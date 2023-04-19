Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Box Cutter) Offense: 5900 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

There were 2,233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,516 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Box Cutter) offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in the 5900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.
At approximately 3:20 am, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument, at the listed location. During the argument the suspect brandished a box cutter and cut the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 32-year-old Keyonnia White, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Box Cutter).
