State officials told in 2017 window-shattering in downtown courthouse would get ‘progressively worse’

Six months before the San Diego Central Courthouse opened in 2017, state court officials were dealing with a problem that would persist for years — windows spontaneously breaking in the 22-story, $550 million structure. Newly obtained records show that in May 2017, officials with the state Judicial Council, which built and owns the building, and the architect and chief contractor for the project discussed two windows on the fourth floor and seventh floor that had shattered.