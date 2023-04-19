Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds OSH, INDT, MLVF, and SHBI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH, in connection with the proposed acquisition of OSH by CVS Health Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, OSH shareholders will receive $39.00 in cash for each share of OSH common stock owned. If you own OSH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/osh

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT, in connection with the proposed acquisition of INDT by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, INDT shareholders will receive $67.00 for each share of INDT common stock owned.  If you own INDT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/indt

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. MLVF

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. MLVF, in connection with the proposed acquisition of MLVF by First Bank ("First Bank"). Under the merger agreement, MLVF shareholders will receive 0.7733 shares of First Bank common stock, plus $7.80 in cash for each outstanding MLVF share, representing implied per-share consideration of $15.29 based upon First Bank's April 18, 2023 closing price of $9.69. If you own MLVF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mlvf

Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI, in connection with the proposed merger of SHBI with The Community Financial Corporation. If you own SHBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/shbi

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-osh-indt-mlvf-and-shbi-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301802372.html

SOURCE Weiss Law

