Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,299 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,434 in the last 365 days.

State officials told in 2017 window-shattering in downtown courthouse would get ‘progressively worse’

Six months before the San Diego Central Courthouse opened in 2017, state court officials were dealing with a problem that would persist for years — windows spontaneously breaking in the 22-story, $550 million structure. Newly obtained records show that in May 2017, officials with the state Judicial Council, which built and owns the building, and the architect and chief contractor for the project discussed two windows on the fourth floor and seventh floor that had shattered.

You just read:

State officials told in 2017 window-shattering in downtown courthouse would get ‘progressively worse’

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more