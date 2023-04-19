Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Box Cutter) Offense: 5900 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Box Cutter) offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in the 5900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:20 am, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument, at the listed location. During the argument the suspect brandished a box cutter and cut the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 32-year-old Keyonnia White, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Box Cutter).

###