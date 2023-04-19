Submit Release
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ARCHBOLD, Ohio, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2023 first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

2023 First Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased 9.6% to $21.7 million
  • Adopted CECL accounting standards, which led to a one-time adjustment to equity of $3.4 million, net of tax
  • Net income of $6.5 million, compared to $8.1 million
  • Earnings were $0.47 per basic and diluted share, compared to $0.62 per basic and diluted share
  • Total loans increased 24.7% to a record $2.447 billion
  • Organic loan growth of 19.4%, excluding PPP loans and the Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation acquisition
  • Total assets increased 14.3% to a record $3.07 billion, and up 1.8% from December 31, 2022
  • Deposits increased 11.5% to a record $2.51 billion, and up 1.8% from December 31, 2022
  • Uninsured deposits to total deposits of approximately 18% at March 31, 2023
  • Strong asset quality continues as nonperforming loans declined 10.1% to $7.7 million, or 0.32% of total loans
  • Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00%
  • Allowance for credit losses, with the accretable yield adjustment from recent acquisitions, of 319.22% of nonperforming loans

Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “F&M’s increased scale, strong balance sheet, and highly profitable financial model supports our growth initiatives, while providing us with the flexibility to invest across our business and return capital to shareholders. Despite increased economic volatility, we remain focused on executing our new three-year strategic growth plan and I am pleased with the progress we are making. During the quarter, we successfully completed the integration of the October 2022 acquisition of the Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation. We implemented CECL accounting standards, which maintained our allowance, even as non-performing loans declined 10.1% over the past 12 months. In the first quarter, we completed the conversion of our credit card sale with new cards issued and the scorecard rewards carried over to the new provider. In addition, we completed the first phase of our previously announced investments, preparing to open three new offices in the second quarter as well as enhancing our training, commercial and deposit operations, customer care center, and risk and compliance teams and capabilities. Finally, we added a new, highly experienced lending team in our Fort Wayne region to lead our growth within this compelling market.”

Mr. Eller continued, “We grew total deposits by $44.3 million over the past three months, despite extremely high competition for deposits. Competition for deposits has also significantly increased our cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Interest expense on deposits increased over five times from $1.4 million in the 2022 first quarter to $8.2 million, compared to an 11.5% increase in total deposits over this period. Despite these trends, net interest income before provision for credit losses increased 9.6% to a first quarter record as a result of strong loan growth and higher yields on loans.”

“Profitability was impacted by several strategic one-time expenses that we incurred during the 2023 first quarter including $541,000 of total charges related to the conversion of our credit card platform. In addition, we sold $21.6 million of investments and recognized a loss of $891,000 during the quarter, which temporarily reduced ROA by 9 basis points and ROE by 93 basis points. We expect this opportunistic sale to contribute to earnings going forward and earn a payback in approximately eight months. Offsetting these actions was significant growth in income from agriculture servicing rights, which were recognized at a value of $1.5 million during the first quarter. Overall, first quarter profitability was in line with our expectations. We expect the actions taken in the first quarter will enhance profitability going forward and we remain focused on investing in our growth initiatives, controlling operating expenses, and managing our cost of funds,” continued Mr. Eller.

Income Statement

Net income for the 2023 first quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $6.5 million, compared to $8.1 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2023 first quarter was $0.47, compared to $0.62 for the same period last year.

Deposits
At March 31, 2023, total deposits were a record $2.513 billion, an increase of 11.5% from March 31, 2022, and an increase of 1.8% from December 31, 2022. The Company’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.85% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 0.45% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and 1.32% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

At March 31, 2023, F&M’s average deposit account had an average balance of $25,544. In addition, uninsured deposits to total deposits were approximately 18% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Total loans, net at March 31, 2023, increased 24.5%, or by $476.6 million to a record $2.422 billion, compared to $1.945 billion at March 31, 2022, and up 3.7% from $2.336 billion at December 31, 2022. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of continued strong organic loan growth and the completion of the Peoples acquisition. Not including the Peoples acquisition, total net loans increased 19.1% organically, or by $371.9 million from the same period a year ago.

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $7.7 million, or 0.32% of total loans at March 31, 2023, compared to $8.6 million, or 0.44% of total loans at March 31, 2022. Loans past due were 0.52% of the loan portfolio at March 31, 2023, which included one large farm loan that was paid off after the quarter ended and another loan that is expected to be refinanced through another bank in the 2023 second quarter. Past due loans adjusted for these two credits as a percent of the loan portfolio would have been 0.13% at March 31, 2023. CRE loans represented 50.1% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at March 31, 2023.

F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio, which included the following categories at March 31, 2023:





CRE Category 		 

Dollar
Balance 		 

Percent of
RE Portfolio(*) 		 

Percent of Total
Loan Portfolio(*)
Multi Family   $204,510   16.7%   8.4%
Retail   $217,447   17.7%   8.9%
Industrial   $174,296   14.2%   7.1%
Hotels   $151,562   12.4%   6.2%
Office   $96,087   7.8%   3.9%
Gas Stations   $59,239   4.8%   2.4%
Senior Living   $41,407   3.4%   1.7%
Food Service   $32,788   2.7%   1.3%
Other   $247,979   20.2%   10.1%
Total CRE   $1,225,315   100.0%   50.1%

   * Numbers have been rounded

On January 1, 2023, F&M adopted ASU 2016-13 - Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments and implemented the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standards. As a result, the Company recorded the one-time adjustment from equity into the allowance for credit losses and unfunded commitment liability in the amount of $4.3 million, or $3.4 million, net of tax. The adoption of CECL did not have a material impact on the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios.

At March 31, 2023, the Company’s allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 319.22%, compared to 198.29% at March 31, 2022. As a result of F&M’s recent acquisitions, the Company has an accretable yield adjustment of $5.8 million, which further enhances F&M’s allowance at March 31, 2023. Including the accretable yield adjustment, F&M’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.24% at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.22% at March 31, 2022.

Mr. Eller concluded, “We expect to make approximately $7 million of annual strategic investments during 2023 across our business. These investments combined with a higher cost of funds are expected to temporarily impact profitability in 2023. We believe earnings growth will reaccelerate in 2024 as we benefit from the investments and strategies we are pursuing. I am encouraged by the progress we are making and the dedication of our team members, as we remain focused on supporting the financial needs of our Ohio, Indiana and Michigan communities.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 6.7% to $305.8 million at March 31, 2023, from $286.5 million at March 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, the Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.36%, compared to 8.51% at March 31, 2022.

Based on a regulatory basis, tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $244.2 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $221.6 million at March 31, 2022. On a per share basis, regulatory tangible stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2023, was $17.92 per share, compared to $16.96 per share at March 31, 2022. A non-GAAP reconciliation is provided as a table in this press release.

For the 2023 first quarter, the company declared cash dividends of $0.21 per share, which is a 10.5% increase over the 2022 first quarter declared dividend payment. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 28 consecutive years. For the 2023 first quarter, the dividend payout ratio was 43.79% compared to 30.64% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Western Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties, and we have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan and Oxford, Ohio.

Safe harbor statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
 
      Three Months Ended  
      March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022  
Interest Income                        
Loans, including fees     $ 29,703     $ 27,302     $ 24,119     $ 22,388     $ 20,455    
Debt securities:                        
U.S. Treasury and government agencies       1,068       1,118       1,049       1,035       1,023    
Municipalities       408       420       373       322       300    
Dividends       123       126       93       57       42    
Federal funds sold       21       2       -       9       10    
Other.       479       524       213       100       69    
Total interest income       31,802       29,492       25,847       23,911       21,899    
Interest Expense                        
Deposits       8,151       4,978       2,166       1,379       1,360    
Federal funds purchased and securities sold                        
under agreements to repurchase       405       463       416       166       152    
Borrowed funds       1,280       1,209       398       218       335    
Subordinated notes       284       285       284       284       269    
Total interest expense       10,120       6,935       3,264       2,047       2,116    
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses*     21,682       22,557       22,583       21,864       19,783    
Provision for Credit Losses*       817       755       1,637       1,628       580    
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses*     20,865       21,802       20,946       20,236       19,203    
Noninterest Income                        
Customer service fees       2,447       2,862       2,300       2,148       2,648    
Other service charges and fees       2,554       1,115       1,105       1,008       998    
Net gain on sale of loans       67       165       327       164       697    
Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities       (891 )     -       -   -   -
Total noninterest income       4,177       4,142       3,732       3,320       4,343    
Noninterest Expense                        
Salaries and wages       6,657       6,353       5,479       5,366       5,502    
Employee benefits       2,165       1,911       1,392       1,546       2,054    
Net occupancy expense       856       753       693       522       598    
Furniture and equipment       1,252       1,096       1,047       1,008       1,056    
Data processing       726       1,917       781       654       604    
Franchise taxes       366       (45 )     254       757       418    
ATM expense       623       561       580       544       532    
Advertising       514       531       578       300       237    
Net (gain) loss on sale of other assets owned       -       12       -   (266 )     (5 )  
FDIC assessment       306       250       271       270       114    
Mortgage servicing rights amortization       159       110       (50 )     59       26    
Consulting fees       230       637       254       233       178    
Other general and administrative       3,139       2,964       2,192       2,242       2,179    
Total noninterest expense       16,993       17,050       13,471       13,235       13,493    
Income Before Income Taxes       8,049       8,894       11,207       10,321       10,053    
Income Taxes       1,583       1,706       2,253       2,050       1,951    
Net Income       6,466       7,188       8,954       8,271       8,102    
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):                        
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities     9,812       (628 )     (8,197 )     (14,602 )     (20,939 )  
Reclassification adjustment for realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities       (891 )     -       -       -       -    
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities     8,921       (628 )     (8,197 )     (14,602 )     (20,939 )  
Tax expense (benefit)       1,874       (132 )     (1,721 )     (3,067 )     (4,397 )  
Other comprehensive income (loss)       7,047       (496 )     (6,476 )     (11,535 )     (16,542 )  
Comprehensive Income (Loss)     $ 13,513     $ 6,692     $ 2,478     $ (3,264 )   $ (8,440 )  
Basic Earnings Per Share     $ 0.47     $ 0.53     $ 0.68     $ 0.63     $ 0.62    
Diluted Earnings Per Share     $ 0.47     $ 0.53     $ 0.68     $ 0.63     $ 0.62    
Dividends Declared     $ 0.2100     $ 0.2100     $ 0.2100     $ 0.2025     $ 0.1900    
                         
*ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023; therefore, prior period's provision amount reflects the incurred loss method.          


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)  
   
      March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022    
      (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)    
Assets                          
Cash and due from banks   $ 62,780     $ 83,085     $ 69,680     $ 69,955     $ 94,118      
Federal funds sold     1,545       1,324       990       1,484       45,404      
  Total cash and cash equivalents     64,325       84,409       70,670       71,439       139,522      
                           
Interest-bearing time deposits     4,435       4,442       5,187       6,684       8,677      
Securities - available-for-sale     372,975       390,789       395,485       399,687       413,996      
Other securities, at cost     11,543       9,799       8,227       8,735       8,568      
Loans held for sale     951       827       2,182       4,230       6,060      
Loans, net     2,422,018       2,336,074       2,122,626       2,016,394       1,945,449      
Premises and equipment     28,679       28,381       26,484       26,492       26,653      
Construction in progress     1,565       278       -   -   -  
Goodwill     86,358       86,358       80,434       80,434       80,434      
Mortgage servicing rights     4,985       3,549       3,583       3,426       3,336      
Other real estate owned     -       -       -   -   -  
Bank owned life insurance     33,269       33,073       28,051       27,874       27,715      
Other assets     38,972       37,372       40,831       29,321       25,735      
                           
Total Assets   $ 3,070,075     $ 3,015,351     $ 2,783,760     $ 2,674,716     $ 2,686,145      
                           
  Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Liabilities                        
Deposits                        
  Noninterest-bearing   $ 520,145     $ 532,794     $ 506,928     $ 503,395     $ 497,249      
  Interest-bearing                        
  NOW accounts     800,230       750,887       705,888       678,552       681,975      
  Savings     590,854       627,203       607,375       617,850       626,787      
  Time     601,939       557,980       462,845       424,249       447,586      
  Total deposits     2,513,168       2,468,864       2,283,036       2,224,046       2,253,597      
                           
Federal funds purchased and                        
securities sold under agreements to repurchase     30,496       54,206       55,802       71,944       31,680      
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances     164,327       127,485       102,147       42,635       22,656      
Other borrowings     -       10,000       10,000       -   40,000      
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs     34,615       34,586       34,557       34,528       34,499      
Dividend payable     2,831       2,832       2,727       2,626       2,462      
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     18,881       19,238       14,913       18,064       14,773      
  Total liabilities     2,764,318       2,717,211       2,503,182       2,393,843       2,399,667      
                           
Commitments and Contingencies                        
                           
Stockholders' Equity                        
Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and                    
outstanding 14,564,425 shares 3/31/23 and 12/31/22     135,241       135,497       121,811       123,145       122,886      
Treasury stock - 934,303 shares 3/31/23, 956,003 shares 12/31/22     (11,310 )     (11,573 )     (11,547 )     (11,822 )     (11,739 )    
Retained earnings     213,012       212,449       208,051       200,811       195,057      
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (31,186 )     (38,233 )     (37,737 )     (31,261 )     (19,726 )    
  Total stockholders' equity     305,757       298,140       280,578       280,873       286,478      
                           
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 3,070,075     $ 3,015,351     $ 2,783,760     $ 2,674,716     $ 2,686,145      


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA  
                                 
      For the Three Months Ended  
Selected financial data   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022  
Return on average assets     0.84%       0.96%       1.31%       1.23%       1.21%    
Return on average equity     8.59%       10.00%       12.53%       11.66%       11.00%    
Yield on earning assets     4.41%       4.18%       4.00%       3.79%       3.47%    
Cost of interest bearing liabilities     1.85%       1.32%       0.68%       0.44%       0.45%    
Net interest spread     2.56%       2.86%       3.32%       3.35%       3.02%    
Net interest margin     3.01%       3.20%       3.49%       3.47%       3.14%    
Efficiency     63.53%       50.46%       51.19%       50.17%       55.44%    
Dividend payout ratio     43.79%       39.39%       30.45%       30.02%       30.64%    
Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 17.92     $ 17.69     $ 17.86     $ 17.43     $ 16.96    
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.36%       8.39%       9.11%       8.75%       8.51%    
Average shares outstanding     13,615,655       13,606,876       13,083,145       13,065,975       13,066,272    
                                 
Loans   March 31, 2023     December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022  
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                
Commercial real estate   $ 1,225,315     $ 1,152,603     $ 1,063,661     $ 979,176     $ 910,839    
Agricultural real estate     227,897       220,819       205,089       199,972       196,223    
Consumer real estate     502,974       494,423       416,001       410,450       410,120    
Commercial and industrial     241,598       242,360       229,388       232,975       216,918    
Agricultural     131,467       128,733       128,615       127,143       140,709    
Consumer     89,588       89,147       70,602       55,411       57,521    
Other     29,316       29,818       30,662       31,243       31,573    
Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs     (1,503 )     (1,516 )     (1,402 )     (1,552 )     (1,683 )  
Total loans,net   $ 2,446,652     $ 2,356,387     $ 2,142,616     $ 2,034,818     $ 1,962,220    
                                 
                                 
Asset quality data   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022  
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                
Nonaccrual loans   $ 7,717     $ 4,689     $ 5,470     $ 5,247     $ 8,581    
Troubled debt restructuring   $ 3,516     $ 3,645     $ 3,978     $ 2,748     $ 7,268    
90 day past due and accruing   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -    
Nonperforming loans   $ 7,717     $ 4,689     $ 5,470     $ 5,247     $ 8,581    
Other real estate owned   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -    
Nonperforming assets   $ 7,717     $ 4,689     $ 5,470     $ 5,247     $ 8,581    
                                 
                                 
Allowance for credit losses(2)   $ 24,507     $ 20,313     $ 19,990     $ 18,424     $ 16,771    
Accretable yield adjustment     5,754       6,427       5,959       6,724       7,201    
Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield included(2)     30,261     $ 26,740     $ 25,949     $ 25,148     $ 23,972    
Allowance for credit losses/total loans(2)   $ 1.00%       0.86%       0.93%       0.91%       0.85%    
Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans(2)   $ 1.24%       1.13%       1.21%       1.24%       1.22%    
Net charge-offs:                                
Quarter-to-date     60     $ 431     $ 71     $ (25 )   $ 51    
Year-to-date     60     $ 529     $ 97     $ 26     $ 51    
Net charge-offs to average loans       0.28%                      
Quarter-to-date     0.00%       0.02%       0.00%       0.00%       0.00%    
Year-to-date     0.00%       0.03%       0.00%       0.00%       0.00%    
Nonperforming loans/total loans     0.32%       0.20%       0.26%       0.26%       0.44%    
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans(2)     319.22%       273.67%       365.44%       351.44%       198.29%    
                                 
(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill, other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities) plus CECL adjustment
(2) ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023; therefore, prior period's provision amount reflects the incurred loss method.          


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES  
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)  
                       
                           
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2023   March 31, 2022  
Interest Earning Assets:   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized
Yield/Rate		   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized
Yield/Rate		  
Loans   $ 2,397,061   $ 29,703   4.96 %   $ 1,907,478   $ 20,455   4.29 %  
Taxable investment securities     397,480     1,499   1.51 %     429,899     1,295   1.20 %  
Tax-exempt investment securities     26,352     100   1.92 %     18,587     70   1.91 %  
Fed funds sold & other     68,557     500   2.92 %     167,319     79   0.19 %  
Total Interest Earning Assets     2,889,450   $ 31,802   4.41 %     2,523,283   $ 21,899   3.47 %  
                           
Nonearning Assets     180,259             165,064          
                           
Total Assets   $ 3,069,709           $ 2,688,347          
                           
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                          
Savings deposits   $ 1,400,769   $ 4,943   1.41 %   $ 1,293,099   $ 588   0.18 %  
Other time deposits     579,409     3,208   2.21 %     459,854     772   0.67 %  
Other borrowed money     132,494     1,280   3.86 %     63,364     335   2.11 %  
Fed funds purchased & securities                          
sold under agreement to repurch.     38,853     405   4.17 %     29,104     152   2.09 %  
Subordinated notes     34,596     284   3.28 %     34,480     269   3.12 %  
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   $ 2,186,121   $ 10,120   1.85 %   $ 1,879,901   $ 2,116   0.45 %  
                           
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities     582,345             513,745          
                           
Stockholders' Equity   $ 301,243           $ 294,701          
                           
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread       $ 21,682   2.56 %       $ 19,783   3.02 %  
                           
Net Interest Margin           3.01 %           3.14 %  
                           
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts      


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
                                   
  For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023   For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
  As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort Difference   As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort Difference
  $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield
Loans 29,703 4.96 %   29,036 4.85 %   667   0.11 %   20,455 4.29 %   20,081 4.12 %   374   0.17 %
Taxable investment securities 1,499 1.51 %   1,499 1.51 %   -   0.00 %   1,295 1.20 %   1,295 1.20 %   -   0.00 %
Tax-exempt investment securities 100 1.92 %   100 1.92 %   -   0.00 %   70 1.91 %   70 1.91 %   -   0.00 %
Fed funds sold & other 500 2.92 %   500 2.92 %   -   0.00 %   79 0.19 %   79 0.19 %   -   0.00 %
    Total Interest Earning Assets 31,802 4.41 %   31,135 4.31 %   667   0.10 %   21,899 3.47 %   21,525 3.42 %   374   0.05 %
                                   
Savings deposits 4,943 1.41 %   4,943 1.41 %   -   0.00 %   588 0.18 %   588 0.18 %   -   0.00 %
Other time deposits 3,208 2.21 %   3,667 2.53 %   (459 ) -0.32 %   772 0.67 %   1,391 1.21 %   (619 ) -0.54 %
Other borrowed money 1,280 3.86 %   1,298 3.92 %   (18 ) -0.06 %   335 2.11 %   356 2.25 %   (21 ) -0.14 %
Federal funds purchased and                                  
securities sold under agreement to                                  
repurchase 405 4.17 %   405 4.17 %   -   0.00 %   152 2.09 %   152 2.09 %   -   0.00 %
Subordinated notes 284 3.28 %   284 3.28 %   -   0.00 %   269 3.12 %   269 3.12 %   -   0.00 %
   Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 10,120 1.85 %   10,597 1.94 %   (477 ) -0.09 %   2,116 0.45 %   2,756 0.59 %   (640 ) -0.14 %
                                   
Interest/Dividend income/yield 31,802 4.41 %   31,135 4.31 %   667   0.10 %   21,899 3.47 %   21,525 3.42 %   374   0.05 %
Interest Expense / yield 10,120 1.85 %   10,597 1.94 %   (477 ) -0.09 %   2,116 0.45 %   2,756 0.59 %   (640 ) -0.14 %
Net Interest Spread 21,682 2.56 %   20,538 2.37 %   1,144   0.19 %   19,783 3.02 %   18,769 2.83 %   1,014   0.19 %
Net Interest Margin   3.01 %     2.85 %     0.16 %     3.14 %     2.98 %     0.16 %


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME
(in thousands of dollars)     
         
     
    Three Months Ended
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income   March 31, 2023   March 31, 2022
    (Unaudited)
Net income as reported   $ 6,466     $ 8,102  
Acquisition expenses     96       145  
Tax effect on acquisition expenses     (19 )     (30 )
Net income excluding acquisition expenses and tax effect   $ 6,543     $ 8,217  
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding including participating securities     13,615,655       13,066,272  
         
Basic and diluted earnings per share   $ 0.48     $ 0.63  


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE
                   
                   
    Actual End of Period   Regulatory End of Period  
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Year to Date   Year to Date  
    March 31, 2023   March 31, 2022   March 31, 2023   March 31, 2022  
                   
Shares Outstanding     13,630,122       13,066,083       13,630,122       13,066,083    
                   
Tangible Equity                  
Equity   $ 305,757     $ 286,478     $ 305,757     $ 286,478    
Goodwill     86,358       80,434       86,358       80,434    
Other Intangible     8,882       4,203       8,882       4,203    
Comprehensive Loss Adjustment*     -       -       31,186       19,726    
CECL Adjustment**     -       -       2,528       -    
Tangible Equity   $ 210,517     $ 201,841     $ 244,231     $ 221,566    
Shares Outstanding     13,630       13,066       13,630       13,066    
Tangible Book Equity per Share   $ 15.44     $ 15.45     $ 17.92     $ 16.96    
                   
                   
    Actual Average   Regulatory Average  
    Year to Date   Year to Date  
    March 31, 2023   March 31, 2022   March 31, 2023   March 31, 2022  
                   
Net Income   $ 6,466     $ 8,102     $ 6,466     $ 8,102    
Acquisition Costs - Tax Adjusted     77       115       77       115    
                   
Average Shares Outstanding     13,206,713       11,664,852       13,206,713       11,664,852    
                   
Average Tangible Equity                  
Average Equity   $ 301,243     $ 294,701     $ 301,243     $ 294,701    
Average Goodwill     86,358       80,434       86,358       80,434    
Average Other Intangible     9,167       4,356       9,167       4,356    
Average Comprehensive Loss Adjustment*     -       -       36,764       8,155    
Average CECL Adjustment**     -       -       2,528        
Average Tangible Equity   $ 205,718     $ 209,911     $ 245,010     $ 218,066    
Average Shares Outstanding     13,616       13,066       13,616       13,066    
Average Tangible Book Equity per Share   $ 15.11     $ 16.07     $ 17.99     $ 16.69    
                   
Return on Average Tangible Equity     12.57 %     15.44 %     10.56 %     14.86 %  
Return on Average Tangible Equity w/o Acquisition   12.72 %     15.66 %     10.68 %     15.07 %  
                   
                   
*The Bank has adopted the Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) opt out election which removed AOCI  
from the calculation of tangible equity for regulatory purposes.              
**ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023; therefore, prior period's provision amount reflects the incurred loss method and
the Bank has elected to spread the Capital adjustment over three years. The first year permits 75% of the capital adjustment to be removed
from the calculation of tangible equity for regulatory purposes.              


Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank 		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com

Primary Logo

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

