New Richmond American Community Opens for Sales in Jacksonville

Seasons at Asher's Landing inspired paired floor plans and a desirable location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. MDC, is pleased to announce that Seasons at Asher's Landing (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtAshersLanding) is now open for sales in Jacksonville. This exceptional new neighborhood offers two paired floor plans from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/JaxSeasons), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

Community at a glance:

  • Paired Seasons™ Collection homes from the $300s
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,970 to 2,010 sq. ft.
  • Prime location near downtown Jacksonville
  • Close proximity to shopping, dining and recreation
  • Covered patios and deluxe primary bathrooms available
  • Quick move-in options available

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at Asher's Landing will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service! 

Seasons at Asher's Landing is located at 6819 Mirage Street  in Jacksonville. Call 904.541.2547 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-richmond-american-community-opens-for-sales-in-jacksonville-301802378.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

