2,471,638

 

 

1,977,156

 

Total assets

$

61,840,025

 

$

59,731,378

 

$

56,419,549

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

Non-interest-bearing deposits

$

14,642,677

 

$

15,639,899

 

$

16,611,344

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

35,311,259

 

 

33,231,660

 

 

32,044,900

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

 

49,953,936

 

 

48,871,559

 

 

48,656,244

 

 

 

 

 

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

 

195,695

 

 

146,588

 

 

501,124

 

Other short-term borrowings

 

253,152

 

 

603,384

 

 

400,389

 

Long-term debt

 

5,146,252

 

 

4,109,597

 

 

805,259

 

Other liabilities

 

1,520,860

 

 

1,524,449

 

 

1,231,898

 

Total liabilities

 

57,069,895

 

 

55,255,577

 

 

51,594,914

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock - no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 22,000,000

 

537,145

 

 

537,145

 

 

537,145

 

Common stock - $1.00 par value. Authorized 342,857,143 shares; issued 170,713,864, 170,141,492 and 169,912,021 respectively; outstanding 146,059,006, 145,486,634 and 145,334,763 respectively

 

170,714

 

 

170,141

 

 

169,912

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

3,925,449

 

 

3,920,346

 

 

3,899,269

 

Treasury stock, at cost; 24,654,858, 24,654,858, and 24,577,258 shares, respectively

 

(944,484

)

 

(944,484

)

 

(941,168

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net

 

(1,289,327

)

 

(1,442,117

)

 

(662,065

)

Retained earnings

 

2,370,633

 

 

2,234,770

 

 

1,821,542

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

4,770,130

 

 

4,475,801

 

 

4,824,635

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

61,840,025

 

$

59,731,378

 

$

56,419,549

 

Synovus

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, AND YIELDS/RATES

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Quarter 2023

Fourth Quarter 2022

First Quarter 2022

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/
Rate

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial loans (1) (2) (3)

$

35,030,809

 

$

526,529

6.10

%

$

34,103,384

 

$

474,439

5.52

%

$

30,756,752

 

$

280,588

3.70

%

Consumer loans (1) (2)

 

8,762,631

 

 

104,147

 

4.78

 

 

9,041,520

 

 

101,905

 

4.50

 

 

8,594,009

 

 

81,368

 

3.81

 

Less: Allowance for loan losses

 

(445,192

)

 

 

 

 

(427,525

)

 

 

 

 

(423,953

)

 

 

 

Loans, net

 

43,348,248

 

 

630,676

 

5.89

 

 

42,717,379

 

 

576,344

 

5.36

 

 

38,926,808

 

 

361,956

 

3.76

 

Investment securities available for sale

 

11,293,958

 

 

61,054

 

2.16

 

 

11,296,449

 

 

58,840

 

2.08

 

 

11,259,800

 

 

47,250

 

1.68

 

Trading account assets

 

11,338

 

 

124

 

4.39

 

 

15,552

 

 

68

 

1.75

 

 

9,078

 

 

39

 

1.73

 

Other earning assets(4)

 

1,513,800

 

 

17,212

 

4.55

 

 

1,148,099

 

 

10,490

 

3.58

 

 

1,919,531

 

 

815

 

0.17

 

FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock

 

306,935

 

 

3,355

 

4.37

 

 

270,822

 

 

2,805

 

4.14

 

 

160,065

 

 

685

 

1.71

 

Mortgage loans held for sale

 

36,497

 

 

566

 

6.20

 

 

46,240

 

 

688

 

5.95

 

 

103,887

 

 

882

 

3.40

 

Other loans held for sale

 

443,690

 

 

5,011

 

4.52

 

 

514,811

 

 

6,550

 

4.98

 

 

597,062

 

 

5,300

 

3.55

 

Total interest earning assets

 

56,954,466

 

$

717,998

 

5.11

%

 

56,009,352

 

$

655,785

 

4.65

%

 

52,976,231

 

$

416,927

 

3.19

%

Cash and due from banks

 

643,502

 

 

 

 

651,189

 

 

 

 

548,684

 

 

 

Premises and equipment

 

370,275

 

 

 

 

375,352

 

 

 

 

398,774

 

 

 

Other real estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,759

 

 

 

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

 

1,091,080

 

 

 

 

1,085,394

 

 

 

 

1,070,886

 

 

 

Other assets(5)

 

1,074,238

 

 

 

 

842,130

 

 

 

 

1,849,564

 

 

 

Total assets

$

60,133,561

 

 

 

$

58,963,417

 

 

 

$

56,855,898

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

9,088,533

 

$

23,218

 

1.04

%

$

8,627,386

 

$

14,160

 

0.65

%

$

9,549,527

 

$

2,372

 

0.10

%

Money market accounts

 

14,397,683

 

 

72,618

 

2.05

 

 

14,771,308

 

 

46,671

 

1.25

 

 

16,045,627

 

 

5,349

 

0.14

 

Savings deposits

 

1,370,173

 

 

211

 

0.06

 

 

1,450,153

 

 

176

 

0.05

 

 

1,460,648

 

 

67

 

0.02

 

Time deposits

 

3,601,288

 

 

21,496

 

2.42

 

 

2,567,979

 

 

7,648

 

1.18

 

 

3,009,795

 

 

2,138

 

0.29

 

Brokered deposits

 

5,553,970

 

 

56,392

 

4.12

 

 

4,986,542

 

 

39,500

 

3.14

 

 

2,788,124

 

 

3,733

 

0.54

 

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

 

133,360

 

 

670

 

2.01

 

 

141,707

 

 

437

 

1.21

 

 

194,352

 

 

11

 

0.02

 

Other short-term borrowings

 

1,677,519

 

 

18,994

 

4.53

 

 

660,295

 

 

6,383

 

3.78

 

 

4,773

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

3,148,062

 

 

42,529

 

5.41

 

 

3,446,306

 

 

38,333

 

4.39

 

 

982,423

 

 

10,144

 

4.13

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

38,970,588

 

$

236,128

 

2.46

%

 

36,651,676

 

$

153,308

 

1.66

%

 

34,035,269

 

$

23,814

 

0.28

%

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

 

15,014,224

 

 

 

 

16,569,275

 

 

 

 

16,491,643

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

1,522,827

 

 

 

 

1,462,394

 

 

 

 

1,144,415

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

4,625,922

 

 

 

 

4,280,072

 

 

 

 

5,184,571

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

60,133,561

 

 

 

$

58,963,417

 

 

 

$

56,855,898

 

 

 

Net interest income and net interest margin, taxable equivalent (6) (7)

 

$

481,870

 

3.43

%

 

$

502,477

 

3.56

%

 

$

393,113

 

3.01

%

Less: taxable-equivalent adjustment

 

 

1,119

 

 

 

 

1,131

 

 

 

 

865

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

480,751

 

 

 

$

501,346

 

 

 

$

392,248

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Average loans are shown net of deferred fees and costs. NPLs are included.

(2)

Interest income includes net loan fees as follows: First Quarter 2023 — $11.5 million, Fourth Quarter 2022 — $11.7 million, and First Quarter 2022 — $20.7 million.

(3)

Reflects taxable-equivalent adjustments, using the statutory federal tax rate of 21%, in adjusting interest on tax-exempt loans to a taxable-equivalent basis.

(4)

Includes interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank, interest earning deposits with banks, and federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.

(5)

Includes average net unrealized gains/(losses) on investment securities available for sale of $(1.52) billion, $(1.69) billion, and $(247.4) million for the First Quarter 2023, Fourth Quarter 2022, and First Quarter 2022, respectively.

(6)

The net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income-taxable equivalent by average total interest earning assets.

(7)

Net interest margin reflects Actual/Actual day count and includes other immaterial adjustments versus NIM previously reported.

Synovus

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LOANS OUTSTANDING BY TYPE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Total Loans

 

Total Loans

 

Linked Quarter

 

Total Loans

 

Year/Year

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan Type

 

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

%
Change

 

March 31,
2022

 

%
Change

Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural

 

$

14,201,398

 

$

13,874,416

 

2

%

 

$

12,659,611

 

12

%

Owner-Occupied

 

 

8,398,778

 

 

 

8,192,240

 

 

3

 

 

 

7,692,714

 

 

9

 

Total Commercial & Industrial

 

 

22,600,176

 

 

 

22,066,656

 

 

2

 

 

 

20,352,325

 

 

11

 

Multi-Family

 

 

3,374,129

 

 

 

3,134,571

 

 

8

 

 

 

2,288,497

 

 

47

 

Hotels

 

 

1,737,163

 

 

 

1,708,194

 

 

2

 

 

 

1,593,983

 

 

9

 

Office Buildings

 

 

3,071,236

 

 

 

3,011,911

 

 

2

 

 

 

2,521,381

 

 

22

 

Shopping Centers

 

 

1,332,078

 

 

 

1,403,928

 

 

(5

)

 

 

1,500,768

 

 

(11

)

Warehouses

 

 

1,020,921

 

 

 

1,035,152

 

 

(1

)

 

 

814,756

 

 

25

 

Other Investment Property

 

 

1,441,303

 

 

 

1,350,291

 

 

7

 

 

 

1,327,760

 

 

9

 

Total Investment Properties

 

 

11,976,830

 

 

 

11,644,047

 

 

3

 

 

 

10,047,145

 

 

19

 

1-4 Family Construction

 

 

201,896

 

 

 

229,263

 

 

(12

)

 

 

229,038

 

 

(12

)

1-4 Family Investment Mortgage

 

 

394,754

 

 

 

387,670

 

 

2

 

 

 

391,636

 

 

1

 

Total 1-4 Family Properties

 

 

596,650

 

 

 

616,933

 

 

(3

)

 

 

620,674

 

 

(4

)

Commercial Development

 

 

63,004

 

 

 

79,889

 

 

(21

)

 

 

102,757

 

 

(39

)

Residential Development

 

 

106,872

 

 

 

108,661

 

 

(2

)

 

 

193,580

 

 

(45

)

Land Acquisition

 

 

253,399

 

 

 

200,783

 

 

26

 

 

 

181,162

 

 

40

 

Land and Development

 

 

423,275

 

 

 

389,333

 

 

9

 

 

 

477,499

 

 

(11

)

Total Commercial Real Estate

 

 

12,996,755

 

 

 

12,650,313

 

 

3

 

 

 

11,145,318

 

 

17

 

Consumer Mortgages

 

 

5,246,640

 

 

 

5,214,443

 

 

1

 

 

 

5,052,003

 

 

4

 

Home Equity

 

 

1,757,250

 

 

 

1,757,038

 

 

 

 

 

1,416,341

 

 

24

 

Credit Cards

 

 

184,595

 

 

 

203,612

 

 

(9

)

 

 

188,247

 

 

(2

)

Other Consumer Loans

 

 

1,259,523

 

 

 

1,824,291

 

 

(31

)

 

 

2,014,916

 

 

(37

)

Total Consumer

 

 

8,448,008

 

 

 

8,999,384

 

 

(6

)

 

 

8,671,507

 

 

(3

)

Total

 

$

44,044,939

 

 

$

43,716,353

 

 

1

%

 

$

40,169,150

 

 

10

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-PERFORMING LOANS COMPOSITION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Total
Non-performing
Loans

 

Total
Non-performing
Loans

 

Linked Quarter

 

Total
Non-performing
Loans

 

Year/Year

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan Type

 

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

%
Change

 

March 31,
2022

 

%
Change

Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural

 

$

94,196

 

 

$

59,307

 

 

59

%

 

$

64,888

 

 

45

%

Owner-Occupied

 

 

25,591

 

 

 

10,104

 

 

153

 

 

 

10,854

 

 

136

 

Total Commercial & Industrial

 

 

119,787

 

 

 

69,411

 

 

73

 

 

 

75,742

 

 

58

 

Multi-Family

 

 

1,806

 

 

 

1,857

 

 

(3

)

 

 

2,639

 

 

(32

)

Office Buildings

 

 

190

 

 

 

309

 

 

(39

)

 

 

2,205

 

 

(91

)

Shopping Centers

 

 

727

 

 

 

735

 

 

(1

)

 

 

915

 

 

(21

)

Warehouses

 

 

222

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

 

 

482

 

 

(54

)

Other Investment Property

 

 

668

 

 

 

349

 

 

91

 

 

 

1,047

 

 

(36

)

Total Investment Properties

 

 

3,613

 

 

 

3,473

 

 

4

 

 

 

7,288

 

 

(50

)

1-4 Family Construction

 

 

 

 

 

55

 

 

(100

)

 

 

55

 

 

(100

)

1-4 Family Investment Mortgage

 

 

3,515

 

 

 

3,067

 

 

15

 

 

 

2,187

 

 

61

 

Total 1-4 Family Properties

 

 

3,515

 

 

 

3,122

 

 

13

 

 

 

2,242

 

 

57

 

Commercial Development

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

nm

 

 

 

625

 

 

(100

)

Residential Development

 

 

267

 

 

 

267

 

 

 

 

 

407

 

 

(34

)

Land Acquisition

 

 

886

 

 

 

891

 

 

(1

)

 

 

1,021

 

 

(13

)

Land and Development

 

 

1,153

 

 

 

1,158

 

 

 

 

 

2,053

 

 

(44

)

Total Commercial Real Estate

 

 

8,281

 

 

 

7,753

 

 

7

 

 

 

11,583

 

 

(29

)

Consumer Mortgages

 

 

39,536

 

 

 

36,847

 

 

7

 

 

 

29,997

 

 

32

 

Home Equity

 

 

7,967

 

 

 

6,830

 

 

17

 

 

 

8,854

 

 

(10

)

Other Consumer Loans

 

 

6,889

 

 

 

7,220

 

 

(5

)

 

 

5,955

 

 

16

 

Total Consumer

 

 

54,392

 

 

 

50,897

 

 

7

 

 

 

44,806

 

 

21

 

Total

 

$

182,460

 

 

$

128,061

 

 

42

%

 

$

132,131

 

 

38

%

Synovus

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CREDIT QUALITY DATA

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

 

2022

 

First Quarter

 

First

 

Fourth

 

Third

 

Second

 

First

 

'23 vs '22

 

Quarter

 

Quarter

 

Quarter

 

Quarter

 

Quarter

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing Loans (NPLs)

$

182,460

 

128,061

122,094

109,024

132,131

38

%

Impaired Loans Held for Sale

 

 

 

447

 

 

 

nm

 

Other Real Estate and Other Assets

 

 

15,320

 

15,320

 

26,759

 

26,759

 

(100

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing Assets (NPAs)

 

182,460

 

143,381

 

137,861

 

135,783

 

158,890

 

15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for Loan Losses (ALL)

 

457,010

 

443,424

 

421,359

 

407,837

 

414,956

 

10

 

Reserve for Unfunded Commitments

 

57,473

 

57,455

 

57,936

 

50,559

 

47,317

 

21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)

 

514,483

 

500,879

 

479,295

 

458,396

 

462,273

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Charge-Offs - Quarter

 

18,550

 

13,300

 

4,682

 

16,565

 

18,609

 

 

Net Charge-Offs - YTD

 

18,550

 

53,156

 

39,856

 

35,174

 

18,609

 

 

Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans - Quarter (1)

 

0.17

%

0.12

 

0.04

 

0.16

 

0.19

 

 

Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans - YTD (1)

 

0.17

 

0.13

 

0.13

 

0.18

 

0.19

 

 

NPLs / Loans

 

0.41

 

0.29

 

0.29

 

0.26

 

0.33

 

 

NPAs / Loans, ORE and specific other assets

 

0.41

 

0.33

 

0.32

 

0.33

 

0.40

 

 

ACL/Loans

 

1.17

 

1.15

 

1.13

 

1.11

 

1.15

 

 

ALL/Loans

 

1.04

 

1.01

 

0.99

 

0.99

 

1.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ACL/NPLs

 

281.97

 

391.13

 

392.56

 

420.45

 

349.86

 

 

ALL/NPLs

 

250.47

 

346.26

 

345.11

 

374.08

 

314.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Past Due Loans over 90 days and Still Accruing

$

3,529

 

3,373

 

3,443

 

2,251

 

3,067

 

15

 

As a Percentage of Loans Outstanding

 

0.01

%

0.01

 

0.01

 

0.01

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Past Due Loans and Still Accruing

$

55,053

 

65,568

 

63,545

 

56,160

 

45,385

 

21

 

As a Percentage of Loans Outstanding

 

0.12

%

0.15

 

0.15

 

0.14

 

0.11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Ratio is annualized.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SELECTED CAPITAL INFORMATION (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

March 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

 

9.76

%

9.63

 

9.49

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

 

10.79

 

10.68

 

10.63

 

 

 

 

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

 

12.69

 

12.54

 

12.56

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

 

9.14

 

9.07

 

8.87

 

 

 

 

Total Shareholders' Equity as a Percentage of Total Assets

 

7.71

 

7.49

 

8.55

 

 

 

 

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (2) (4)

 

6.12

 

5.84

 

6.80

 

 

 

 

Book Value Per Common Share (3)

$

28.98

 

27.07

 

29.50

 

 

 

 

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (2)

 

25.71

 

23.78

 

26.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Current quarter regulatory capital information is preliminary.

 

 

 

(2) Excludes the carrying value of goodwill and other intangible assets from common equity and total assets.

 

 

(3) Book Value Per Common Share consists of Total Shareholders' Equity less Preferred Stock divided by total common shares outstanding.

 

(4) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for applicable reconciliation.

 

 

 

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006271/en/

Synovus announces earnings for the first quarter 2023

