New Basketball Gym Opening in Woods Cross, UT

PickUp USA Fitness Set to Open Their First Franchise in Salt Lake City

WOODS CROSS, Utah, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PickUp USA Fitness (www.pickupusafitness.com) announced the opening of their newest basketball gym franchise today. This location will be in Woods Cross, UT, just north of Salt Lake City.

Founded in Los Angeles, PickUp USA now has 22 locations open or under construction and is opening two locations per month so far in 2023. The fast-growing gym concept caters to youth and adult basketball players. For the youth, PickUp USA has private basketball training, group basketball skills training, and youth basketball development leagues. For adults, they have full weight rooms and daily sessions of PickUp basketball with referees.

Ryan Michael is the owner of the Woods Cross PickUp USA franchise. "Initially when I started this process, I was looking to start my own basketball gym, and I came across PickUp USA," said Michael in an interview. "It just seemed like a great fit. They had a lot of the elements I was looking for to do myself, plus they already had a business plan in place. I had no intention of going the franchise route, but when I came across PickUp USA, it just seemed like the right fit."

Michael sees substantial growth potential for his club. "I'm just really excited to open the doors and see the gym full of adults playing PickUp games, and to see kids get in here and really develop. Hopefully, this is something where I can add value to the community and people will be coming for years."

The Salt Lake City metro area has a population of just over 1.2 million and has a variety of national and local fitness concepts. Like many of the markets that PickUp USA is expanding in, Salt Lake City has a supply/demand imbalance for basketball facilities where existing facilities are not being able to service the growing demand of basketball participants. PickUp USA looks to fill that gap with their new club in Woods Cross. "We're very optimistic about this market," said PickUp USA's VP of Marketing and Sales, Aaron Magno. "The demographic and psychographic profile of the city is truly a perfect match for our offering."

