Sorenson Executives Win Transformation Leader of the Year, Chief Marketing Officer of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, the TITAN Business Awards, hosted by International Awards Associate (IAA) named Sorenson CEO Jorge Rodriguez Transformation Leader of the Year and Sorenson Chief Marketing Officer Camila Casale Chief Marketing Officer of the Year. Both executives were Platinum Winners in their respective categories for their individual efforts to expand Sorenson's accessible and inclusive language services to diverse communities while continuing to be the leading provider of communication services to Deaf and hard-of-hearing people.



The IAA’s TITAN Business Awards are an annual awards program that recognizes outstanding businesses and professionals worldwide. The awards cover a range of categories, including business and corporate communications, marketing, public relations, human resources, and customer service, among others. The TITAN Business Awards are judged by a panel of industry experts – such as Surabhi Shastri (Instagram / Meta), Oliver Dietrich (Mission Mittelstand), and Sudha Ranganathan (LinkedIn) – who evaluated nominees based on their performance and achievements.

“We wish to congratulate the winners and commend them for the stellar works they submitted,” Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA, remarked. “We are proud to be a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses to showcase their works and to honor their excellence in business with recognition.”

Rodriguez’s recognition as Transformation Leader of the Year by the TITAN Business Awards is a testament to his exceptional leadership and dedication to driving transformational change at Sorenson. As CEO, his commitment to empowering individuals and change leadership style has been key to Sorenson's continued success.

In January 2022, when Rodriguez joined Sorenson, the company’s leadership roles were – and traditionally had been held – by white men. Sorenson’s new majority owners, Ariel Alternatives, LLC, sought to emphasize diversity and inclusion and Rodriguez was the driving force for that change. Initially, there was one person of color on the board. Half a year later, seven of nine board members were people of color, while women and people of color comprised almost 60 percent of the C-suite, compared to no people of color and only one female executive at the end of 2021. Now, across the entire leadership team, 50 percent of the Sorenson team are now people of color. As a result, Sorenson is more adaptable, flexible, and agile, and able to respond to a rapidly evolving competitive landscape.

"This award recognizes Sorenson's ongoing commitment to breaking down communication barriers and connecting people,” said Rodriguez, who was recognized in the Executives & Professionals of the Year category. “At Sorenson, we strive to transform the way people communicate, and this recognition is a testament to the incredible work our team has accomplished. We will continue to innovate to drive transformational change, making a meaningful impact on people's lives."

Casale's recognition in the category of Marketing acknowledges her passion for innovative communication and marketing solutions with metric-driven growth. In 2022, Casale led a rigorous six-week brand refresh that set a new industry standard for inclusivity.

“This recognition reflects Sorenson's commitment to delivering innovative communication solutions for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and diverse people,” said Casale, “I'm proud to be a part of such a dedicated team and will continue to break down communication barriers to empower individuals."

