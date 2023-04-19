Gevo, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. GEVO announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and provide an update on recent corporate highlights.



To participate in the live call, please register through the following event weblink: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5f6929e849584d6e81df9a6c8c4fa73e. After registering, participants will be provided with a dial-in number and pin.

To listen to the conference call (audio only), please register through the following event weblink: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s7psc2z4

A webcast replay will be available two hours after the conference call ends on May 10, 2023. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Gevo's website at www.gevo.com.

About Gevo Inc.

Gevo's mission is to transform renewable energy and carbon into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons. These liquid hydrocarbons can be used for drop-in transportation fuels such as gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel, that when burned have potential to yield net-zero greenhouse gas emissions when measured across the full lifecycle of the products. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo's products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo's technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo's ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that it possesses the technology and know-how to convert various carbohydrate feedstocks through a fermentation process into alcohols and then transform the alcohols into renewable fuels and materials, through a combination of its own technology, know-how, engineering, and licensing of technology and engineering from Axens North America, Inc., which yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business.

Gevo believes that Argonne National Laboratory GREET model is the best available standard of scientific based measurement for life cycle inventory or LCI.

Company Contact:

John Richardson (Director of Investor Relations)

Gevo, Inc.

Tel: +1 720-360-7794

E-mail: jrichardson@gevo.com