Suspect Sought in a Bank Robbery Offense: 1900 Block of 8th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Bank Robbery offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in the 1900 block of 8th Street, Northwest.
At approximately 4:36 pm, the suspect entered the banking establishment at the listed location. The suspect displayed a brick while passing a note to a teller demanding money. The teller complied. The suspect took the money then fled the scene.
The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this individual or has information regarding these cases should call law enforcement at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted through the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC is currently offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each bank robbery committed in the District of Columbia.