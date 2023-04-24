Southside-Ashpole Elementary Unveils New Innovative Learning Lab

State Superintendent Truitt and Principal Jones cut the Ribbon at Southside Ashpole's new SmartLab Students and Families Explore the new SmartLab at Southside Ashpole Elementary State Superintendent Truitt Explores the SmartLab with Students

State Superintendent visits interactive lab, Southside-Ashpole students

ROWLAND, NC, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ribbon was cut Thursday to unveil an innovative new learning lab at Southside-Ashpole Elementary School.

Everyone in attendance cheered as the ribbon was cut to the SmartLab HQ which will help engage students in learning through STEM activities. The lab, which was paid for through the Innovative Partnership Grant, is equipped with technology and learning resources students can use to build and program robots, create animations and more.

State Superintendent Truitt shared remarks of excitement about the new learning lab.

“This Creative Learning Systems SmartLab unique to Southside-Ashpole is such an important way that you will continue to engage our youngest learners and immerse them in new environments,” said N.C. State Superintendent Catherine Truitt.

“A lab like this will also do much more than teach academics – as it will expose them to ever-growing fields like coding, computer science, and robotics while allowing them to hone skills like problem-solving, communicating, collaborating, and critical thinking. I’m thrilled to be part of this ribbon cutting today and look forward to ways PSRC students will benefit!” she added.

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson also shared remarks.

"We are excited to unveil this STEM lab which will offer even more opportunities for our students to explore science, engage in educational materials, and imagine a future career in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics," said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson.

"They are the problem solvers and leaders of tomorrow. Incorporating engaging learning environments is one way we can help them acquire the skills needed for tomorrow's workforce," Williamson said.

Everyone in attendance including board members had the opportunity to see student learning in action as they took a tour of the SmartLab.

“With STEM occupations growing twice as fast as all others in the US, it’s critical that educators provide learners with hands-on, student-led project-based learning opportunities,” said Creative Learning Systems CEO Ashley Mathis. “We are proud to partner with Southside-Ashpole Elementary School to provide engaging, next-generation learning for their students.”

The SmartLab will also allow students to participate in engaging lessons that correspond with math and science standards.

“I am super excited for our students to have access to STEM lessons and our STEM lab. As we prepare students for their future, it is important to develop the whole child,” said Southside-Ashpole Elementary Principal Isabel Jones.

“Through the use of the lab, students will be able to learn lessons and acquire skills in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math that will prepare them for future jobs in our ever-changing society,” Jones added.

Attendees including PSRC Central Office staff members and elected officials like Robeson County Commissioners and others also took a tour that included exploring the district’s Mobile STEAM Unit.

Parents and community members will be able to visit the SmartLab in the future during family STEM nights.

