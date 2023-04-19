SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds OSH, INDT, MLVF, and SHBI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

There were 2,182 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,465 in the last 365 days.
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com
Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH, in connection with the proposed acquisition of OSH by CVS Health Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, OSH shareholders will receive $39.00 in cash for each share of OSH common stock owned. If you own OSH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/osh
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT, in connection with the proposed acquisition of INDT by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, INDT shareholders will receive $67.00 for each share of INDT common stock owned. If you own INDT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/indt
Malvern Bancorp, Inc. MLVF
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. MLVF, in connection with the proposed acquisition of MLVF by First Bank ("First Bank"). Under the merger agreement, MLVF shareholders will receive 0.7733 shares of First Bank common stock, plus $7.80 in cash for each outstanding MLVF share, representing implied per-share consideration of $15.29 based upon First Bank's April 18, 2023 closing price of $9.69. If you own MLVF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mlvf
Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI, in connection with the proposed merger of SHBI with The Community Financial Corporation. If you own SHBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/shbi
