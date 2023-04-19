Century Aluminum Sets Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Announcement

There were 2,196 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,463 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) will report first quarter 2023 earnings on Monday, May 8, 2023 after the close of market trading. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.
The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.
The earnings call will be webcast live on the Century Aluminum Company website, located at www.centuryaluminum.com. Plan to begin the registration process at least 10 minutes before the live call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay approximately two hours following the live call.
Contact:
Peter Trpkovski (investors and media)
investorrelations@centuryaluminum.com
(312) 696-3132